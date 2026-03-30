Calls About Kratom To Poison Control Have Spiked 1,200% In The Past Decade

If you or someone else has ingested kratom and is experiencing concerning symptoms, or if a child or pet has ingested kratom or an unknown substance, call poison control (1-800-222-1222) or dial 911.

Last week, the CDC announced new findings that between 2015 and 2025, there was an approximately 1,200% increase in kratom-related exposure reports to the U.S. National Poison Data System. If you’re not up to speed on what kratom is or how easily accessible it is, that number might not alarm you much. It’s an herbal compound with opioid-like effects — experts warn that the substance can be addictive and, especially in teens, can lead to serious medical issues like liver toxicity. Here’s what parents should know about that CDC report, and a quick primer on kratom if this is your first time hearing about it.

In the past 10 years, U.S. poison centers have documented 14,449 kratom exposures, according to the CDC’s recent report. There were likely many more cases in which kratom users experienced negative outcomes that were not reported — a 2024 study estimated nearly 2 million Americans use the stuff regularly. In 2015, just 258 calls about kratom came in, but by 2025, that number jumped to 3,434 reports. And it wasn’t just calls and reports — hospitalizations have skyrocketed too, from from 43 in 2015 to 538 in 2025. The numbers were even higher for patients who took kratom along with other substances (think alcohol, cannabis, opioids, and even prescribed medications, like benzodiazepines).

What is kratom & what does it do?

Kratom is an herb derived from the leaves of a tropical tree native to Southeast Asia. Kratom products are typically sold as stimulants or mood boosters in a variety of forms, including powders, loose-leaf teas, capsules, tablets, and concentrates.

The compound produces stimulant-like effects in low doses and opioid or sedative-like effects at higher ones, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA). Users report feeling increased energy and alertness, along with rapid heart rate, or alternatively, they experience relaxation, pain relief, or even confusion.

What are the risks of kratom use?

While herbs might sound safer than, say, opioids, experts say kratom can be just as addictive as the real thing.

“Habitual use of kratom could lead to things such as dependency because we know that the chemicals found in kratom act a lot like opioids, like morphine, and that is, of course, a particular concern because if you develop dependency on something like kratom, you can develop an addiction disorder or withdrawal syndrome,” said Dr. Anthony Jaworski, director of the Poison Control Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, in an interview with Scary Mommy last August.

The side effects of taking kratom range from mild to severe, says NIDA. Some users say it caused them nausea, constipation, dizziness, or drowsiness. Reports from doctors say they’ve seen patients experiencing tremors, seizures, slowed breathing, and more following kratom exposure. Regular, long-term kratom use has been associated with liver damage. In the CDC’s report last week, of the callers who took kratom with other substances, approximately one half of them required inpatient hospitalization.

Jaworski felt particularly concerned about teens’ use of kratom and how they might be influenced to try it by social media ads and personalities. The CDC’s data also suggest that the nation’s youth mental health crisis and the availability of kratom may be colliding in dangerous ways. “Previous studies indicate that approximately one third of kratom users met criteria for another substance use disorder, and approximately two thirds reported using kratom to manage depression or anxiety,” it reads.

Is kratom legal?

The sale of kratom is only banned in six states: Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Vermont, and Wisconsin. In 23 other states, the sale of kratom is regulated in some way, whether that’s more rigorous licensing for retailers or age restrictions around who can purchase it. Last July, the FDA declared it would take action to place 7-OH , a concentrated kratom byproduct gaining popularity among young adults, on the controlled substances list, banning its sale at the federal level. For now, kratom is still sold at gas stations and smoke shops, and even in some grocery and health food stores. It’s also widely available online.

Without federal regulation to protect teens and young adults, experts urge parents to talk to their kids about the dangers of kratom. While it’s sometimes hard to keep up, Jaworski recommends reading what vape shops are advertising in their windows when you drive by. Google it, read up, and see how easy it is to purchase it yourself. “If I can easily see this and walk in and purchase this product, there’s a very good likelihood that a teenager might be able to do the same thing,” he said.

Parents should also instill some healthy skepticism in their tweens and teens, he advises. Explain that just because a product is sitting on a shelf in the store, that doesn’t guarantee it’s safe. Lastly, Jaworski recommends modeling a healthy relationship with substances yourself.