60 Insanely Clever Things That Make Decluttering Your Home So Damn Easy
Go from sort-of sorted to organized oasis.
Decluttering your home is supposed to make life easier, although sometimes the process makes you want to scream into a pillow. But I’m happy to tell you there’s an easier way. There are so many clever tools, ingenious hacks, and life-saving products that actually do what they promise: make your space look so much nicer without breaking the bank or eating up your valuable time. Tame the chaos, clear your surfaces, and finally find that missing sock with the help of these ridiculously clever things that make decluttering your home so much easier (and maybe even fun).
01Best-Selling Hat Racks To Organize Your Baseball Cap Collection
If your baseball cap collection is overflowing from your closet, organize it in an instant with these brilliant racks. They can be installed vertically or horizontally on the wall of your entryway or inside the door of your closet to store anywhere from 10 to 15 hats. And since the steel racks hold them by the back straps, they help preserve the shape of the brims as well.
02 An Extension Cord That Completely Covers The Outlet & Hides Wires
Having cords and wires tangled everywhere makes your space look so much more cluttered. That’s where this extension cord comes in. Not only does it allow you to plug things in up to 3 feet away from the outlet, but the attached plate completely covers the wall outlet. This way, you can hide all the extra cords behind furniture or appliances and keep your space looking polished and clean.
032-Tier Organizers That Let You Fit Way More Under Your Sink
These two-tier organizers were designed to perfectly fit in the space underneath your sink, allowing you to declutter and better organize your toiletries, cleaning supplies, and more. The best part is that the bottom shelf is actually a pull-out drawer, so nothing gets lost all the way in the back of the cabinet.
04A Portable Label Maker With 1,000 Fonts, Borders, & Icons To Choose From
Use this portable label maker for everything from containers in your pantry to toiletries in the bathroom, and you’ll have your space looking like it’s been professionally organized. It connects to an app that gives you access to over 1,000 fonts, borders, icons, languages, and more, so you can fully customize the labels to your personality and needs.
05A Spacious Kitchen Caddy That Self Drains To Banish Water Buildup
This kitchen caddy is the perfect way to organize your sponges, brushes, soaps, and more. Not only does it keep your kitchen countertop looking fresh and clean, but it also has a wired design with an angled bottom and a spout that automatically releases excess water directly into the sink. You won’t be left with a wet mess on your countertop every time you wash the dishes, and all your cleaning accessories will have a neat compartment.
06Magnetic Stovetop Shelves To Organize Your Go-To Spices & Oils
These shelves magnetically attach to the top of your stove’s control panel, giving you a ton of extra storage space to organize all the spices and oils you always reach for during meal prep. They have divided sections for even more organization and raised edges to keep things from falling off.
07Home Organization Activity Cards That Turn Cleaning Into A Game
These activity cards are a perfect way to gamify cleaning and make organizing your space so much more fun. Each of the 52 cards features a step-by-step guide to help you tackle one 10-minute task at a time. From cleaning your shower to decluttering your entryway to taking out the trash, these cards break down organizing into actionable tasks to make decluttering way easier.
08Over-The-Door Organizers With 5 Extra-Large Storage Tiers
The reason this over-the-door organizer is so amazing is because of how versatile it is. Hang it in the kitchen to store snacks, in the entryway closet for shoes, in the closet for linens, in the bedroom for sweaters, or in the bathroom for toiletries. Each one can hold up to 80 pounds and is divided into five compartments for simple sorting.
09Clear Drawer Organizers That Come In 4 Mix-&-Match Sizes
These clear drawer organizers can be used in the kitchen, bedroom, or bathroom to instantly turn a junk drawer into a tidy dream. They come in four different sizes that you can mix and match to fit the exact dimensions of the drawer or the size of the items you’re storing. They even have rubber feet on the bottom to prevent them from sliding as the drawer opens and closes.
10Large Zippered Bins That Declutter The Space Under Your Bed
If you’re hiding a cluttered mess underneath your bed, you need to check out these storage bins. Thanks to the wheels and low-profile design, they slide perfectly underneath your bed to get everything down there in order and easily reachable. Plus, the clear zippered top is great because it allows you to see what’s inside at a glance.
11A Multi-Hook Hanger To Expertly Store Tank Tops & Bras
Save space in your dresser and closet with this eight-hook swiveling hanger. It’s designed specifically to hold tank tops, bras, and sports bras — basically, all the strappy items that are notoriously difficult to store. Each of the eight hooks can hold up to three items, for a total of 24 items. And since the top hook rotates 360 degrees, it’s a cinch to grab the thing you’re looking for.
