“I Hate The Way My Husband Parents Our Daughters” & 33 Other Mom Confessions

It’s insane just how much every mom I know is juggling mentally right now — and by “right now,” I really just mean “always.” Even talking to my own mom and granny, I’ve learned that all of us women are forever handling all the things, while also dealing with personal issues, world issues, fears, dreams, hopes, and all of the emotions for ourselves — plus our entire families. It’s a lot. And that’s why when you ask a mom to share what’s on her mind, you get a wide range of confessions. From things keeping her up at night to new developments in her life to mom guilt, it’s all there, right in between planning the meals and figuring out when she’s going to get a walk in today.

So read on to see if you can find a confession similar to one you’re holding in. And if you get the chance, just let it out.

Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun. If you want to anonymously confess, look for our weekly callouts on Instagram. And to browse past Confessions, head here.

My husband got a raise but we can’t tell anyone or celebrate Confession #50281314

The Mom Groups of 40+ are mean girls! Confession #52210279

I want to apply for a part-time job but I know my husband would judge me. Confession #53310088

I hide in the laundry room and eat my kids’ gummy bears... Confession #50002528

Joined the “female diagnosed with ADHD in your 30s” club! Confession #54431100

Tired of women being the punching bag of men who need an education and therapy. Confession #50111896

My corporation hired my abuser. Now I feel the need to quit. 16yrs down the drain. Confession #50838471

I wish my husband would try a GLP-1. Confession #54220006

Miss the me I was before I got married and had kids. Confession #52099923

I want a baby with my boyfriend but I am 42 and in menopause. Confession #52271987

Working mom with 2 young kids... I love when my husband has to go out of town for work Confession #52001276

Sometimes I have to take a beat because my husband asks such stupid questions. Confession #53811190

I want to be with my best friend. Confession #52100535

I’m anxious all of the time and it’s killing me. Confession #54222003

Trying to find the glimmer in each day but dang it’s hard some days! Confession #54000391

I squirted for the first time at 51. It was self-inflicted, but still amazing. Confession #50009094

I got sick last week and had to call my mom to come take care of me. Confession #53227411

Perimenopause should be taught in 5th grade at the same time as puberty. This is awful! Confession #50701222

I’m addicted to my phone and I hate it for my kids. Confession #51933300

I hooked up with one of my best girlfriends. Twice. And I liked it. (We are both married to men.) Confession #50222891

I have been so unmotivated since last autumn. I can’t seem to get my act together. Confession #50319994

I spent the day sexting my boss even though I’m married. Confession #51070330

Got a puppy and having DEEP REGRETS. Confession #53989264

I don’t want to go to my child’s games when she’s not doing well and I feel so guilty. Confession #54332634

I’m against the war but my stocks are benfitting from it. Confession #52399912

I hate my baby’s name. Confession #51711921

I bought my children goats to piss off my ex-husband. He always said no to farm friends. Confession #51333908

I want to leave my cheating husband, but don’t want the mental load of actually doing it. Confession #52964480

I don’t know how to connect with my son and it’s breaking my heart. Confession #51000418

Almost time to show my husband all the evidence I have of his cheating the last 2 years Confession #53299488

I let my kids’ comp sports affect my mood way too much Confession #50113177

I only keep my husband around for his excellent health insurance for the family Confession #52201918

My partner sits in front of the TV all night every night. Confession #52720449