40+ Phrases To Shut Down Passive-Aggressive Behavior Any Time, Any Place

Your mother-in-law made another subtle dig at your parenting. Your co-worker implied that you dropped the ball without really saying it. A friend at the neighborhood barbecue said something snide about what’s on your plate. Passive-aggressive comments are unfortunately just a part of life, but no matter how many times you take one on the chin, they still hurt. Well, with the right responses on deck, maybe you can take the weird shame and embarrassment they cause and put it back on the person who said it in the first place. These are the best phrases to stop passive-aggressive behavior in its tracks, according to experts.

For starters, let’s assume the person being passive-aggressive is someone you want to maintain a relationship with — at least a civil politeness, if you have to see them around. Sometimes the passive aggression comes from people we love dearly, and in those moments, you want to tread carefully. These phrases aren’t meant to one-up the other person or “win” the fight. They’re intended to maintain connection without letting bad behavior slide.

Phrases To Stop Passive-Aggressive Behavior From A Loved One

Calm clarity is the goal here, relationship experts say.

“If you want to preserve the relationship, the goal is not to embarrass the person. Instead, bring the subtext into the open without escalating,” says Cheryl Groskopf, LMFT, LPCC, a dual-licensed somatic marriage and family therapist and professional clinical counselor in Los Angeles. “Name what you heard and invite directness. For example, ‘I’m not sure what you mean by that. Can you say it more directly?’ That does two things. It signals that you noticed the passive aggression, and it gives them a chance to clean it up.”

You could also try some of Groskopf’s other suggestions:

“If you have feedback, I’m open to hearing it directly.”

“I’d rather have this conversation clearly.”

“That sounded loaded. What’s the real concern?”

“Is that feedback or a jab?”

“I’m open to a direct conversation.”

“Are you asking me something?”

“If the person backs off and says they were joking, I suggest saying, ‘OK. It didn’t feel like a joke to me.’ That keeps you anchored in your own experience without the need to over-explain,” she adds. Dr. Easton Gaines, clinical psychologist and founder of MindCare Psychology, says her favorite passive-aggression-defusing phrases are similarly calm, clean, and unflappable:

“What did you mean by that?”

“Tell me more about that.”

“I don’t understand. Can you clarify?”

“I’m going to take that as a compliment.”

“I want to make sure I’m not misreading you. Are you upset about something?”

“It sounds like there might be something bigger here. Is there?”

“That’s an interesting thing to say.”

“I hear you. Let’s leave it there.”

“The thread connecting all of these: You’re not defending yourself,” she says. Meredith Van Ness, LCSW, a licensed psychotherapist and life coach, says, “Passive aggression survives in vagueness.” Much like the other experts, she’d recommend saying something like, “I’d rather we talk about this directly,” or “That sounded like more than a joke. If there’s feedback, I’m open to hearing it clearly.”

Phrases To Stop Passive-Aggressive Behavior In A Group Setting

It might feel harder to handle a passive-aggressive comment when it happens in a group. Don’t we all fantasize about putting that one annoying person at the party in their place in front of everyone? While that might be fun to think about in the shower for the next two weeks, it’s not a good idea in reality.

“With a group there is an audience, making the stakes higher. Don’t take the bait and say something you’ll regret,” says Gaines. “Instead, disarm briefly and follow up privately. Something like, ‘Hmm, interesting. Let’s talk more about that later.’”

“If it happens in a group, keep it brief. You do not need a speech,” Van Ness agrees. “Even, ‘That felt a little pointed,’ or ‘If there’s something you want to say, I’m open to it,’ is enough.”

Do you have a passive-aggressive person in your life who always seems to comment on one specific issue? These experts offered some more niche phrases for other loaded subjects, too.

Phrases To Stop Passive-Aggressive Behavior About Your Parenting

When it comes to parenting and cutting remarks from family members, friends, even strangers in the grocery store, no one gets out alive. How you respond is up to you, though.

Groskopf: “If someone says, ‘Wow, you let them eat that?’ you can respond with, ‘Yes, that’s my decision.’ If they push, ‘You seem concerned. Do you want to say something directly?’ You do not owe a dissertation about your parenting at the dinner table.”

Van Ness: “Something grounded and final works well, like, ‘We’re doing what works for our family.’ Or, ‘I feel good about our decision.’”

Gaines:

“Your kids turned out lovely! Now, it’s my turn to figure out what works for mine.”

“Thanks, I’ll keep that in mind.”

“We’ve made a different choice, but I appreciate the care.”

“I’m confident in this decision.”

“That works for some families. This works for ours.”

Phrases To Stop Passive-Aggressive Behavior At Work

You really have to thread the needle in a professional environment — but you also need that b*tch Stacey to know you clocked her attitude. Say it in corporate-friendly lingo, like so.

Groskopf: “If a colleague says, ‘Must be nice to have that kind of flexibility,’ you can respond, ‘If you have concerns about workload, let’s discuss them directly.’ Or, ‘I’m not sure what you’re implying.’ Bring the implication into the light.”

Van Ness: “At work, I lean toward ownership and invitation. ‘If there’s something specific you’d like me to adjust, I’m open to that.’ It places responsibility back on the other person to be direct.”

Gaines:

“Can you be more specific about what you’d like to see done differently?”

“I’d love to get your direct feedback. Let’s set up a time to talk.”

“Thanks. I’m proud of how this turned out.”

“I think we may have different approaches here. Happy to align.”

Phrases To Stop Passive-Aggressive Behavior About Your Body

We all know someone who hasn’t hopped on the body neutrality train, and it’s probably a family member. Let’s get them off your back, shall we?

Groskopf: “If someone says, ‘You look tired,’ with a tone, you can say, ‘I’m fine, thanks.’ If it continues, ‘Comments about my body aren’t helpful.’”

Van Ness: “‘I’m not open to comments about my body.’ Then shift the conversation.”

Gaines:

“My body isn’t up for discussion.”

“I’m not interested in talking about my body today — or any day, really.”

“I didn’t ask for feedback on my appearance.”

“It’s interesting that that’s the thing you noticed.”

“I’ve made peace with my body. I hope you can too.”

While it might feel like you’re just going to create conflict, using these phrases has the potential to change a passive-aggressive dynamic over time. “Passive aggression thrives in systems where direct communication feels unsafe. When you respond with grounded clarity, you model a different standard,” Groskopf says.

“Passive aggression relies on people staying polite and confused. The moment you calmly ask for clarity, the dynamic changes,” Van Ness says. May these be the phrases that take you from polite and confused to calm, clear, and direct.