12Soda Can Organizers That Automatically Dispense Drinks 1 By 1
Transform your refrigerator with these can holders. Each one can hold up to 10 standard 12-ounce cans. Since the back is slightly higher than the front, the cans roll gently forward each time a beverage is removed, automatically dispensing one at a time. They’re really easy to load up and the clear design means you can always tell when it’s time for a refill.
13A Chic, Rotating Makeup Organizer With Adjustable Shelves
Between the high-end look, the rotating design, and the adjustable shelves, this makeup organizer is a gorgeous way to organize your brushes, palettes, and creams. It sits so effortlessly on your bathroom or vanity counter, not only elevating your space but also making it much easier to find what you’re looking for when you’re getting ready.
14A Tiered, Angled Shelf That Maximizes Awkward Corners
The best part about this three-tier shelf is that it has an adjustable design. Keep it angled to fit snugly into the corner of your counter or open it up to keep it flush against your backsplash, depending on what you need. It’s a great space to store everything from makeup and toiletries in the bathroom to spices and decor in the kitchen.
15Soft Drawer Inserts With Storage Cells For Bras, Undies, Socks & More
These drawer organizers give you the perfect divided space to store your socks, undies, bras, scarves, and more. The mesh cells are breathable to keep your clothes in great condition while they’re being stored. They instantly make your closet or dresser feel professionally decluttered.
16A Tumbler Lid Organizer That Holds Up To 10 Lids
If you haven’t figured out a way to store your tumbler lids, this organizer is a brilliant solution. The rack holds up to 10 lids securely through the sipping holes, keeping them easily stacked and visible. It’s designed to be nice enough to sit on your countertop but compact enough to hide away in a cabinet for easy access.
17An Organizing Workbook That Maps Out Decluttering For You
Calling all task tacklers: Here’s a new one for your collection. This workbook features 100 checklists, schedules, and worksheets to help you declutter your home in a way that feels attainable and maybe even fun. Written by the host of HGTV’s Hot Mess House, it’s also packed with helpful tips that aim to turn your home from chaotic to calm. There’s nothing more satisfying than checking off a box after getting stuff done around your house.
18Stretchy Cable Ties That Prevent Cords From Getting Tangled
These silicone ties are such a simple way to instantly create a more peaceful, less cluttered space. They attach to your chargers, wires, and cables with a locking button feature that keeps them secure. Just neatly wind up your cords, stretch the organizer around the bundle, and instantly clean up tangles around your nightstand, behind your entertainment center, or anywhere else. Plus they can be detached and reused on different devices whenever you need.
19Jumbo Vacuum-Sealed Storage Bags That Save So Much Space
These jumbo vacuum-seal storage bags help you organize while saving you a ton of space in your closet and dresser. They’re made to effortlessly compress your items, which means they’re perfect for storing linens, pillows, seasonal clothes, throw blankets — you name it. Plus the clear packaging allows you to see what’s inside at a glance so you can always find what you’re looking for.
20Space-Saving Hangers That Hold Up To 5 Items Vertically
If you’re running out of room in your closet but don’t have anything you’re ready to part with, check out these hangers. They each hold up to five items vertically instead of horizontally to save you a ton of space on your closet rod. You can also use them to sort like items to even further organize your space.
21Fridge Storage Bins With Flat Lids For Easy Stacking
These fridge organizer bins come in three different sizes that you can mix and match to find the most useful layout for storing your produce, drinks, snacks, and more. Not only do they keep your food organized and neat, but they have stackable lids and drain trays in the bottom to keep produce fresher longer.
22Bamboo Wood Dividers That Adjust To Fit Your Drawers Perfectly
These wooden dividers expand from 17 to 22 inches, instantly creating customizable compartments to get your junk drawer, dresser, or kitchen utensil collection into tip-top shape. They’re spring loaded to stay in place and have padded foam ends that protect your drawers from getting scratched and scraped.
23Apothecary Containers To Neatly Display All Your Bathroom Essentials
One easy decluttering tip is to swap out the original brand packaging for these simple apothecary jars. Not only do they eliminate the cluttered eyesore of stickers, brand names, and advertising, but the matching vibe makes everything look so much more cohesive. They’re great for cotton balls, cotton swabs, hair ties, supplements — you name it.
24Magnetic File Folders That Hold Up To 15 Pounds Of Paperwork & Mail
These magnetic file folders can each hold up to 15 pounds of paperwork, mail, magazines, newspapers — you name it. They’re great for anywhere from your office to your entryway to your kitchen. Attach them to your refrigerator, file cabinets, whiteboards, or any other metal surface for instant storage.
