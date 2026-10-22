Between work, kids, kids’ extracurriculars, family obligations, and everything else, it’s easy, as moms, to let our own health fall by the wayside. If nothing’s bothering you, of course your annual physical is the first thing to get canceled in a week loaded with other appointments and to-dos. But doctors agree that while moms are often the last people to complain about feeling tired, rundown, or off, they also tend to wait too long to bring their concerns to a medical provider, as Scary Mommy previously reported. So, this is your sign to keep that annual physical and use it to talk to your doctor about all the health concerns that come with aging. While you might be fine now, your doctor is eager to tell you how to keep it that way.

Questions To Ask Your Doctor At Your Annual Checkup, If You’re 40 & Up

1. How can I assess my risk for cardiovascular disease? How can I lower this risk to the best my ability?

“Cardiovascular disease is the number one killer in the United States for both men and women. In order to live a long and happy life you need to understand your risk for developing cardiovascular disease and how to combat and lower your risk,” says Dr. Colleen Reidy, DO, is a family medicine physician at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

2. Can I get the following blood work done? — CMP, CBC, ferritin, Lipoprotein “little” a or Lp(a), and a lipid panel

“This is the blood work that I recommend for most patients,” says Reidy. “CMP will evaluate electrolytes, kidney function, and liver function. A CBC will look into your blood counts. Ferritin level will screen for iron deficiency, which can be the first sign of colon cancer. Lipoprotein a and LDL/lipid panel can give us insight into your risk for high cholesterol and cardiovascular disease. If you are obese or have a family history of diabetes, you might want to consider getting your A1C checked to rule out pre-diabetes or diabetes.”

3. What cancer screenings should I have completed now or in the near future?

Make sure you discuss any family history of cancer with your primary care provider while you’re at it. “Age-based cancer screening allows for early detection of certain types of cancers and reduces cancer mortality,” says Dr. Jacqueline Jepsen, family medicine physician at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

Your family history may influence when screening should begin and how frequently it should be performed, according to Dr. Harold Jaimes, board-certified internal medicine physician and owner of Jaimes Medical Group in Chicago.

“Always tell your doctor about any family history of cancer, especially when relatives were diagnosed at a younger age. This can significantly change screening recommendations,” he says.

4. Do I need a colonoscopy yet?

“Routine colon cancer screening now begins at age 45 for most people, rather than 50. Be sure to tell your doctor if anyone in your family has had colon cancer, particularly at a younger age,” Jaimes says.

You might be at higher risk of colon cancer — and therefore require screening at an earlier age — if you have a history of radiation to the abdomen, inflammatory bowel disease, or certain types of polyps, according to the American Cancer Society.

5. How soon can I get my mammogram?

“Age 40 is the year to start doing routine yearly mammograms. If you have dense breast tissue, then you might qualify for follow-up ultrasound,” Reidy says.

Women should stay current with cervical cancer screening, including Pap smears and/or HPV testing, as appropriate for their age and medical history, Jaimes adds. New guidelines allow for women to self-swab the vagina at home to be screened for HPV. If you’re someone who struggles with annual well woman visits, talk to your OB-GYN about this option.

6. Am I up to date on my vaccines?

Keeping up with the recommended vaccine schedule is an important part of disease prevention that boosts personal immunity and herd immunity, Jepsen says.

7. What are the signs and symptoms that I should look out for involving perimenopause and menopause?

“The average age of menopause in America is 51 years old. However, the perimenopausal phase can last a few years and can look different in everyone. It’s good to talk to your doctor about what to look out for,” says Reidy.

8. How can I optimize my bone health to prevent osteoporosis? Can I be screened for vitamin D deficiency?

Women, especially after menopause, are at risk of decreased bone density, Reidy points out. As Scary Mommy previously reported, you can maintain bone density with exercise, like strength training two to three times per week or adding walks, and even dancing, into your day-today. Bringing up osteoporosis with your doctor allows them to talk to you about any potential risk factors too.

“You might want to talk to your doctor about any chronic conditions, like celiac disease, or long-term use of steroids that might put you at increased risk of osteoporosis and warrant earlier screening,” Reidy says.

9. Am I exercising enough?

Exercising isn’t just about your weight; it turns out that your muscle mass is the best indicator of your longevity and quality of life as you age.

Most doctors recommend 150 minutes of moderate intensity exercise per week, but it’s important to talk to your doctor about what that means for you, Reidy says. Make a plan with your provider that takes into account your unique medical history, risk factors, and lifestyle.

10. What physical and mental changes are an expected part of aging?

“As we age, certain hormone levels change, and this is normal,” Jepsen says. “It is important to discuss with your doctor what signs of aging you should expect and what symptoms are ‘red flag’ symptoms, meaning you should reach out to your doctor to discuss further.”

“I remind my patients that many serious medical conditions develop silently, long before symptoms appear. Annual visits give us an opportunity to identify problems early, address risk factors, and hopefully prevent more serious illness down the road,” says Jaimes. “After all, we wouldn’t think twice about maintaining our cars to keep them running for years. Shouldn’t we give our own bodies at least the same attention?”