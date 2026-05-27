In Defense Of Taking Short Trips With Your Family

Last spring, my family and I took an impromptu trip to Philadelphia to see the rock band Metallica perform in concert. The tickets were affordable, the timing worked for all four of us, and the logistics were doable — the city is less than a two-hour drive from our New York City home, and I was able to book a rental car and hotel on short notice. We had a blast rocking out at the concert, took in some of Philly’s most famous historic attractions (hello, Liberty Bell!), and ate lots of good food. When we returned home, we all felt refreshed, buzzing about the best songs and our favorite parts of the trip. And we’d been gone for all of 32 hours.

Over the years, we’ve come to embrace these family “micro” vacations: there was another two-day trip to Philly back in 2019, a long holiday weekend in Washington D.C., and, more recently, a two-day trip to Boston when my younger son was on Spring Break and we found ourselves with nothing planned but an itch to go somewhere. It’s not that we don’t enjoy a lengthy, long-planned vacation, but there’s just something about the spontaneity and ease of a truncated trip that speaks to us.

What Is a Micro-cation?

It turns out we’re not alone. In fact, we’ve been very early adopters of the latest buzzy travel trend: the micro-cation. Defined by Allianz Partners USA as a quick trip that’s 100-plus miles from home that lasts one to four days, the micro-cation, or micro-vacation, can give you all the thrills of a fun trip (and the social media content to prove it) with less hassle, less cost, and of course, less time. Allianz’s 2025 Vacation Confidence Index study revealed that 73% of respondents expected to take a four-nights-or-less trip during the year, with 34% planning a trip for two or fewer nights. And a 2026 survey by Talker Research found “micro-breaks” or “micro-cations” to be a top summer travel trend, with 22% of respondents expecting to travel for shorter lengths of time.

With affordability top-of-mind for so many families right now, and with fuel costs surging — the national average price for a gallon of gas is roughly $4.50 at the moment, and air travel fares are already up more than 20% — it’s no surprise that a shorter trip is increasingly appealing to so many people these days. Of course, shorter doesn’t always mean cheaper, but spreading your travel budget out over several micro-cations can make you feel like you’re getting more bang for your vacation buck. And if your travel budget is simply smaller to begin with, even a single micro-cation can give your family those vacation vibes without racking up debt.

There’s also ease of planning. A mini trip that’s closer to home means less time away from work, less chance of hitting air travel snafus, and less stress when it comes to planning and booking every element (something that, as our family’s resident vacation organizer, I appreciate!).

Sara Wilcox, a Fora travel advisor based in Dallas who specializes in family travel, still has plenty of clients wanting a European vacation this summer, but she’s also seeing an increase in clients who are coming to her for help planning shorter, drivable micro-cations — and cost and anxiety over international travel are both playing a role right now. “I think people want to stay domestic because they can trust that there won't be as many disruptions,” she says. “Rising fuel costs are also definitely a factor. So people are just keeping it safe with these more local destinations and shorter trips.”

How to Plan a Micro-cation

If all of this sounds good to you and you’re ready to pack in the packing-for-a-week stress this summer, Wilcox has advice for making your family’s next micro-cation a success — and over the years I’ve picked up a few tips, too!

Pick an anchor activity. Unlike a bucket-list trip to Rome or Paris where you’d want to see all the sites, a micro-cation isn’t the time to fit in every activity your destination has to offer. Back in 2019, my oldest son was deep in his super hero phase when I saw that The Franklin Institute in Philadelphia was hosting a Marvel exhibition. It was the perfect anchor activity for a quick trip, and a fun surprise for both of my kids. More recently, our anchor was the aforementioned Metallica concert. Wilcox recently booked a trip for clients centered around a Houston Astros baseball game for their son’s birthday. Having a single anchor activity certainly doesn’t mean you can’t fit in other fun activities, but it relieves any pressure you might feel around packing everything into a short trip. You’re giving yourself permission to not do it all.

Choose your hotel wisely. A hotel is either an important part of your micro-cation or simply a place to lay your head at night, depending on your POV. I fall into the former camp. For our first Philly trip, when my kids were younger, I spent a little more to book a hotel with an indoor pool. I knew my kids would delight in an after-dinner swim, and take a plunge in the morning, too. If your kids are also pool aficionados, 10/10, I recommend! More recently, we stayed in a hotel right in Old City, Philadelphia’s historic district, in order to maximize our sightseeing time. Wilcox notes that many hotels are increasingly catering to families, so it’s worth comparing offerings. “A lot of these properties are getting used to having little kids and these quick weekend trips away,” she says, “so they often have some fun programming.”

Consider using a travel advisor. It’s no surprise that Wilcox offers this tip, but a travel advisor can help you maximize your experience. “If you're going somewhere and you're only booking it a few days out, I can find hotel options where I'm most likely to get you an upgrade or some extra perks, because the inventory is going to be low,” she explains.

Take advantage of the concierge. “If you're going somewhere for just three or four nights, you can lean a little more heavily on the concierge, even upon arrival,” Wilcox says. In fact, that’s what she did on a recent weekend micro-cation with her kids in Cabo. “We didn't make any dinner reservations [ahead of time]. When we got there, we saw the three restaurants on the property, we chose where we wanted to eat each night, told the concierge, and that's really all the planning we did.”

That kind of spontaneity may not work for everyone, but my kids were 7 and 12 when we started micro-cationing, so a certain degree of flexibility worked for us. And for me, the planning, packing, and logistics involved in a quick trip have always felt so much more doable. For whatever reason, even thinking about the legwork involved in a weeklong vacation stresses me out. (Is that a me thing? Yes? Have I rejected my husband’s offer to take over the trip-planning? Also yes.)

Wilcox understands, and adds her own take: “If you're going away for a long time, you might have to have someone look after your house, get your mail, and take care of your pets,” she says. “But for a quicker trip, you don't always need all those additional services, which makes it easier.

Returning home is easier, too. “When I went away recently, I told my kids to pack for themselves, because we were going for just three nights and I figured if they forget one little thing, it's not the end of the world. Whereas, if I'm going to Italy for two weeks, I'm going to have to make a huge list and triple check it to ensure we didn't forget the lovey or the medication. We came home and it was one load of laundry, and for me, that's a big deal. So I just think, in general, logistically, it's a lot easier.”

Frankly, ease is one of the things I want on a trip. And not feeling like you need a vacation after your vacation? Well, that can feel like a vacation in and of itself!