25A Double-Tier Garment Rack With A Bottom Shelf For Shoe Storage
Organize your closet and give yourself way more room with this garment rack. It has a two-tier, high-low design that’s great for hanging everything from shirts and sweaters to pants and dresses. There’s also a shelf on the bottom that’s perfect for shoes, bags, and more. The best part is that it’s on wheels so you can roll it all around your space.
26Best-Selling Appliance Cord Organizers That Keep Wires Tidy
These organizers use adhesive tape to mount to the side of your appliance — think: stand mixer, blender, toaster, kettle, you name it — to keep the wires wrapped and tidy when the appliance is stored away. They work on both flat and curved appliance surfaces and they even have a clasp in the center that holds the end of the plug.
27A Foldable Sink Cover That Doubles As A Makeup Brush Cleaner
Upgrade your makeup, hair-care, and skin-care routines with this foldable sink cover. It goes over your sink (without blocking access to the faucet) to give you more counter space so you can spread out and organize. Plus, the hole-filled design is textured so it can double as a scrubber to get your makeup brushes clean.
28Acrylic Shelf Dividers That Look Like A Fancy Boutique Display
If your bags are stored in a pile on a shelf (or even worse, on the floor), you need to check out this organizer. It has adjustable compartments that you can customize to the width of your bags to keep them separate and easily organized, protecting them from getting damaged when you’re not using them.
29Colorful Storage Crates That Fold Up Flat When Don’t Need Them
Part of decluttering is having a dedicated space for everything, and these colorful pastel crates are a great solution. Their multifunctional design makes them great for storing the pens and pencils overrunning your desk, the spices and tea bags taking over your kitchen, or the creams and lotions cluttering up your bathroom. Plus, they fold flat for easy storage when not in use.
30A Wicker Cable Management Box That Looks Polished & Expensive
This wicker cable management box looks so polished and chic, but it effortlessly hides the tangle of cords around your entertainment center, bookshelf, nightstand, or desk. It has two entry and exit points and fits a power strip up to 11 inches long. Plus, it has a wicker lid that can double as a shelf for decor.
31A Faux Leather Tissue Box With Sneaky Built-In Storage
This tissue box cover is such a great organizational piece for your bedroom nightstand or living room side table. The faux leather cover is not only a high-end way to make your tissues look so much nicer, but it also has built-in storage on the side that’s perfect for holding glasses, remotes, and phones to declutter your space while keeping it functional.
32A Wall-Mounted Toothbrush Organizer That Even Dispenses Toothpaste
Declutter your bathroom countertop and keep your toothbrushes, toothpaste, cups, mouthwash — you name it — in this wall-mounted organizer. The bottom holds up to five toothbrushes, covering the heads to keep them more sanitary in the bathroom. The top has two built-in toothpaste dispensers and it can also hold four cups for mouthwash, rinsing, or drinking.
33A Genius Bin For Keeping Wrapping Paper, Gift Bags, & Bows Crisp
This organizer is an absolutely genius must-have for preserving your wrapping paper. Designed specifically for gift wrapping and accessories, it’s long enough to fit entire rolls of paper without bending or damaging them. Plus, it has pockets designed for ribbon, gift bags, scissors, tape, and everything else you need to create the perfect present.
34A Hanging Hair Tool Holder You Can Hide Behind A Cabinet Door
This wire basket mounts to the inside of a bathroom cabinet to store your hair accessories — think: blow dryers, straighteners, brushes, curlers, you name it — so they’re easily accessible but also out of sight and out of mind. What makes it especially clever is that it has a steel wire design that improves ventilation for safer storage of hot tools.
35A Stunning Upright Rack That Looks Like A Sculpture
This stunning triangle-shaped rack isn’t just a work of art, it’s actually the perfect storage solution for mail, magazines, books, newspapers, records, and more. It comes in quite a few finishes to fit nicely into nearly any aesthetic. Display it on a bookshelf, side table, or shelf to perfectly balance functional storage and chic decor.
36A Slim, Modern Shoe Rack That Organizes Up To 7 Pairs
If you have shoes cluttered in your entryway and hate the way it looks, this shoe rack is a slim, modern solution. It can hold up to seven pairs of shoes vertically to take up very little floor space. And it has a cool, geometric design with square, even lines and industrial colors that add a chic touch to your space while neatening things up.
