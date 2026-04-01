In the past week alone, lithium-ion batteries have sparked fires at homes in Madison, Wisconsin, Washington, D.C., Lakeland, Florida, and even a dorm at San Diego State University. With the constant headlines about lithium batteries sending houses up in flames, it’s natural to wonder if you’re storing yours properly to manage the risks. Here’s how to store lithium batteries to keep your family safe, according to the authorities on fire safety and hazardous materials storage (*gulp*).

What devices use lithium-ion batteries?

Lithium-ion batteries are used in so many of the tech items we own today — phones, laptops, tablets, wireless headphones, e-bikes and scooters, cameras, portable chargers, and vapes. There’s also a strong chance you have large lithium-ion batteries in the garage; they provide the juice to wireless power tools and lawn equipment. Every American household has roughly 40 lithium-ion batteries inside, according to the United Fire Authority.

Where is the best place to store lithium batteries at home?

Can lithium batteries be stored in the house? What about the garage? You need to consider the temperature first and foremost.

According to U.S. Chemical Storage, the perfect temperature for lithium-ion battery storage is 59°F. More realistically, you should store them in “a moderate area that isn’t extremely hot nor extremely cold.” The label on the battery should list a temperature range it needs to stay within, but generally it’s going to mean storing them indoors in a temperature-controlled environment, rather than a garage that heats up during the day, per the EPA.

You also want to store your batteries after you use them, but before recharging, the hazardous materials authority says. “Lithium-ion batteries should be stored at around 40% state of charge. Overcharging may cause excessive heat to damage the battery internally and potentially create a fire event. Some batteries specify a charge between 30% and 50%. Always follow the individual charging instructions provided with each Li-ion battery from the manufacturer.”

So yes, while the power tools themselves can stay in the garage, you’ll want to make room for their batteries somewhere in the A/C.

Lithium-Ion Battery Safety Tips

According to the New York City Fire Department, the majority of lithium-ion battery-related fires in the city’s recent years originated from batteries used to power e-bikes and e-scooters. These vehicles have become more popular nationwide, but particularly in big cities. If you intend to buy an e-bike or e-scooter, or any device powered by a lithium-ion battery, FDNY and the United Fire Authority recommend that you:

Check the battery for the Underwriter Laboratories (UL) Mark. The UL mark shows that the product has been tested to nationally recognized safety standards.

Follow the manufacturer’s instructions for charging and storage. Read and save the user’s manual so you can reference it when in doubt.

Charge the battery with the cord provided by the manufacturer only, and never placing the battery on a soft surface to charge.

Unplug the battery from the charger once it is fully charged — don’t leave it sitting.

Purchase replacement batteries from the manufacturer to ensure they’re compatible with your device and have been safety-tested alongside it.

Keep batteries out of heat and direct sunlight.

Stop using a battery if it swells, leaks, or smells burnt.

Recycle lithium-ion batteries responsibly — never throw them in the trash. Look up your city’s waste and recycling website and find a designated hazardous materials recycling center near you.

The constant headlines about lithium-ion batteries might have you side-eyeing your partner’s power drill, but by taking some extra precautions and actually reading the user manuals for your devices, you can bring the risks of owning them way, way down.