Scary Mommy 2026 Readers’ Choice Awards Best Budget-Friendly Amusement Park

Amusement parks are, in many ways, a deeply American concept. But getting to one — especially with a large family in tow — can be far too expensive for many of us. That’s why we love these local faves scattered across America: they’re historic, they’re fun, and they’re far more budget-friendly than others. What’s your fave?

Photos courtesy of Dollywood, Enchanted Forest, Hersheypark, Holiday World & Splashin' Safari, Knoebels Amusement Resort, Luna Park, Silver Dollar City