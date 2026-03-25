Scary Mommy 2026 Readers’ Choice Awards Best Farm Stay

The world is a big ole mess, so escaping to a farm where life is, in many ways, simpler, seems like a total blast right about now. Whether you’re looking for a luxurious stay, or one that helps you get back to the land, these farm stays will certainly help you reset and get back to nature.

Photos Courtesy of The Inn at Serenbe, The Inn at Shelburne Farms, The Lodge at Primland/Bobby Altman, Southall Farm & Inn/The Nomadic People, Wildflower Farms