Meet The Badass Organization Of Moms Spreading The Word About Climate Change

Today, climate change affects our world more than ever before. Even from a non-expert vantage point, it’s clear something is wrong: smoke-filled air has become a fact of life this summer for many regions in the U.S., and the National Centers For Environmental Information reported that 2022 was the sixth warmest year on record since 1880. We’re being forced to come to terms with our new reality — whether we’re ready or not.

And when it comes to the people really taking notice, moms win out. And it’s easy to see why — the future of the planet is so closely intertwined with the future of our children, so it makes sense that moms see this issue as even more pressing than the average person.

One group making big moves in the environmental world is Science Moms, an organization of seriously incredible scientists and moms who are on a mission to break down climate change in a way that’s simple and relevant to real people, inspiring action and making the world a better place in the process. Keep reading to get to know them and learn more about what they do.

Who Are The Science Moms?

Science Moms is comprised of 14 scientists and professionals who are also mothers with over 100 years (!) of combined experience in studying climate change. As experts in their fields, the Science Moms know firsthand the damage that climate change can cause, and their roles as mothers fuel their motivation to do what they can to help stop it in its tracks.

With job credentials like an atmospheric scientist, a NASA Health and Air Quality leader, an oceanographer, and a professor of ecology and sustainable development in their midst, this group of women is putting their skills and experience to good use, doing their part to make things better for the next generation by helping the planet now.

Their Mission

According to recent survey by Cornell University, 99 percent of scientists across the globe believe that climate change is human-caused, and the Science Moms are no exception. Their mission is to provide a nonpartisan resource that breaks down the facts in an easily digestible way, persuade moms that this issue is as important as everything else they’re worried about (we know — there’s a lot), and ultimately motivate parents everywhere to demand better for their kids.

What You Can Do

The good news is that, with organizations like Science Moms making information accessible to everyone, there’s no shortage of ways to get involved. Educating yourself about climate change is a great first step — Science Moms has a ton of info and resources on their site that break down this complicated issue in a straightforward way. Little changes in your everyday routine like keeping reusable shopping bags in your trunk, carpooling when you can, and choosing to hang dry your clothes once in a while are all easy ways to get started. Remember, change doesn’t happen all at once! Spread the word by talking about climate change with your family and friends, and use your voice to write to local leaders.

Learn more about climate change and Science Moms today.