“I Want To F*ck A Married Man” & 47 Other Mom Confessions

There’s the version of motherhood and marriage we show the world. Then there’s the quiet reality of what we keep to ourselves. That doesn’t mean life behind your front door is a total disaster; in fact, most days may feel strong and steady. But even in a happy life, complicated, messy, and deeply secret thoughts have a way of surfacing.

Maybe you’re navigating the frustration of a husband who always seems to prioritize his sister over you and your family. Maybe you’re feeling lost, stuck in a marriage that no longer has any intimacy. Maybe you just received a life-altering diagnosis, and are scared about what to do next. Truth is, we’re all dealing with something.

Bottling up these thoughts and feelings may seem like the safest choice. After all, it can be scary to share what’s on your mind, in fear of being judged or misunderstood. Or maybe you’re just not ready to admit them to yourself.

But that’s exactly what Scary Mommy Confessions are for: a safe space to tell the truth and spill your guts with zero judgment. Because sometimes, saying the hard things out loud is the first step to feeling less alone.

Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun. If you want to anonymously confess, look for our weekly callouts on Instagram. And to browse past Confessions, take a look here.

Another miscarriage 💔. IDK where to go from here. Confession #51665477

My husband and I are separating and I’m DEVASTATED 😭😭😭. Confession #52969426

Found out my husband cheated in December of 2025. We tried to work it out. I caught him again. Confession #52721028

14 years married to a man, and just now realizing I want to be with a woman. Confession #50001943

I have to have a hysterectomy at 36. Devastated about not being able to have one more. Confession #52232797

I blocked my affair partner six years ago and last week he emailed me. Confession #54396575

I got so drunk the other night, I threw up in the kitchen sink. Confession #53680640

I’m stuck between wanting to travel the world and wanting to have another baby. Tough :(. Confession #53451700

Teacher here — had to ask my dad to pay my June and July bills. Been the worst summer. Confession #53633543

I want to f*ck a married man. But his wife said no, ‘cause we work together. Confession #54602055

Menopause makes me not like my husband, but I still truly love him. Confession #52390082

I keep having low grade fevers and doctors are saying nothing is wrong. Argh. Confession #51139675

My mom’s celebration of life is this weekend, and I am not ok. My heart is so broken. Confession #50527573

I think my gut issues have relapsed and I’m devastated. Confession #51721559

I feel alone. I need connection. Confession #52850956

My FIL is a p*dophile, formerly on the registry. I hate that he lives separately below us. Confession #51038577

My traumatic birth preemie just turned five, and she is thriving! Confession #50799430

Finally started therapy — hopefully it’ll help pull me out of my depression. Confession #53778286

I’m scared to have sex again after giving birth. Confession #50663529

I just had to schedule my colonoscopy. I’m scared. Confession #54369881

Just found out my dad has pancreatic cancer 💔. Confession #52224168

Second marriage and divorcing again. A lot of shame but also a lot of relief. Confession #51624547

Fell in love with a married coworker. Angry at the universe for bringing me love in this way. Confession #54843824

I regularly Google ‘I hate parenting.’ Confession #54990670

Trying to be a good mom while running a business. Confession #52621077

My house is disgusting but I’m too tired to clean it!!! And too broke for a cleaning service. Confession #54224343

So tired of having no money even with two incomes!!! Confession #50680150

Just diagnosed with non-invasive breast cancer (DCIS) and I can’t stop Googling 😭. Confession #50064119

Didn’t realize making myself a priority at 50 would be an issue for my husband. Confession #52863669

I lost my engagement ring and feel awful about it. Confession #50972660

My affair partner has moved on and I’m happy for him, but so sad at the same time. Confession #53541817

The only thing hubs and I fight about is parenting and it sucks! I don’t like who he is as a father. Confession #52089801

My husband’s sister has a special brand of disrespect reserved just for me. Confession #50719692

I’m dating like six people and it’s a little much. Confession #54239658

I want to run away from my whole life — husband, kids, dogs. All of it. Confession #53669436

I’m tired of my husband’s manipulative, toxic sister being an interloper in our marriage. Confession #51950284

World's slowest IVF cycle. Trying to stay calm and hopeful. Confession #50383467

Want a divorce but agreed to go to a couples’ retreat because the location is amazing 🫣. Confession #53302865

I just came out as asexual to my husband of 20 years and I’m afraid of what happens next. Confession #52179820

I’m worried my husband is going to leave me for his sister. Confession #52962445

$10,000 for mold removal. I regret owning a home. I wish we rented instead. Confession #54009490

Marriage counseling is working! I feel more connected to my husband than I have in years. Confession #50803979

Every 11:11, I wish to be happy. The wish still hasn’t come true. Confession #54187654

I’m so unhappy, but I have to make my family happy. It’s exhausting. Confession #51977184

The guy I was sleeping with for a year and a half broke things off. First man to hurt my feelings since my divorce. Confession #51774697

I don’t believe in cheating, but I’m tired of living in a sexless/roommate-type marriage. Confession #52502636

Realizing my husband has no respect for any strong or powerful women. We have girls! Not good. Confession #52502636