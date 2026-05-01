“I Want To Eat My Friend’s Taco” & 44 Other Mom Confessions

Phew. I need everybody to get a nice beverage ready. A seltzer, a Diet Coke, a tequila soda — whatever you want — because we’re about to read some mom confessions regarding parenting, marriage, and a whole lot of sex, and I need you to be ready.

Because moms have a lot on their mind, day in and day out. And this week, our Scary Mommy Confessions show that moms are reaching the tipping point. Whether they’re fed up with their disobedient kids or officially over their tired, boring marriages, the moms have a lot to think about. And I really hope the one mom in here who wants to eat out her friend gets the chance (with consent and enthusiasm!) at some point.

Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun. If you want to anonymously confess, look for our weekly callouts on Instagram. And to browse past Confessions, head here.

Our vacation without my oldest daughter had so much less drama 🙁 Confession #50032288

I’m saddened by our societal focus on hyper-skinny now with all these weight loss drugs. Confession #52899279

My sex life at 45 is 🔥 Confession #51129900

Why can’t I enjoy parenting like other people seem to? Confession #51400028

Maybe I’d want more sex if my husband made me feel wanted and cherished... Confession #54364100

Hate that I’m gaining weight while on SSRI!! Confession #54000896

My love for my child is no different/more powerful than the love I have for anyone else. Confession #51000971

Making friends in your 40s is HARD Confession #52088816

Watching Heated Rivalry with my husband has spiced up our sex life! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Confession #53100886

I fantasize about having a threesome, but know it can never happen. Confession #52088816

I can’t tell my mom stuff. She always judges me. Confession #50100076

Loneliness in old age is a bitch. Confession #53027150

Desperately want to find my passion, but I’m too lazy to actually go out and do it. Confession #51128885

Waiting to go into an acute MH ward because of my depression Confession #54000997

It is so hard not letting my anxiety show to my kids so I can manage their anxiety Confession #52208391

I’m so excited for my boys to go back to their dad’s for two days. So overstimulated. Confession #51971797

After 40+ years, my husband still does not understand foreplay, physically or verbally Confession #50888411

I’m so very type A, my kid’s ADHD is drowning me. Confession #51071322

My neighbor hates me and I don’t know why or what to do. Confession #51888900

Husband is still surprised about my mood swings and period. We have been together over 26 years. Confession #52077290

I don’t like other people’s kids. Confession #50900774

Nothing I say or do will motivate my daughter to try. She has so much potential, it’s frustrating. Confession #50777130

I feel like my depression is making me a bad mom, but I’m just exhausted all the time. Confession #52111964

My in-laws consistently override my parenting. I hate them. Confession #54109889

I’m going on a solo trip without my husband and I’m so excited!!! Confession #52380011

I married someone I met on a dating app 3 months after meeting. Best marriage ever! Confession #51110081

I’m feeling so sad and guilty that my son spent his vacation at my parents’ house. Confession #51203433

I am 47 years old and have full-blown osteoperosis. Take your supplements! Confession #52901110

I had sex with my boss and it was GOOD. Confession #50209032

My husband is so selfish. I’m afraid all men are. Confession #50600093

Some days I feel like my kids only love me when I spend money on them Confession #53422081

Being in the sandwich generation is awful Confession #50403338

Living with my kids is so difficult. I love them, but their behaviors make me want to run away. Confession #50033318

I shit myself at CVS today. Tomorrow can only get better. Confession #50111996

Thinking of taking a GLP-1 just to get to my high school reunion in June, then going back to normal. Confession #50371112

Sometimes I feel like I hate my husband. Confession #50069218

55 and having the best sex of my life due to hormone replacement therapy! Confession #54418876

I want to eat my friend’s taco. 🌮 Confession #50671771

I hate my birthday. No one does anything to make me feel special. Confession #50043381

All I do is overthink and need reassurance. It’s exhausting. Confession #50047373

I found out the gender of my baby but told my husband I didn’t! He wants it to be a surprise. Confession #50466678

I’m thinking about having an affair Confession #54418182

Love period week, no expectations at bed time. Confession #50078832

Pretty sure my husband is autistic and refuses to acknowledge it. Confession #50041822