“I Talked My Husband Into A Vasectomy & Now I Regret It” & 34 Other Mom Confessions

I can’t even count the number of thoughts I have every single day, just bouncing around in my head like a ping pong ball. I think every mom feels the same way, which is why when you ask a mom what’s on her mind, her response could range from something like “Oh, just thinking about my kid’s new soccer team” to “The fall of democracy and the state of the world.”

Moms. We contain multitudes.

If you find your thoughts bouncing around in a similar fashion, read on to hear the confessions and top-of-the-mind musings moms just like you are spending so much precious brain power on.

My 6-year-old daughter is ADHD/autistic, and I’m nervous she won’t find her people. Confession #52331714

Parenting a middle school girl is HARD! Confession #54319279

My baby is turning 4 this weekend, and I’m having a hard time accepting this age. Confession #51099988

Overwhelmed with life — all three of our vehicles need something done, and two out of three kids are sick. Confession #50111228

I’m worried my husband has a porn addiction. Not sure how to approach it/move forward. Confession #52080900

If the kids have a snow day, I may lose my mind. Confession #54110096

I cannot get my act together to get my work done. Confession #53111971

I talked my husband into a vasectomy and now I totally regret it, I want another baby. Confession #50001142

Excited my daughter got into her first choice university! Confession #53092723

Getting no help from school with neurodivergent kid, who keeps getting sent home; feeling done. Confession #54330987

The snow and cold can kindly fuck off!! Confession #52013314

One of our kids is suffering from anxiety and it’s impacting our whole family. Feel helpless. Confession #53851090

Why are my students so lazy and clueless?! Confession #52099945

My husband has a man cold. Please pray for me so I don’t kill him. Confession #54412233

Maid. Cook. Driver. Everything. Send help. Confession #52001311

When I can’t sleep, I fantasize about a Dateline episode about my MIL’s mysterious death. Confession #53304404

I’m so resentful that my ex just goes on living his life like our marriage and family didn’t exist. Confession #52388199

Both kids have delays. Feeling like the worst mom. Confession #53998622

I’m tired of not having any extra money. Tired of living paycheck to paycheck. Confession #53093920

Just started Lexapro and I already feel like I am a better mom to my little. Confession #52111891

Having kids ruined my marriage. Confession #50388218

My husband has zero empathy, and I can’t take it anymore. Confession #51031390

My 3-year-old is so angry all the time. I don’t know what to do. Confession #53740282

I’m tired of winter kid illnesses. Is it spring yet? Confession #54122828

I love my husband, but most of the time I don’t like him. Confession #52279212

Made the decision to go back to college to complete my degree. Confession #54410921

My child CRIED about the dinner I cooked, so she is going to bed without dinner. Confession #51122218

My kids are 9 and 11, and I so miss the downtime of naps! Confession #53713430

My MIL is horrible to everyone, and then cries to Facebook that her family avoids her. F that. Confession #51104418

I regret becoming a mom... it’s hard and not rewarding. Confession #53397788

Barf, my ex’s girlfriend is bragging about how wonderful he is. Confession #50222877

Co-parenting is a joke. It’d be easier going at it alone than ‘working’ with a narcissist. Confession #50773818

I really want to try GLP1s, but afraid to tell my husband. Confession #51213339

I’m reminiscing about my past exes because my husband can’t financially support us. Confession #52201177