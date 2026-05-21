“I’m Afraid I’ll Never Want To Have Sex Again” & 20 More Mom Confessions

I want you to pretend like you’re at dinner with one of your closest friends and she’s just leaned forward and said, “Omg, can I tell you something?” That level of curiosity and intrigue and, let’s be honest, excitement? It’s what you need to have to read these Scary Mommy Confessions this week.

Because when you ask someone what’s on their mind, especially a mom, you’re probably not going to get the most honest answer. At least not to begin with. There’s too much to think about, too much to say, it’s all too overwhelming. So like a friend over apps and drinks, ready to tell you something on their mind, so are the confessions here in this list. Some are relatable, some will have you concerned, and all of them will make you wish you could buy the mom on the other end a margarita and a Chili’s Triple Dipper.

Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun. If you want to anonymously confess, look for our weekly callouts on Instagram. And to browse past Confessions, head here.

I hate when my husband is needy. Confession #50137233

I’ve decided not to care about my son’s failing grades and we get along so well now. Confession #52313279

The other day my husband said I needed to get in shape, but I’m a size 4. So hurt by this. Confession #51101110

I’m in love with my son’s friend’s dad. And he likes me back. Confession #53811128

I feel like I’m hanging by a thread. Confession #52282290

I don’t miss my daughter so much, just my grandkids. Confession #54099938

I hate when my husband works from home. He is so loud! Confession #51097965

Happily married but having a baaaaaaad ass crush on a dad from my kids’ school Confession #52900016

I love my kids, but I don’t like spending time with them. What’s wrong with me? Confession #53279986

The summer time is helping my mental health. Thank you sunshine!! Confession #52111816

I am being crushed by the weight of financially carrying my family right now. Confession #50109222

I am afraid I’ll never want to have sex again. Confession #53811150

Most days I regret having kids. Confession #53770105

There is never time for anything. Confession #54090007

The politics of youth sports makes me sick. Confession #52333291

My ex broke up with the woman he left me for and it’s hard not to want him back. Confession #51908883

Listening to spicy audiobooks and wishing my husband would bend me over the same way. Confession #50822811

Sister made my baby announcement about her cancer, then got mad at me. Confession #51000343

I’m in big debt. I know I can get out, but it’s stressful. Confession #51822900

The child support stopped coming in 7 months ago and I’m feeling it bad. Confession #52102290