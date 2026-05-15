There are few things I love more than secrets. I want to hear *everyone’s* secrets... not just because I’m nosy, but because I also think it’s just good to let things out. (And let me tell you, I will keep your secrets to myself forever. But I will blab my own secrets every chance I get.)

I think this is honestly such a good practice for moms. We’re all constantly giving so much of ourselves to caring for others that it’s easy for any secrets we have wrapped up to stay trapped inside ourselves until we internally combust. Whether it’s something about our sex life, a conflict we need to air out, or just a thought we’re scared to say out loud, I think it’s important to share them — and the other moms agree. In this week’s Scary Mommy Confessions, 36 moms share what’s on their mind, and you’re going to feel like you’re having drinks with a friend as you read these. (You will want to offer advice.)

Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun. If you want to anonymously confess, look for our weekly callouts on Instagram. And to browse past Confessions, head here.

My husband needs to learn to emotionally regulate. Confession #50133988

Being a teenager is hard and drama sucks. Confession #52000279

Fuck these kids, man. Confession #51100030

I wish my husband was not such a passive participant in our family life... Confession #53888028

Life was better when I lived alone. Confession #52224100

I’m ready to move into a bigger house but feel guilty because of my mom who’s next door. Confession #54013838

Husband is being passive-aggressive about sex, as if that’s going to get him more. Confession #51000065

My FIL is in hospital and one of my first thoughts was, ‘Crap, who’s going to take care of MIL.’ Confession #52989216

I was having an affair with my boss and caught deep feelings. He just ended it, and I’m hurting. Confession #53271886

My husband has been accused of abusing one of our kids, and I am the one being judged. Confession #52021816

Had my last baby last week, and I’m devastated my child-bearing years are over. Confession #50109996

I wish I had mom friends. It’s so hard to make friends in your 40s. Confession #53888750

Stoner moms shouldn’t be judged so harshly. Confession #53330105

My teenager is so mean to me. Confession #54099917

I want to talk to more adults. Not my kid. Confession #52333291

Found texts to another woman on my husband’s phone. Confession #51900033

I’m in love with someone other than my husband. Confession #50888811

Listening to spicy audiobooks while running errands is my new favorite thing. Confession #51073343

I booked our family summer vacation, and I don’t want my husband to go. Confession #51899900

My college kids need to work this summer. It’s a break from school NOT life! Confession #52100090

Moms went to work but the school calendar never changed to accommodate. Confession #50920004

I can’t stop thinking about Shawn Hatosy and the Quinn app. WTH is wrong with me? Confession #50976130

Had my first one-night stand since my separation. Confession #52110334

I want to stop caring about how much I weigh so my daughter doesn’t fall into the same trap. Confession #54101119

I want my husband to get past his anxious attachment. Get better. I’m exhausted. Confession #50000011

Ex married the affair partner immediately, and I can’t wait to watch it blow up. Confession #51110011

Younger me would be so damn impressed by the mother and professional badass I am! Confession #51209773

I want to have a good relationship with my teenage son, but I feel like I keep fucking it up! Confession #52300110

I’m attracted to a sexy dad at my kid’s school. Confession #53312828

My husband’s company wants us to move out of state. I just want him to move. Confession #50067171

I’m still mad my teen robbed me of prom shopping and prep. Confession #50671181

I wonder what my life would be like if I didn’t meet my husband and have my baby. Confession #50067272

Farming/ranching is hard in a drought. So hard. Confession #50661818

I dread going to my daughter’s games because she’s not playing as well as she should. Confession #50068192

I just want to spend time with my daughter in college. Confession #50041818