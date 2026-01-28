"I Learned How To Orgasm From Sitting On My Husband’s Face"

This story is an “as told to” and anonymous. The mom in this story is a mother of three, in her 40s, living in the Southeast.

On my third date with my then-boyfriend (he’s now my husband), we had sex. And like so many times before, I decided I’d fake an orgasm. But unlike so many times before, it didn’t feel right. I dated a lot of men in my 20s, and faking an orgasm just felt easier and safer than telling them I had never had an orgasm with a partner before. I didn’t want them to feel bad, I didn’t want them to stress me out about it, I didn’t want to spend the next two hours with their fingers shoved in my vagina, promising me they’ve always made a girlfriend cum this way, etcetera.

But while in the middle of having sex with my husband, I decided I liked him too much to fake it — and that I could trust him with this “secret” of mine.

We were only on our third date, but we had known each other for months and had been talking for a while, so stopping him in the middle of sex to tell him “Hey, I’ve never had an orgasm before with someone” honestly didn’t feel weird.

He paused for a second, kissed me, and said, “Well, I won’t promise to make you orgasm, but I’d love to try.”

That’s when I knew I was going to marry him.

For the next few months of our relationship, we had incredible sex — but I still couldn’t cum. He was patient and loving and all of the things, but it felt like a mental block in my own head. Sometimes I felt like I was too focused on trying to cum, and then sometimes I felt like I wasn’t focused enough. It was frustrating, but our relationship was so solid and wonderful that sex without an orgasm still felt incredible to me, and I loved the intimacy.

And then one day in a passionate moment, my husband whispered, “Sit on my face.” It was so hot, but I immediately shook my head no. I know I’m not the only woman who’s ever felt this way, but it just sounded like the worst possible angle. I hated the thought of my butt being on my boyfriend’s face, and I just knew I was going to look terribly unflattering. I also felt like that position just makes me feel very “large and in charge,” and that wasn’t the vibe I wanted to bring to the bedroom.

But my husband told me not only did he think it was incredibly sexy, but he also thought that angle might help me cum. I could be a little more in control, he could still use his tongue and his fingers, and it was a fairly comfortable position for both of us, so I wouldn’t get distracted by sore legs up in the air or sore arms while I was on all fours.

And it was the way he sweetly asked — honestly, more like begged — me to give it a try. Not because he wanted it (although he definitely did), but because he thought it would be good for me.

I trusted him. I loved him. I wanted to cum on his face.

It took a little longer than I wanted it to, but holy shit, it worked. Using our headboard for support, I was able to find a comfortable position where I was balancing most of my weight between my thighs and my arms, and my husband helped support me. And within the first few seconds, I knew this was going to work. This position gave me plenty of space to grind against my husband’s face and to pull back and “edge” myself. My husband was able to reach everything he needed, including my breasts, and feeling how turned on he was from me sitting on his face was incredibly empowering.

I literally cried after.

I feel like that orgasm broke a dam in me, because after that, my husband was able to make me cum with ease. I think his taking the time to help me orgasm — and enjoy it — along with always making me feel empowered and sexy in the bedroom, helped so much. Like, of course you know a guy is “into” you in the bedroom during sex, but to have your partner be so obsessed with you that he literally just wants you to suffocate him with your ass?

That’ll fix a dull libido any time.