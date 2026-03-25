Scary Mommy 2026 Readers’ Choice Awards Best Reading Retreats

Here at Scary Mommy, we firmly believe that books are magic. They can help us escape, make us think, and have a much-needed laugh or cry. So why wouldn’t we want to head out on a book retreat with our besties (or solo!) and indulge in the power of a good read? These reading retreats help you do just that. Here are some of our favorites.

Photos courtesy of Book a Break Reading Retreats, Book Huddle/Molly Morgan, Forest & Fawn Retreats, Read Far and Wide, Silent Book Club/Kate Eckert, Zibby Media/Emmy Jay