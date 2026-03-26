There are few things I love more than meeting up with my friends — specifically my friends who are also moms — and the way we all just know exactly how the other is feeling. We don’t have to get into specifics, but a heavy sigh when we see each other at the restaurant or one of those “Well, I’m here” as an answer to “how are you doing” at workout class truly says it all.

Because every mom — every single one of us — is juggling a million things in her head. From the moment we wake up, to the minute we fall asleep (and all those middle-of-the-night wake-ups), we are thinking about something. Sometimes it’s a task, like grabbing a poster board for our kid’s science project.

And sometimes we’re thinking about the amazing sex we’re having with our new partner.

No matter what, it’s good to let it all out.

Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun. If you want to anonymously confess, look for our weekly callouts on Instagram. And to browse past Confessions, head here.

I am STRUGGLING as a mom of 2 and don’t think I was cut out for this life. Confession #51040314

My child just came out as trans and I am so scared for them/us. Confession #50000279

Divorced after being with them for 16 years. Now I’m having the best sex of my life & he makes me squirt. Confession #53322088

I fantasize about having an affair with one of my mom friends. Confession #54444528

I should have kissed her 20 years ago. Confession #54999100

My kid didn’t get into her top 3 top colleges, even with a 4.25 GPA! Confession #50001896

Infertility is hard enough — furious that insurance has to make it harder. Confession #51098771

PMS after pregnancy is the worst. Sometimes I’m longing for menopause. Confession #52220006

I know I’m partially responsible for my son’s developmental delays. :( Confession #54170923

I’m tired of never having any money!!!! Confession #52083346

I hate my husband. That’s it. That’s all I have. Confession #50993376

I just want to live alone. Not a divorce, just live separately. Confession #53351190

I think I’d be okay if I never left my house again. Confession #50222535

I miss the giddy feeling of falling in love. Confession #54978003

I constantly worry that I might actually be insane. Confession #52830391

I think my BFF needs inpatient mental help, but she’d lose her custody case if she did it. Confession #51109277

I really dislike playing with children. Confession #50077411

Thinking about leaving a job I love because my husband wants me home with our kids. Confession #50700022

Anxiety is ruining my life. Confession #51959900

Single mom — on kid-free nights I just wanna be reckless and play with these men Confession #50333791

My spouse came out as trans and our sex life has never been better! Confession #50310224

Can I please just run away so I can get a day off? Confession #52311330

I don’t like my husband as a youth baseball coach. He’s too mean. Confession #52271964

Missing my kids so much and wishing they knew the truth about what really happened. Confession #54100034

My husband is ALWAYS ON HIS DAMN PHONE! And it isn’t for work! 😣 Confession #52390877

My 10-year-old told me today she is having suicidal thoughts. Confession #51328781

Had a spicy dream with a school dad I’m good friends with Confession #51988777

I feel like I’m a shitty mom. I really hope I’m wrong. I love them and I’m doing my best. Confession #52937720

Did you know your clitoris can disappear in perimenopause? Confession #52121918

Saying no to a kid’s birthday party this weekend, realizing it’s OK not going to everything. Confession #50021178

Graduating with my MBA soon and not once has my husband been supportive. Confession #50021171

My boyfriend got full custody of his son and I’m grieving losing our kid-free weekends together. Confession #50442188

I hate my MIL but can’t rationalize going no contact. Confession #50044821

I am in a loveless heterosexual marriage. I like my female friend and I am contemplating telling her. Confession #50034118