37An Elegant Watch Case That Protects & Displays Jewelry & Accessories
This watch box not only declutters but also boasts an expensive-looking design that will add to the decor of your space. It has cushioned slots to hold up to six watches with a clear lid to beautifully showcase everything inside. And then there’s a sleek hidden drawer underneath that’s perfect for smaller things like rings, bands, and other watch accessories.
38Coffee Cup Inserts That Let You Stack Mugs To Save Space
These coffee mug organizers have a brilliant design that saves you a ton of space. They’re super slim and sit securely between the tops of two mugs, with an adjustable width that can fit multiple sizes of mugs. The set of six can stack up to 12 mugs, instantly making your collection look and feel so much more organized in your cabinet.
39Slim, Clear Organizers Designed Specifically To Fit In Your Medicine Cabinet
These acrylic organizers have a narrow design that fits perfectly inside your medicine cabinet to give you so much more space to work with. One features a three-compartment shelf that’s great for all your skin care and makeup, and one features a three-compartment drawer for smaller things like cotton balls and cotton swabs. The best part is that they’re stackable to really take advantage of unused vertical storage space.
40Beanie Storage Stands That Help Preserve Your Hat’s Shape
These holders are designed to store your beanies while also maintaining their shape to prevent wrinkles, stretches, and damage. Each rack holds up to 10 hats in a way that feels like you’re displaying them, not just shoving them in a drawer or shelf in your entryway. And thanks to the carbon steel construction, they’re sturdy, too.
41Tip-Out Sink Trays That Discreetly Organize All Your Sponges
You know that drawer under the sink that slightly tips out? These trays help you maximize that extra storage so it’s easier and less messy to hold sponges and more. They keep sponges and brushes out of sight, but since they’re removable, they’re super easy to empty and clean if anything spills or leaks.
42Stackable Water Bottle Organizers That Prevent Cabinet Avalanches
If your water bottles are always falling out of the cabinet whenever you reach for one, you need to check out these water bottle organizers. They can be stacked to save space and hold up to nine whole bottles — up to a 40-ounce size each. The assembly takes mere minutes and they will seriously change your life when it’s time to get a drink.
43A Zipper Pouch Set With Multiple Sizes To Store Almost Anything
Part of organizing is simply getting similar items into the same container, and these zipper pouches help you do just that. Because they come in six different sizes, they can help you organize basically anything. From tchotchkes and art supplies to pencils and chargers, these plastic pouches are durable, reusable, and such an easy way to sort small things.
44An Upside-Down Shoe Rack That Helps Keep The Shape Of Boots & More
This unique shoe rack has two rows of rounded spikes that go inside your boots to store them upside down, which extends the life of your footwear by preventing creases from developing and ruining the shape. Place it in the mudroom, entryway, garage, or closet to give yourself the perfect spot to store your shoes indoors or outdoors.
45Space-Saving Hangers That Hold Up To 5 Pairs Of Pants At Once
These pants hangers can each hold up to five pairs vertically, saving a ton of space in your closet while keeping your pants neatly folded to avoid wrinkles. They have a velvet design that’s gentle on your fabrics and prevents items from sliding around. And the hanger itself rotates 360 degrees so you can easily access each individual scarf, skirt, or pair of slacks when you need it.
46A Hanging Toiletry Bag That Organizes Your Makeup At Home & On The Go
If your makeup is currently in a jumbled mess on your bathroom countertop, you need to check out this hanging toiletry bag. Not only can it hang on your wall so it doesn’t take up any surface space, but it completely opens up to reveal all the pouches and pockets inside. This way, while everything’s stored, you still have easy access to it. And when it’s time to travel, you can roll it up and take it with you.
47A Trash Bag Dispenser With A Wooden Lid That Doubles As A Shelf
Take the roll of trash bags out of its inconvenient container and instead use this dispenser instead. Not only does it look so clean and polished, but it gives you so much more under-sink storage where you need it. It has a front opening that allows you to grab one bag at a time, a bamboo lid that can double as a shelf, and an open back that can hold your go-to cleaning sprays and supplies. It instantly transforms your under-sink area so you don’t dread reaching in to find the cleaning wipes you need.
48Hanging Utility Hooks For Kitchen Utensils, Garage Accessories, Closet Essentials, & More
These hangers each have six individual hooks that can hold everything from spatulas and spoons in the kitchen, to loofahs and brushes in the bathroom, and watches and bracelets in the bedroom. You can even use them for gloves and hats in the garage. They can be mounted underneath a cabinet for easy access and they rotate 360 degrees so you can grab what you need when you need it.
