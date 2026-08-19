Join Scary Mommy On Tour With 'Are You There God? It's Me Menopause’

Team Scary Mommy is VERY excited to announce that we are the official media sponsor for Are You There God? It’s Me, Menopause: LIVE!, a five-city national tour inspired by the Publishers Weekly Editor’s Pick debut novel by Heather J. Robertson, the fictional pen name of physician and women’s health advocate Dr. Heather Bartos.

The What:

This is more than a traditional book tour. Each stop is designed as a first-of-its-kind live cultural experience: part comedy show, part frank conversation, part night off for women who are ready to laugh, connect and stop behaving for a few hours. Think cocktails, conversation and SWAG you’ll actually use.

In Chicago, see stand-up comic and actor Kristen Toomey do her thing, followed by an evening of sure-to-be hysterical conversation between Heather and author Meghan Rabbitt. In Boston, see comedian Bethany Van Delft. In New York, the night will open with comedy from Alyce Chan followed by Scary Mommy Editor-in-Chief Kate Auletta in talks with Heather. More details on Los Angeles and San Francisco to come.

Hilarious... It's the 'Practical Magic' of midlife. — Suzanne Gilberg, MD, Chief Medical Correspondent, THE DREW BARRYMORE SHOW

Dates & Locations:

All nights will run from 6-10pm.

Chicago: Friday, ﻿September 18 from 6-10pm at the Hilton Chicago, 720 South Michigan Avenue

Boston: Friday, October 9 from 6-10pm at the Hilton Boston Park Plaza, 50 Park Plaza

New York: Saturday, October 10 from 6-10pm at the New York Hilton Midtown, 1335 Avenue of the Americas

Los Angeles: Saturday, October 17 from 6-10pm at the Beverly Hilton, 9876 Wilshire Boulevard

San Francisco: Saturday, October 18 from 6-10pm at the Parc 55 San Francisco — a Hilton Hotel, 55 Cyril Magnin Street

LINK TO BUY TICKETS HERE