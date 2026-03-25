by Team Scary Mommy
readers' choice awards
Scary Mommy 2026 Readers’ Choice Awards Best Reading Retreats
Books are magic. Here are some reading retreats that celebrate that.
Here at Scary Mommy, we firmly believe that books are magic. They can help us escape, make us think, and have a much-needed laugh or cry. So why wouldn’t we want to head out on a book retreat with our besties (or solo!) and indulge in the power of a good read? These reading retreats help you do just that. Here are some of our favorites.
Photos courtesy of Book a Break Reading Retreats, Book Huddle/Molly Morgan, Forest & Fawn Retreats, Read Far and Wide, Silent Book Club/Kate Eckert, Zibby Media/Emmy Jay