49A Jewelry Organizer With 20 Protective Pouches To Keep Things From Tangling
This jewelry organizer is great whether you’re home or traveling. That’s because it allows you to put one piece of jewelry in each of the 20 small, protective pouches. This prevents them from tangling or getting damaged when you’re not wearing them. All the pouches fit nicely into the acrylic container — and if you’re traveling, you can just take the jewelry you want to wear on your vacation instead of everything you own.
50A Narrow, Freestanding Magazine Holder That Fits Into Small Spaces
Whether it’s for magazines, books, papers, or records, this freestanding holder is a great way to collect whatever is lying around to instantly make your space look less cluttered. It has an open top and sides so you can fit tall and wide objects. And it has a super-narrow design that allows it to fit into small spaces — next to a couch in the living room, beside the toilet in the bathroom, and more.
51A Toilet Paper Holder That Doubles As A Mini Bathroom Cabinet
Replace your wall-mounted toilet paper holder with this small cabinet that not only dispenses toilet paper but also gives you a ton of chic storage to instantly refresh your bathroom. It has a top shelf that’s great for candles or plants, a middle shelf that can hold your phone or nicely folded towels, and a covered cabinet that can store all your extra rolls of toilet paper, so they’re handy but out of sight.
52Wooden Plastic Bag Organizers With Handy Prewritten Labels
If you want your kitchen drawers to look professionally organized, ditch your plastic bag packaging for these chic wooden organizers. They come in two different sizes to fit gallon bags, snack bags, sandwich bags, quart bags, and more. Plus they even come with prewritten labels so you always know which bag to reach for.
53Magnetic Racks To Store Detergent, Hangers, & More In The Laundry Room
Your laundry room is about to look better than ever when you install these racks. Two of them have a wired basket design that’s perfect for storing detergent, dryer balls, fabric softener — you name it. And the third in the set was designed to hold extra hangers, keeping them in a super convenient spot so they’re ready to hang dry your laundry when you need them.
54A Chic Wooden Spice Rack That Makes Your Seasonings Easy To See & Reach
This spice rack is designed to sit on your countertop or inside a cabinet to instantly get your spice collection into tip-top shape. It can hold about 25 normal-sized spice jars in a tiered design that allows you to see all the front-facing labels so you know what everything is. It seriously makes your kitchen look so much more organized and it makes cooking so much easier (and more delicious) when you actually know where your spices are.
55Stainless Steel Shower Bars Designed To Keep Things On Corner Shelves
If your shower has built-in corner shelves that are basically useless because your shampoo keeps falling off them, these bars were specifically designed to be the brilliant solution you need. They expand up to 13 inches to fit the width of multiple types of shelves and they install with adhesive tape that’s strong but won’t leave any goop behind when it’s removed.
56A Coffee Organizer With 2 Drawers For Hidden Pod Storage
Keep your coffee pods close to the machine without turning your countertop into a cluttered mess with this organizing kit. It comes with two drawers that can store up to 30 pods, a two-compartment tray for sugars, and a nonslip mat that protects the drawers from sprays and spills if you place your coffee machine on top. It instantly turns your morning routine into something that feels so much more organized and intentional.
57A Waterproof Pouch To Store Electronics, Chargers, & More
Whether you need to feel more organized when you travel or you want to get your charging cables into shape at home, this pouch is a brilliant solution. The portable size is so convenient and features multiple mesh pouches that keep all your wires, cords, and chargers organized. It has a zipper closure and a padded, waterproof design for extra protection.
58A Wheeled Storage Cart That’s Super Narrow To Conserve Floor Space
There can be so many tight spaces around your home that don’t seem suitable for storage. That’s where this rolling cart comes in. It has four narrow shelves and it’s on wheels so you can store spices in the kitchen, toiletries in the bathroom, and supplies in the garage. And it comes in a bunch of colors — from neutral white to fun pastel green — to blend in or stand out in your space.
59Bed Sheet-Organizing Bands With Big Labels That Show The Bedding Size
Say goodbye to rifling through the linen closet only to reach for the wrong size sheets. These elastic bands can wrap around a set of sheets, labeling it in super big letters with the size of the bedding so you can grab what you need at a glance. They’re knitted with soft cotton so they’re gentle on your sheets, securing them without leaving them squished or wrinkled.
60Shoe-Organizing Gadgets That Let You Stack Each Pair Vertically
These organizing slots are designed for stacking one shoe on top of its mate, saving you a ton of space and helping create a closet that feels professionally organized. They have four adjustable height levels to fit everything from ballet flats to sneakers to heels. Plus, they have small, nonslip bumps on the surface to prevent the upper shoe from slipping off the angled slot.