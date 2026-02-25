Earlier this morning, while pouring coffee, I remembered that my 6th grader needed to wear her black shoes for her band concert after school. And then I thought about the orthodontist appointment I needed to make for her, the note I needed to send my first grader’s teacher, the Easter gift I randomly thought of for our 3-year-old, and the spring breaks I need to finalize.

And then my brain was like, “Hey! How come you haven’t seen any friends in a few days? Why do you never show up to the preschool coffee socials? Is everyone mad at you? Is your sex life OK?” and on and on and on.

The point is — the moms are always thinking about something. So many things. It’s stressful, it’s overwhelming, and sometimes it just causes us to dissociate for a while.

And sometimes it has us confess exactly what’s on our mind to the internet full of strangers.

I’m finally addressing my depression, and it feels so overwhelming. Confession #50003314

Being sick and taking care of a sick child is absolute torture. Confession #53229279

Unexpectedly pregnant with #3 and terrified. Confession #52017788

Feeling guilty about going back to work after maternity leave — he’s still so small. Confession #50013528

I broke my foot, and my husband just got a DUI. Feel like we’re drowning RN. Confession #52432200

I am not (don’t think I ever have been) sexually attracted to my husband. Confession #50387896

Skied yesterday for the first time without my dad who just passed away. It was bittersweet. Confession #53942471

Exhausted. My SO has unrealistic expectations of our son and our son’s sport. I can’t deal with it. Confession #54309766

My husband is book smart, but at home he is the dumbest person I know! Confession #52098923

I want my lazy husband to finish our unfinished house projects! He did everything halfway. Confession #52833387

In love with a woman after coming out LATE in life. Confession #52900076

My husband and I haven’t had sex in 2 months, and I don’t miss it. Confession #53302090

I’m almost 50, I have no friends, and I’m so lonely. I don’t know why I can’t keep friends. Confession #52188745

Wish I could be the husband so I don’t have to make dinner after work. Confession #54476733

Our friends travel WAY too much without their kids! Confession #54013311

Things have been good for us lately, and it makes me uneasy. Confession #50384404

Got dragged into being my son’s little league team mom kicking and screaming. Confession #53317411

My husband won’t stop spending money, and I want to divorce him because of it. Confession #53939622

Getting a divorce, and I just got my fallopian tubes removed! I’M SO HAPPY! Confession #51990100

My husband feels like another responsibility in addition to the kids. Confession #50028891

My partner hasn’t worked in months. Losing my mind! Confession #50313764

Grateful for the friendship I made in a new state through my kid’s soccer team. Confession #51077390

I’m 55 with two jobs and had to ask my parents for money. Feel like a failure. Confession #53110764

Hubs and I caught the flu at the same time. He sleeps in bed all day while I do everything else. Confession #54100710

Spring is almost here. Yay! Confession #52000212

Resenting my husband because he does nothing to improve his depression. Confession #51713921

I turn 40 next month, and I’m super depressed about all I haven’t accomplished yet. Confession #51330908

Is it normal to have doubts in a healthy relationship, or are you always supposed to be sure? Confession #52133430

HRT is working and I’m enjoying sex again! Confession #51003418

We’re broke, but we keep spending money. We’re in so much debt. Confession #53010788

My husband is mad I’m taking our kid to therapy. I’m ‘indoctrinating’ her. Confession #50133177

I want to move to be with my family, but my husband will not even have a discussion about it. Confession #50121918

Miss my grown kids! Confession #51334449

Had my first G-spot orgasm. I’m 44 and thought it was a myth. Confession #52003333

My boyfriend tied me up last week, and now I’m hiding the bruises from my husband. Confession #50081192

Husband doesn’t respect the importance of female friendships. We fight about it. Confession #50211929

Annoyed that we don’t have enough money for a date night, but for a 3D printer. Confession #50364598

My college son is sick for the first time since moving away, and I’m not there. Confession #50333929

I don’t think I’ll ever forget my first love. Confession #51149393

My dog chewed my vibrator. Confession #50336333

I feel like I’m finally starting to fit in with the other moms in my daughter’s class! Confession #50042468

Tired of being 1 of a few volunteers helping with my kids’ activities while others just bitch. Confession #54333494