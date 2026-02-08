60 Insanely Clever Things That Make Decluttering Your Home So Damn Easy

Take the roll of trash bags out of its inconvenient container and instead use this dispenser instead. Not only does it look so clean and polished, but it gives you so much more under-sink storage where you need it. It has a front opening that allows you to grab one bag at a time, a bamboo lid that can double as a shelf, and an open back that can hold your go-to cleaning sprays and supplies. It instantly transforms your under-sink area so you don’t dread reaching in to find the cleaning wipes you need.