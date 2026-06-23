12 No-Cook Meals For Those Hot Summer Nights You Can’t Be Bothered

There’s something to be said for a hearty comfort meal or cheesy pasta dinner, but who wants to stand over a hot stove when it’s already 90 degrees outside? No, muggy summer nights are not the time to hover around a boiling pot of water or preheat the entire room to 400 degrees (sorry oven). Summer is for leaning into easy no-cook meals and no-cook dinner recipes, ones that will fill up your whole family without overheating the whole house in the process. Besides, who doesn’t want ceviche and chips this time of year?

01 Italian Chopped Salad All The Healthy Things Who doesn’t love Italian subs, pasta salads, and chopped salads, like this one from All The Healthy Things? This recipe adds in some extra volume and flavor with artichoke hearts, chickpeas, and roasted red peppers, in addition to a quick and delicious vinaigrette.

02 Chicken Caesar Wraps All The Healthy Things Here’s another excellent no-cook meal when you have leftover chicken in the fridge: All The Healthy Things’ chicken Caesar wraps. It happens to use a lot of the same ingredients as the Italian chopped salad recipe, so this would be the perfect work lunch recipe to make the same week you serve that for dinner.

03 Goat Cheese Crostini With Blueberry & Peach Thyme Salsa Damn Delicious If pizza can be a meal, crostini can be a meal! Damn Delicious’ peach, blueberry, and goat cheese version sounds like a delicious option for a summer meal on the patio (get a spreadable kind so you don’t have to melt it in the oven), but you could just as easily make bruschetta for a savory option.

04 Cold Peanut Noodle Salad Budget Bytes Budget Bytes’ cold peanut noodle salad is so filling yet refreshing — it’s meant to be served cold and topped with a scrumptious peanut lime dressing. This recipe calls for dry whole-wheat spaghetti, but you can absolutely sub in ready-to-eat noodles to avoid the boiling.

05 Fresh Tuna Dip Recipe With Elote & Guac The Stush Kitchen The Stush Kitchen’s recipe answers a question I didn’t know I had: what if you combined fresh tuna ceviche with elote? You get an absolute flavor bomb of sweet corn, creamy cheese and dressing, savory tuna, and spicy jalapeño in every bite. This recipe’s all chopping and mixing, no cooking.

06 Cowboy Caviar Jessica in the Kitchen Eat it with chips, a spoon, in a wrap — Jessica in the Kitchen’s cowboy caviar is a hearty dip loaded with beans and crisp, flavorful veggies. The slightly sweet dressing marries it all together. It may not be a meat and two sides, but we say this counts as a nutritionally complete meal.

07 Meat & Cheese Board Damn Delicious When we truly cannot be bothered to cook, my husband and I love making a charcuterie board for dinner. Damn Delicious can walk you through all the flavor elements to make a well-balanced one — you want sweet, salty, savory, and spicy — but whatever you have in the fridge will work beautifully.

08 Whipped Feta Dip Averie Cooks This whipped feta dip recipe from Averie Cooks takes literally five minutes, and you can serve it up with lots of bread and veggies for dipping, spread it on a flatbread or wrap, and just eat it in so many ways. It makes a no-cook meal feel more special and dinner-like, and honestly, this’ll probably get you to eat more raw veggies than you have in weeks.

09 Apple Salad With Hot Honey Dressing All The Healthy Things One of my favorite no-cook meals is to make a quick salad using leftover chicken breast or a rotisserie chicken from our Sunday grocery run. You could also leave out the chicken and enjoy this recipe all the same. All The Healthy Things’ apple salad with hot honey has goat cheese, diced celery, candied pecans, and a spicy-sweet dressing — you’ll crave it once you’ve tried it, I promise.

10 Sriracha Chickpea Salad Wraps Budget Bytes These sriracha chickpea salad wraps from Budget Bytes kind of have it all — they’re affordable to make, super flavorful, and they’re ready in 15 minutes. They’re a really simple but satisfying lunch or dinner option you’ll return to again and again.

11 Mini Sandwiches Family Fresh Meals Somewhere along the way I think we all forgot that a sandwich, chips, and fruit is a perfectly good meal — especially if you want to eat outside on a random weeknight. Family Fresh Meals’ recipe is about how to make a big batch of mini sandwiches using slider buns, which you could replicate for a family dinner without having to pack them in individual boxes.

12 Buffalo Chicken Pinwheels Princess Pinky Girl Princess Pinky Girl’s buffalo chicken pinwheels are filling and just plain good; your teens will gobble them up happily, too. You could shred leftover chicken for this recipe, or if you’re lucky and your local grocery sells buffalo chicken dip in the deli section, you could just use that. If buffalo isn’t your thing, make classic deli meat pinwheels or cucumber pinwheels instead — the world is your oyster this no-cook night.

Hopefully these no-cook meals inspire you to slow down and cool down during these summer nights.