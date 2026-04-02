“I’m A College Professor With A Crush On A Student” & 27 Other Mom Confessions

If someone asks you, “Hey, what’s on your mind?” right this very second, what would you say? You might want to say, “Oh, nothing, really” at first, but then your brain catches up. You’re thinking about your marriage, about the state of your house, about your job. You’re thinking about your old crush that popped up on Facebook last night, about the text your MIL sent your teenager on their birthday, about the summer camp registrations you have to pay for ASAP.

Because you’re a mom — and your brain is always working.

Give it a little break and dive into the brains of other moms with this week’s confessions. From trying to better themselves to stressing about the state of their relationships and parenting woes, there’s a lot here that will make you feel seen... and maybe a little grateful.

Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun. If you want to anonymously confess, look for our weekly callouts on Instagram. And to browse past Confessions, head here.

Separating from a narcissist man-child. Go me! Confession #51042224

I still think about an ex from 10 years ago... and I’m married. Confession #50110279

I hate parenting with my husband. I feel like I’m a better mom without him. Confession #53329998

Got a divorce after 16 years. Now I’m having the best sex of my life. Yay to a new chapter!! Confession #51314528

I can’t stand my husband’s disabled son hits me and my 4-year-old son. Confession #54878100

My husband denies that his alcohol use disrupts his ability to finish in bed 🙄🙄🙄 Confession #50001896

Can my husband clean the toddler cups for once?! Confession #51000771

Trying to give up alcohol to be a better person for me and my family, and it’s nearly impossible. Confession #52220116

My teenagers keep making humiliating mistakes. I’m not built for this. Confession #52820923

I found out my high school sophomore has been drinking and smoking at school. Confession #52081116

I love when my husband falls asleep on the couch and I get the bed to myself. Confession #50003376

I am spending too much on regular things; everything normal has become a luxury. Confession #53000190

Planning our summer and already dreading the screen time battles. Confession #51122535

If I don’t get a full night of sleep, I may harm myself. Confession #54000003

I hold my breath every day, scared my husband is going to leave me for his mistress. Confession #52000391

I’m a college professor with a crush on a student. Confession #51939277

My mom died and now the world feels less safe than it already did. Confession #50077411

Started taking estrogen and finally feeling horny again! Confession #51110022

I wish my husband didn’t pee while brushing his teeth (with our shared electric toothbrush). Confession #51982900

I feel like a roommate to my family. Confession #50113791

My teen keeps getting in trouble, and I’m feeling like the world’s worst mom. Confession #50000224

My 10yo daughter’s friends are so awful that I worry she’s not going to find her people. Confession #52318830

I sent a ‘thanks for booking your gay cruise’ envelope to the HS principal that sucks. Confession #52208064

My husband isn’t interested in sex. It makes me feel like less of a woman. Confession #54109934

I don’t think I’m going to survive my daughter’s teen years. She’s so nasty! Confession #52390111

I can finally afford a home renovation, and I feel so guilty about spending the money. Confession #51300781

I’m struggling with my religion, and my husband is not being understanding. Confession #51228777