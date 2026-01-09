“I Would Like To Throw My Husband’s Phone Out The Window” & 34 Other Mom Confessions

At any point in a mom’s day, you can be certain that she’s juggling at least three physical things and countless mental things. From stressing about her kid’s birthday plans to wondering if she has enough gas to make it to baseball practice on time to stressing about her own mom group, every mom I know has a brain that is constantly buzzing. So when you ask a mom, “Hey, what’s on your mind?” you need to prepare yourself.

And this week, the moms have so much on their minds. Now that the holidays are done, some moms are left reeling from all the work it took to make magic for their families, while some are already pushing onto the next thing, like a new job, a new baby, or a new birthday. A lot of moms are worried about what 2026 will bring for their families, and a lot can’t stop thinking about boning someone. When I tell you there’s a lot to think about — I mean, there’s a lot to think about.

Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun.

I hate the way I look. Confession #50083714

I’m falling in love with someone online but know we probably will never meet. Confession #54221779

No matter how hard we work, there is just never enough money. Confession #51099288

Having a child with a January birthday is brutal financially and mentally after holidays. Confession #50017028

Terrified of the flu! Confession #52288900

Turning 50 this year and I’m making it all about me this year!! Confession #54254396

Tired of living paycheck to paycheck. Confession #53000271

Wondering if my nipples will survive this breastfeeding journey. Confession #53791142

We’re flat broke and I’m the only one doing anything about it. I feel alone. Confession #53332723

I miss my kids because they’re back in school. Confession #54425987

When does it all — marriage, kids, finance, work — get easier? It’s only getting harder. Confession #52333814

I’m 44 and pregnant. I don’t know if I can go through this again. Confession #50022090

I have always been the breadwinner, and I have always been exhausted. Confession #52133345

My tween is already talking about wanting a job in a few years, and it depresses the hell out of me. Confession #52010333

I’m terrified for my trans kid. Confession #52090311

How do I stop worrying if I’m messing up friendships? Feel paranoid, and I don’t want to be needy. Confession #52224404

I lost my mom the weekend after Christmas, and my heart hurts! Confession #52200199

I’m still so burned out from the holidays. Confession #53945622

I would like to throw my husband’s iPhone out the window. Confession #53339120

It’s my birthday, and I get the least amount of birthday effort because I won’t plan it myself... Confession #52226891

My daughter has something everyday after school. I feel like I don’t get enough time with her. Confession #50142218

My sex drive has completely tanked, and I hate it. Confession #51332890

I feel bad for how much I need a break from my kid. Confession #51148282

If my family gets one more illness, I’m going to LOSE IT. Confession #50032828

Would a third kid ruin our lives or be the best thing ever? Confession #50229212

I wish I had a mom group. Confession #53328921

Scared I only know how to do my current job, which makes me feel trapped. Confession #50682218

I am horny all the time. Confession #53382000

I’m exhausted, and it feels like I always will be. Confession #50624418

Re-entry to post-vacation life is hard. Confession #53328188

How much I need a break just for me... Confession #53397877

I am just one person!!! Confession #50028818

Would give anything to get the spark back between me and my husband. Confession #50332819

I’m on the verge of tears pretty much every second of the day. Confession #50621177