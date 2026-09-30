10 Recipes To Use Up Strawberries, From Baked Brie To Wine Slushies

When it comes to produce, nothing seems to go bad faster than strawberries (unless you count bagged spinach, of course). Try as I may to keep them fresh in mason jars and special berry storage containers, if they’re not in perfect condition when we buy them at the store, a good percentage of the carton is still questionable within the week. If you’re a day away from having to throw the whole thing away, here are some recipes to use up strawberries so you can get your money’s worth instead of sacrificing them to the garbage disposal.

01 Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Muffins A Cookie Named Desire You only need about a cup of fresh, chopped strawberries to make A Cookie Named Desire’s “chocolate-covered strawberry” muffins. They look so yummy, you might be tempted to buy strawberries purely to use inside another batch.

02 Strawberry Rosé Slush Budget Bytes Budget Bytes’ strawberry rosé slush is quite possibly the easiest and most tempting way to use up those last few berries rolling around in their carton. You need a quarter pound of frozen berries (so you can buy frozen ones just for this or throw your going-bad berries in the freezer overnight), a cup of rosé, and a bit of powdered sugar for sweetness.

03 Strawberry Baked Brie Damn Delicious One and a half cups of strawberries is all you need to cover the top of a baked brie. Damn Delicious’ recipe will walk you through the rest, like how much basil, honey, and balsamic vinegar to add over top, and what dippers will pair best with this little number.

04 Strawberry Overnight Oats All The Healthy Things All The Healthy Things’ strawberry overnight oats will help you get your berries used up in a meal prep before they have the chance to sit there and dry out in the produce drawer. You don’t need many berries per serving, so you could scale the recipe up or down depending on how many you have.

05 Whipped Strawberry Butter Damn Delicious Whipped strawberry butter is something I’d never think to make, but now that Damn Delicious has put it on my radar, I know I’d put it on everything. It only takes three ingredients and five minutes of effort, but it’ll elevate every breakfast you eat this week.

06 Copycat Starbucks Pink Drink Princess Pinky Girl Princess Pinky Girl’s recipe will teach you how to make your own Starbucks pink drink at home, with a few simple ingredients from the grocery store. It’s way cheaper than getting one on the daily, and they only take five minutes to make. Plus, if you’re standing there wondering what the hell to do with two strawberries, here’s your answer.

07 Simple Strawberry Salad Dressing Biscuits & Burlap Biscuits & Burlap’s strawberry salad dressing is the perfect combination of sweet, creamy, and tangy. It’ll add an instant flavor refresh to your usual lunch salad and make it feel brand new again.

08 Strawberry Cookies Budget Bytes Budget Bytes’ strawberry cookies are soft, sweet, and the perfect combination of fresh berry flavor and white chocolate chips. Baking them into something means your strawberries don’t have to be perfectly firm and fresh to do their job well.

09 Sparkling Strawberry Limeade All The Healthy Things So your male Instacart shopper brought you a brand new carton of strawberries that look like they’re already on the brink of going bad. Fantastic! But you can turn these lemons into lemonade, or rather, these strawberries into limeade. All The Healthy Things’ recipe will help you make the perfectly tart but sweet beverage.

10 Strawberry Jam Jessica In The Kitchen Similarly, Jessica in the Kitchen’s recipe calls for a pound of fresh or frozen strawbs, but you could scale down the recipe if you have a half or third of that. Fresh berries may not keep well, but jarred jam sure does.

Well, now you’ll need a bushel of fresh strawberries to make all these delicious things. Sorry about that.