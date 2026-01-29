“I Talked My Husband Into A Vasectomy & Now I Regret It” & 34 Other Mom Confessions
I can’t even count the number of thoughts I have every single day, just bouncing around in my head like a ping pong ball. I think every mom feels the same way, which is why when you ask a mom what’s on her mind, her response could range from something like “Oh, just thinking about my kid’s new soccer team” to “The fall of democracy and the state of the world.”
Moms. We contain multitudes.
If you find your thoughts bouncing around in a similar fashion, read on to hear the confessions and top-of-the-mind musings moms just like you are spending so much precious brain power on.
My 6-year-old daughter is ADHD/autistic, and I’m nervous she won’t find her people.
Parenting a middle school girl is HARD!
My baby is turning 4 this weekend, and I’m having a hard time accepting this age.
Overwhelmed with life — all three of our vehicles need something done, and two out of three kids are sick.
I’m worried my husband has a porn addiction. Not sure how to approach it/move forward.
If the kids have a snow day, I may lose my mind.
I cannot get my act together to get my work done.
I talked my husband into a vasectomy and now I totally regret it, I want another baby.
Excited my daughter got into her first choice university!
Getting no help from school with neurodivergent kid, who keeps getting sent home; feeling done.
The snow and cold can kindly fuck off!!
One of our kids is suffering from anxiety and it’s impacting our whole family. Feel helpless.
Why are my students so lazy and clueless?!
My husband has a man cold. Please pray for me so I don’t kill him.
Maid. Cook. Driver. Everything. Send help.
When I can’t sleep, I fantasize about a Dateline episode about my MIL’s mysterious death.
I’m so resentful that my ex just goes on living his life like our marriage and family didn’t exist.
Both kids have delays. Feeling like the worst mom.
I’m tired of not having any extra money. Tired of living paycheck to paycheck.
Just started Lexapro and I already feel like I am a better mom to my little.
Having kids ruined my marriage.
My husband has zero empathy, and I can’t take it anymore.
My 3-year-old is so angry all the time. I don’t know what to do.
I’m tired of winter kid illnesses. Is it spring yet?
I love my husband, but most of the time I don’t like him.
Made the decision to go back to college to complete my degree.
My child CRIED about the dinner I cooked, so she is going to bed without dinner.
My kids are 9 and 11, and I so miss the downtime of naps!
My MIL is horrible to everyone, and then cries to Facebook that her family avoids her. F that.
I regret becoming a mom... it’s hard and not rewarding.
Barf, my ex’s girlfriend is bragging about how wonderful he is.
Co-parenting is a joke. It’d be easier going at it alone than ‘working’ with a narcissist.
I really want to try GLP1s, but afraid to tell my husband.
I’m reminiscing about my past exes because my husband can’t financially support us.
I took a personal day from work to rewatch Heated Rivalry.
