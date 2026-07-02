“My Husband Gives Me The Ick” & 50 Other Mom Confessions

Ever have that one thought on your mind that you just can’t seem to shake? Maybe you’ve never said it out loud. Maybe admitting it makes you feel a little guilty. But no matter how hard you try to push it aside, you know it’s there to stay.

The good news? You’re not alone. Everyone has something they’re thinking about — whether it be good, bad, or uncomfortable to come to terms with. Sometimes, all it takes is to hear someone else say the quiet part out loud to realize you were never alone all along. That’s where Scary Mommy Confessions come in (my favorite part of the week). It’s your time to finally let free and get that stubborn thought off your chest... or sit back, read other people’s stubborn thoughts, and realize everyone’s winging it one way or another, no matter how put together they may seem.

So take a breath and relax for a minute as you scroll through this week’s confessions. Some will make you laugh, others will hit a little too close to home, and all of them are proof that none of us are really alone in what we have going on up in our minds.

Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun. If you want to anonymously confess, look for our weekly callouts on Instagram. And to browse past Confessions, take a look here.

It’s hard to find empathy for my husband’s problems when I’m eight months pregnant in a heatwave. Confession #51665477

Sleeping is a superpower that I do not possess. Confession #52969426

Flying with three kids alone next week. Anxious doesn’t begin to cover it. Confession #52721028

My 10-year-old is already showing her teenage hormones. Not ready for this! Confession #50001943

My brain still isn’t working after my nephew passed away two weeks ago — I am so sad. Confession #52232797

We moved across the country and I miss my little circle. Confession #54396575

My partner and I are going through a roommate phase, and I can’t tell if he cares. Confession #53680640

I’m ashamed of myself for gaining so much weight. Confession #53451700

I can’t get out of the habit of looking at my ex’s Facebook. Confession #53633543

I’ve been wanting to give up on being a mom recently. Confession #54602055

Summer makes me not want to be with my kids. Confession #52390082

I need to get railed. Confession #51139675

I'm dating another single parent, and damn, it's soooo hard. Confession #50527573

44 and feeling so peaceful in my own home for the first time. Confession #51721559

I'm FINALLY coming out of survival mode after going through a divorce! Confession #52850956

I’m the only one in the family tree trying to make a change, so it's a lot. Confession #51038577

I’m afraid of my husband when he is drunk. Confession #50799430

Really hope Taylor pulls off the most private of weddings this weekend! Confession #53778286

I will never leave SoCal. My daughter's rights are too important. Confession #50663529

My husband still operates under the delusion that his mom hung the moon. It’s exhausting. Confession #54369881

Moving back to my home state with my hubs and kids, but I kind of want a divorce instead. Confession #52224168

My child has celiac disease, and I feel sad and stressed for his social life. Confession #51624547

I'm so tired of making summer fun for everyone. I need a vacation STAT 😫. Confession #54843824

At one year postpartum I wonder if I'll ever be myself again without feeling like my body is falling apart... Confession #54990670

I'm so mad and upset that World Cup tickets were too expensive to take my family. Confession #52621077

I’ve suffered with infertility for two years, and my preggo friend is mad that I am pregnant. Confession #54224343

No longer have romantic feelings towards my husband. Confession #50680150

I want to leave my husband but I'm staying for my son. Confession #50064119

I think we are a one-and-done family, but I can't help but feel like something’s missing. Confession #52863669

I'm pregnant, and not sure I want to be... Confession #50972660

Just started dating a woman. Wish I did it sooner! I feel seen and heard. Confession #53541817

I'm so in love five years post divorce. Happier now than I ever was with my ex husband. Confession #52089801

I HATE playing with my son because of his developmental delays. Confession #50719692

I look eight months pregnant, but I'm not. How do I teach positive body image when I hate mine? Confession #54239658

36 years together and it keeps getting better. Our secret? Telling the hard truth to each other. Confession #53669436

Single mom. My daughter just made it into Honors and I'm proud of both of us for that. Confession #51950284

My ex ruined the whole idea of marriage. Made me bitter about it in my new relationship. Sucks 😮‍💨. Confession #50383467

Hate how my husband becomes a psychopath before a party! Confession #53302865

My husband gives me the ick. Confession #52179820

I love our big family trips with my in-laws. We are so lucky! Confession #52962445

My husband keeps putting us into debt. Every time I bust butt to get us back to zero, he wracks it up. Confession #54009490

Sex with my husband is so blah. Feels like I'm just going through the motions. Confession #50803979

I'm tired of politics breaking up families. Confession #54187654

Husband is pressuring me to go to Disney in August! Is the heat not a factor for our family?!? Confession #51977184

My husband is coming home from a long trip soon, and I'm dreading it. Confession #51774697

I am outgrowing my closest group of friends and it makes me sad. Confession #52502636

I keep spending money I don't have. Confession #54967211

I lie awake at many nights and wonder if my partner regrets marrying me. Confession #53061841

I love my husband, but man does he annoy the hell out of me! Confession #52901150

I am terrified and too lazy to potty train 🥺. Confession #53131056