The absolute need in my body to meet up with my girlfriends on a Friday night for giant margaritas and a basket of chips and salsa can not be overstated — and I feel like that’s exactly what every mom confessing what’s on her mind right now needs, too.

Whether you have your own confession you can’t stop thinking about or just can’t get your own general anxiety out of your head, there’s something incredibly thrilling about reading what’s on other moms’ minds. From the devastating to the hilarious to everything in between, there’s a confession here that’s going to make you feel like you found your people... or at the very least, make you feel like you’ve found a fellow mom who deserves a marg and some guac.

Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun. If you want to anonymously confess, look for our weekly callouts on Instagram. And to browse past Confessions, head here.

I hate being a mum. I love my child to pieces, but hindsight is a depressing thing. Confession #53332224

I’m worried nothing will ever feel normal or happy again. Confession #52220279

I worry about my daughter’s social skills even though she’s getting help at school. Confession #53229998

Turning 40 in a month and don’t think anyone will want to celebrate with me. Confession #51300528

Politics is ruining my marriage. Confession #54000100

I’m married to an abusive man and I like my female best friend. I want to be with her. Confession #50230896

My husband’s weight gain and lack of trying is a big turn-off. Confession #51098971

WTF is up with the clique vibe of kids sports? I hate it! Confession #52293216

Wish my kids had school on Saturdays. Just 1 day when we’re all together is plenty enough! Confession #53100923

Cost of everything is rising and can’t handle any more things to pay. Confession #52032216

Getting a divorce and loving my kid-free days! Confession #50111376

I’m sick all the time and nobody knows it. I can’t be sick because too many people depend on me. Confession #53093990

I think I need therapy and I’m terrified. Confession #51120805

I’m getting divorced and want a third baby. Confession #54000997

I’m happy about my divorce, but I still grieve the life I pictured for my family. Confession #52009191

I wish my husband cared at all about our finances. Tired of being the financial adult in our house. Confession #51901077

My daughter is not happy with her college acceptances, and I feel bad for her. Confession #50383411

My kid won’t sleep, and it’s making me hate my husband even though he’s actually great. Confession #51199022

I want to cut my hair short so badly, but my husband does not want me to. Confession #51222900

I am fucking over baseball moms and their snotty attitudes. Confession #52213791

It bothers me that my husband didn’t give me a 40th birthday. Confession #50939224

I pretend to be sick so I can hide away in bed from my family. Confession #50008830

After a trial separation, my husband of 20+ years is back home and the sex is amazing! Confession #52299964

I’ve been restricting my food intake and I feel hotter than ever, even though I need help. Confession #54100034

We planted hundreds of flower seeds in our garden this weekend, and I can’t wait for them to grow! Confession #52388811

We’re supposed to be saving money, but I can’t stop buying things. Confession #51322781

I’m ready to get on the GLP-1 train. Confession #51200077

I turn my alarm up all the way before I go sleep on the couch due to my husband’s snoring. Confession #52933120

I’m married for the 4th time and none of my close friends know. I’m afraid of judgment. Confession #50067432

Filed bankruptcy for the 2nd time in my 44 years of life. Confession #50678823

I think I have entered the perimenopause stage. I’m 38. Confession #53442181

I want my house to burn to the ground. Confession #50403328

I feel so bad because my husband is choosing his friendship with our woman neighbor over me. Confession #50043218

Prom is CRAZY expensive. Confession #50046767

A 72-hour psych hold isn’t sounding too bad. Confession #50048282

My husband is an alcoholic and on another bender. He hasn’t gotten out of bed in three days. Confession #5006768

My husband has dementia, and I don’t want to walk this path with him. I will, but depressing. Confession #51189234

My oldest has the exact same personality as her dad (my ex), and omg I hate it sometimes. Confession #51164388

I miss my adult kids so much sometimes it breaks my heart. Confession #50046421

My kid’s snake is lost in my house. Week six. Confession #54487480

Found a new sex position after 10 years of marriage, and it is VERY NICE. Confession #54438181

My 8-year-old still poops her pants, and nobody will listen to me. Confession #50681818