I Was Treated for Depression for Years. Nobody Asked About ADHD.

I started taking antidepressants in my late teens. One didn’t seem to change much, so I tried another. I kept asking for help, taking the medications I was prescribed, and waiting for the point when everyday life would stop feeling like a group project I was somehow doing alone.

Some of those medications were incredibly difficult to come off of. And after all that effort, I was still exhausted. Still overwhelmed. Still wondering why things that looked ordinary from the outside took so much out of me.

I thought I was depressed. Anxiety seemed possible, too. Those explanations made sense with the information I had, so I kept trying to get better within them. When treatment didn’t change the parts of life I was struggling with, I didn’t think, Maybe there’s another question to ask. I thought, What the hell is wrong with me?

Then other people in my family were diagnosed with ADHD, and I began looking at my own history differently.

I want to be clear: A family diagnosis didn’t diagnose me. It made me curious. For the first time, I wondered whether what I’d understood as depression had been ADHD all along — or whether ADHD explained the difficulties that treatment had never touched.

The picture of ADHD I’d grown up with was a little boy who couldn’t sit still. I didn’t know to look for a woman who could appear to be holding it together while privately using every last bit of energy to do so.

A finished task looks like a finished task. You can’t see how long it took her to start it. An appointment she remembered looks like an appointment she remembered. You can’t see the reminders. A mom who gets everyone through the day looks like a mom who’s managing. You don’t necessarily see her sitting afterward, wondering why it took absolutely everything she had.

That invisible effort can become your normal. You assume everyone is working this hard behind the scenes. Then you blame yourself for needing so much effort in the first place.

I now host Chaos & Caffeine, an ADHD parenting podcast, and I’ve talked with ADHD specialist Dr. Jennifer Dall about ways ADHD can be missed in women. We discussed masking, burnout, emotional overwhelm, and the maddening experience of being unable to begin a task you genuinely want to do.

If you’ve never experienced that last one, I know how it sounds. Just do the thing. Thank you. Incredible idea. Why didn’t I think of that while spending half the day wanting to do the thing?

From the outside, difficulty getting started can look like laziness. Doing everything at the last minute can look like a bad habit. Being worn out after a day of keeping up can look like someone who needs to manage stress better. Over time, those judgments get inside your head. You stop describing what’s happening and start describing yourself as the problem.

Dr. Dall and I also talked about hormones. Puberty can make ADHD symptoms harder to manage or more noticeable. Later hormonal changes — during pregnancy, postpartum, perimenopause, and menopause — can affect how a woman experiences symptoms or how well her old coping strategies work. That conversation made me think about how young I was when I first sought help, and how much of my history I had never known to bring up.

I’m not saying every hard moment in my life was ADHD. Depression and anxiety are real, and they can exist alongside ADHD. Antidepressants help many people. I can’t go back and declare that everyone who treated me got it wrong.

But I can say this: I kept asking for help because something wasn’t getting better. I wish that had prompted more curiosity about what was still happening in my daily life.

If this sounds painfully familiar, please don’t use my story to diagnose yourself or stop taking medication. Some antidepressants need to be tapered with a prescriber’s help; I know firsthand that coming off certain ones can be hard. Instead, tell a qualified clinician what treatment hasn’t changed. Describe the tasks, the time management, the overwhelm, and the effort it takes to look fine. Talk about what you remember from childhood and whether ADHD runs in your family. Ask if a fuller evaluation makes sense.

You don’t have to walk into an appointment knowing the answer. You’re allowed to walk in saying, “Something still isn’t adding up.”

That’s what I wish someone had told me when I was younger. I wasn’t failing at getting better because I still needed help. I was trying to explain a struggle I didn’t yet have all the words for.

It took diagnoses in my family to make me ask a different question about myself. If another woman has spent years following a treatment plan and still quietly wondering why life feels so damn hard, I hope someone listens when she says it isn’t working. And then I hope they ask what else might be going on.

Danielle Kelly is the host of the ADHD parenting podcast Chaos & Caffeine, which reaches thousands of families each month and was recently named one of the Best Kids With ADHD Podcasts of 2026 by PodRanker.