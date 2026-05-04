National Nurses Week comes around each May as a reminder to extend our gratitude to the frontline healthcare workers who keep our whole system running. Because when you’re nervous before your first mammogram or pacing the halls while your kid is getting their tonsils removed, it’s nurses who are right there, doing the important work of listening and caring and just making it all feel OK. While there are many brands and chains that offer National Nurses Week freebies, deals, and discounts, not many advertise them or confirm them online. So, we’ve gathered the verifiable ones here, along with some that seem to happen year after year and are worth calling ahead about.

(One note: This list does not include year-round discounts brands offer to nurses, like Samsung’s 30% for medical professionals or 15% off at New Balance, always. Make sure you’re taking advantage of those deals too; these are just the specials for National Nurses Week.)

All Seasons Uniforms

The brand is offering a 20% discount on their entire line of scrubs and lab coats during National Nurses Week.

Buffalo Wild Wings

In past years, the chain has offered 20% off your bill if you show your nursing ID. Call your local BWW and see if they’re running the same deal this year.

BurgerFi

Show valid ID and receive 20% off your meal, now through May 12.

Caribou Coffee

Stop by a Caribou Coffee location on Wednesday, May 6, and receive a free large cold press or coffee of the day. Don’t forget your work ID! (This offer is only available in person, not via app or delivery services.)

Chipotle

Get your free burrito here! Chipotle wants nurses to register to win a gift card for a free burrito online. You’ll verify your work ID and be notified if you’ve won a free entree e-card on May 13.

Dunkin’ Donuts

Dunkin’ usually gives nurses free hot or iced medium coffees on May 6 with a valid work ID. Call ahead to confirm!

Einstein Bros. Bagels

On Wednesday, May 6, nurses (and teachers) can visit Einstein Bros., show a valid work ID, and leave with one free bagel and shmear with the purchase of any other item.

FlutterHabit

From May 4 to 12, nurses can take 30% off FlutterHabit’s products (excluding bundles and kits) after registering through ID.me.

Insomnia Cookies

From May 5 through May 12, nurses who are Insomnia Rewards Members get BOGO cookies in-store with valid work ID. For anyone catering treats to an entire unit, Insomnia Rewards Members receive 20% off online orders of 50 to 200 cookie packs with code EARNEDIT26.

Kura Sushi

From May 4 to 10, nurses receive 20% off on dine-in orders. You must present valid ID, badge, or be in uniform.

McAlister’s Deli

From May 4 through May 8, nurses can enjoy a free large sweet or unsweet tea, lemonade, Arnold Palmer, or any other combination of those beverages. Just bring your hospital ID.

MOD Pizza

For teachers and nurses, MOD Pizza is offering BOGO pizza and salads from May 4 to May 7. Just show your badge at the register when you order in restaurant.

Noodles & Company

This is a deal intended for anyone looking to cater lunch for a unit of nurses. From now through May 5, take 10% off orders of $150 or more with the code APPRECIATION2026.

Potbelly

Nurses will receive a complimentary cookie or regular-sized fountain drink with the purchase of any entrée between May 4 and May 12.

Premier Protein

Use code Premier30 at checkout on Amazon to save 30% of Premier Protein 12-pack shakes, starting May 6.

Shake Shack

Between May 4 and May 12, nurses can enjoy a free single ShackBurger (or veggie option) with any purchase. This deal can be redeemed in-Shack only with a valid work ID.

Wink Scrubs

Get 25% off all scrubs and accessories during Nurses Week — no code or proof of ID required here!

Again, there are so many good discounts this week and year-round that nurses can take advantage of. You deserve all the savings available to you, we say.