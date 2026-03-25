It’s every working mom’s dream to have a partner who supports and encourages her. She’s living in a world that doesn’t prioritize motherhood or working women, yet expects her to be the best at both. And it’s a common stereotype that many men would rather their wives or girlfriends focus more on motherhood than work. So, finding a man who really wants you to be your best at your job — it’s the dream, right?

But what happens when you’re totally happy in your current job, and your “supportive” partner thinks you should be aiming higher?

That’s the question that inspired a woman named Amanda to head to Threads to ask “strangers of the internet” for advice. At 36, she works as a barista, and her husband feels like she could “do so much more than a job a 16-year-old can do.”

The hitch? Amanda loves her job.

And the real kicker is this: She’s able to bring her children to work with her. “No day care costs. No calling aunties or grandparents in for babysitting. I’m literally getting paid to have my kid at work,” she writes.

She knows she could earn more elsewhere, but at what cost? What would she do during school breaks? Or over the summer?

“He gets the luxury of working 40 hours without having to think about where his kids are or who’s watching them,” she says about her husband. “He knows he’s blessed. But this pressure I’m feeling to get a ‘better’ job, in his eyes, is really weighing on me.”

Amanda Joy Huang/Threads

As for the “internet strangers” Amanda wanted to hear from? They didn’t hold back.

One mom shared she intentionally worked jobs “below my pay grade” for years so she could focus on raising her kids, and that choice ultimately helped her husband grow his own career. With their kids now out of or leaving the nest, “He tells me to keep doing my part-time work-from-home job (that I love) if I want to, or quit and enjoy the success we built in his career together.”

Others encouraged Amanda to show her husband the “cold hard facts,” like the actual cost of childcare. “Your husband is misinformed about what you are actually bringing to the table. Add the cost of daycare monthly on top of your salary,” another wrote.

One commenter pointed out the logistical reality, sharing, “We pay 40k per year (daycare). Is your husband ready to do 50/50 on drop-off, sick days, taking kids to activities? Because that’s the trade. You could try to find a different job, but that’s going to most likely result in reduced flexibility for your family, and he’s going to feel that (or SHOULD!).”

And then there’s this: Amanda is happy.

In a world where so many of us feel like we’re struggling to find purpose or feeling incredibly burned out, knowing the job that gives you income, independence, and flexibility is also one you genuinely love? I mean, that’s worth it all.

“Are you happy being a barista? Are your bills paid and you’re not worried about where your next meal is coming from? If you answered yes to both, then don’t move,” one commenter said, adding, “I’m stuck in an accounting career and I H A T E it. I would much rather bake cookies or be a zookeeper. But both entail a major pay cut, and we are just not in the position for that.”

And my personal favorite reply? “Assuming that you aren’t financially struggling right now, I’d say by far the biggest factor is whether you actually enjoy and feel fulfilled by your current circumstances.”

Because that matters. Sometimes a “better job” isn’t always better. It might pay more, but it might cost more, too.

I’m glad Amanda recognizes that her husband loves her. Now let’s hope he also appreciates her — being a barista and slinging coffees while your kids hang out? That’s a supermom power I just know he doesn’t understand.