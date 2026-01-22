Life has truly been life-ing here in 2026, and the only way any of us moms are going to make it through the darkness is by finding spots of light. And, sometimes, that means we have to be the spot of light for ourselves. It’s easy to get into a hole of dark, sad confessions, but when the environment is doing *waves hands around* all of this, it’s time to focus on some happy confessions.

So this week, read on to find what other Scary Mommy readers are clinging to in these dark times. From kid wins to job wins, it’s all here — sometimes the happy confession is as simple as not crashing out today. You’re doing great, moms. Keep going.

Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun. If you want to anonymously confess, look for our weekly callouts on Instagram. And to browse past Confessions, head here.

I got to quit my job to stay home and be emotionally available for my 4 kids ❤️ Confession #50111714

My back surgery worked and I am PAIN FREE!! Confession #54200779

Got notification from school that my son has excelled in multiplication and got recognition. Confession #51371288

Fam went to Disney World for the first time, and it was so magical!!! Confession #50022228

I’m focusing on myself this year. Self-care is essential! Confession #52371900

My anxiety medicine is helping! Confession #54200096

I’m so obsessed with my husband — he’s just the greatest person I know. Confession #53097971

Counting down the days to vacation with my kids! Confession #50211142

I’ve made the commitment to control my drinking. Nervous but excited. Confession #53010723

After being SAHM for 3 years I got my youngest in preschool and got a job. Confession #54090987

I got a breast lift after breastfeeding 3 babies, and I’m so happy. Confession #52010814

Used my Xmas gift for a professional cleaning, and it is life-changing! Confession #50111090

Found a way to successfully navigate my ADHDer’s behaviors without meltdowns. Confession #52000345

I started a new job. All my supervisors are women. It is so refreshing! Confession #52012233

Finally got my son his 504 plan scheduled! Confession #52111311

My BFF IS TURNING 50 this week and we are taking a girls trip!! Gonna be lit, til 9pm! lol Confession #50004404

My daughter quit travel sports, and I finally feel FREE and like I have my family back. Confession #52369199

My husband and I are prepping for IVF and for the first time I feel hopeful instead of terrified Confession #53888622

I bought a non-nursing bra for the first time in 4 years, and nothing can stop me now. Confession #53080120

Got a bonus at work and can pay for summer camp with no hesitation! Confession #52090891

I’ve found a weird glimmer of fun and it’s a secret. But I love it. Confession #50333218

It’s the first time in a long time, I feel like I don’t hate my husband (perimenopause). Confession #51070890

Told my daughter she didn’t have to do her homework, and that made her want to do it more. Confession #51090282

In the midst of a kitchen remodel that I’m doing myself, and it’s going really well! Confession #50222828

My best friend is flying across the country to come visit me next month! Confession #50889212

I’m pregnant with #2 and we just heard a healthy heartbeat! Confession #53010921

Almost 10 years later, my husband and I are still madly obsessed with each other. Confession #50332218

I’m sleeping with one of the school dads! Confession #53717000

Breaking the cycle of toxic food habits of my childhood. And my kids are getting it! Confession #50004418

I made it to the gym 3x this week! Confession #53399988

Feel like I did something great for my patient today. Confession #50107877

I’m loving my young adult children and kind of happy to be past the raising them phase! Confession #50333818

My mom finished her last chemo treatment!! Confession #51212819

My teen has some solid friends finally!! Confession #50001177

I paid off all my credit card debt! Confession #52010222

Got my mammogram! Spread the word to save the ta-tas! Confession #53313381

I finally came out as bi at 40. Confession #51162121

Learning to ski with my 4-year-old is more fun than expected. Confession #50118118

All the time and effort I have put into my kid’s manners are paying off. She is the sweetest. Confession #50031922

I’m finally standing up to my bully boss! Confession #50667177

Finally, after 2 years of searching, got my dream job. Confession #50041181

I’ve really been enjoying family game nights. Confession #50112002

Went mini-golfing with my hubs and daughter for our 7.5-year anniversary. Confession #52212212

My kids make me feel so loved. Confession #53338933

I deep cleaned my bedroom and it’s awesome!! Confession #50601010