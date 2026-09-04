When I hit my early 30s, it seemed like my skin changed overnight. Suddenly the makeup I used to wear looked heavy and cakey on me, and it settled into all my fine lines within minutes. It was like wearing makeup made me look years older and somehow even more tired, which is obviously not what I hoped for when standing at the mirror for 30 minutes putting it on. I basically swore off foundation for a while thinking, well, maybe I’m just too old for it now. I’ve been a dedicated skin tint girly ever since — that is, until Make Up For Ever sent me their new Balancing & Perfecting Natural Finish Longwear Foundation to test.

The product’s description simultaneously pulled in me and scared me off. A medium-to-full coverage foundation... could my skin even handle that anymore? But hydrates while controlling shine for all ages and skin types? That sounds lovely. Plus, it promised a little blurring action, and who doesn’t want a little IRL filter from time to time?

When the foundation arrived, I let my shower warm up and quickly blended a little foundation onto my face. (Right before getting into the shower is the perfect time to try new makeup techniques and products, IMO.) I was blown away by how seamless, skin-like, and perfecting this product was.

Stats

Price: $49 for 1.01 fluid ounces

$49 for 1.01 fluid ounces S hade range: 40 options in a variety of undertones

hade range: 40 options in a variety of undertones Who it’s for: The brand says this is a universal foundation for all skin types that balances hydration with mattifying shine.

The Ingredients

Most of us can’t decipher a cosmetics ingredient list, and that’s OK. The hero ingredients in this formula are:

Niacinamide, a skincare ingredient that tightens pores

a skincare ingredient that tightens pores Blueberry oil and cherry flower extract to soothe and comfort the skin

to soothe and comfort the skin Hyaluronic acid and peptides to promote smoothness and moisture retention

It’s also important to note that this is a water-based foundation. Using it with a silicone-based primer might result in some separation, so opt for a water-based primer if you use one at all.

The Packaging

Make Up For Ever’s Balancing & Perfecting Foundation has the one thing I think every complexion product’s packaging should: a pump. I don’t want a giant doe-foot applicator I have to touch my face with. I don’t want a squeezy tube with a nozzle that gets messy. God forbid the foundation comes in a pot and I have to dip a tool or finger in to pick up the product (barfs in germophobe). Just give me a simple, sanitary pump every time — and here, they did.

Additionally, the product comes in a heavy, very luxe-feeling glass bottle with their signature lip logo embossed on the front. It might be a little clunky to travel with, but sitting on a vanity, she’s cute.

How I Use The Make Up For Ever Balancing & Perfecting Foundation

I have dry skin, so for me, I always start with skin care before makeup. I apply my favorite hydrating mist and moisturizer, wait a few minutes, and then get started. My preferred look is glowy and hydrated, so I also like to put a little bit of AORA’s Inicia primer on the high points of my face where the light will catch.

Then I pump some of the Make Up For Ever foundation onto the back of my hand and really work it into my brush (I like this one from IT Cosmetics). This just helps the product apply so much better; think of how you might prime a paintbrush and then paint a wall, rather than rubbing the paint on the wall and then brushing it around.

Then you just tap the brush around my face, moving it slightly downward with each press to make sure any peach fuzz lies down smoothly underneath. This product is very easy to work with and basically blends itself. If I need more coverage I’ll add it, but the foundation offers enough coverage in one thin layer for my liking. Finish the rest of your makeup as you see fit.

The Results

I used this routine before getting new headshots a few months ago, and my friend and photographer actually commented that I was glowing. On my way out the door she requested the link to my foundation ASAP, so I did my girl duty and dropped it into the group chat from the front seat of my car.

This is one of the most skin-like foundations I’ve found (not too matte, not too glowy) that also provides incredible coverage of blemishes and scars. I also have pretty large pores across my cheeks and nose, and bless it, it blurred them the best it could too. I love how lightweight it feels considering all that it manages to do to improve the look of my skin, and it’s very long-wearing. It looks just as good by the end of the day as it did in the morning.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

This foundation has a great shade range: 40 unique shades with a variety of undertones that feel like a genuine attempt to serve the entire spectrum of skin tones. Too many foundations and concealers simply don’t come in enough shades, or far too many of the shades cater to lighter skin, to be truly inclusive.

It has a pump!

It feels lightweight but still offers fantastic coverage.

It doesn’t crease or settle into my fine lines.

It’s transfer-proof.

Cons:

Listen, $50 is nothing to shake a stick at. There are beautiful foundations available at the drugstore too, if this is not in your budget right now.

Make Up For Ever does not make a mini version of this product yet (they’ve made minis of other foundations, though!), so it would be heavy to travel with.

Final Verdict

When I ask myself how this foundation could be improved upon, I can come up with absolutely nothing. Since it arrived on my doorstep, I haven’t really bothered with any other complexion products (except for Make Up For Ever’s other fantastic option, the Super Boost Skin Tint, for those days I’ll be busy and maybe sweaty and just want a little coverage). Between the fuss-free packaging, the easy application, and the flawless finish, it’s just easy and good. We could all use more easy and good right now.

The TL;DR

Can someone tell the rest of the beauty industry it’s time to pack it in? We’re good on foundations now.

Had To Share highlights the products and finds that Scary Mommy editors and contributors love so much, we just had to share in the group chat.