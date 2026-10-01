Bring your skincare down onto your neck and (when else do we ever use this word?) décolletage. We’ve all heard this advice, and it makes perfect sense. If we’re using vitamin C to boost our skin’s brightness or retinol to reduce signs of aging, why wouldn’t we want our necks and chests to match? But there is another part of our bodies that tend to show their age, one we don’t think about much when doing our nightly skincare: our hands.

It’s usually not until you look down at them and think, “Are those my mother’s hands?” that you realize you’ve neglected your digits this long. If you’re staring at them now and wondering, “Should I put retinol on my hands at night?”, you’re not alone. We asked two dermatologists whether a dab of retinol can do for our hands what it does for our faces, and how to apply it for maximum effectiveness.

Should I put retinol on my hands?

The experts say, unequivocally, yes.

“Absolutely, especially the back of your hands. In fact, the American Academy of Dermatology lists it as an option for treating wrinkled hand skin,” says Dr. Danny Guo, double board-certified dermatologist and medical director of Rejuvenation Dermatology.

“The backs of the hands are one of the most commonly forgotten areas in an anti-aging routine. Retinoids can help with fine lines, uneven pigmentation, and texture, so they absolutely have a place on the hands,” agrees Dr. Jenna Queller, MD, FAAD, board-certified dermatologist and founder of DermWorks.

The AAD says applying sunscreen to your hands daily can help prevent wrinkles and signs of aging, like dark spots, but how many of us have actually ever done that? For those of us who were not thinking preventatively about hand wrinkles the last decade or two, the organization recommends applying lotion containing a retinol or glycolic acid at bedtime each night.

What kind of retinol should I use on my hands?

While many people assume the skin on their face is more sensitive than their hands would be, this isn’t usually the case, Guo explains.

“Your hands have fewer oil glands than your face. Your hands are constantly exposed to washing and environmental irritants. So, you should use retinol that is generally on the gentle side. Ideally you use retinol that is formulated for the body with a lower concentration and is fragrance-free.”

Fragrance-free body lotions with retinol are available in a wide range of price points, from old faithful Gold Bond Retinol Overnight Unscented Face and Body Lotion ($11.99) to Nécessaire’s The Body Retinol Repair Serum ($65). Naturium’s Skin-Renewing Retinol Body Lotion falls right in between at $25.99, and all three have great customer reviews.

Queller recommends you start by applying a lower strength, over-the-counter retinol two nights a week, then slowly increasing how many nights you use it as your hands adjust. Even if you use prescription tretinoin on your face, you may need to work up to that strength on your hands. The best retinoid isn’t the strongest one available to you, she says, but the one you can use consistently.

And because retinol use makes your skin more sensitive to sun exposure, you should apply sunscreen to hands during the day once you begin the retinol at night. “Sunscreen is non-negotiable: there’s no point treating photoaging at night if you’re creating more of it during the day,” she says.

The Dos & Don’ts Of Applying Retinol To Your Hands

For starters, don’t put it on your palms, Queller says. “We’re trying to prevent aging, not give your palms a skincare irritation crisis.”

If your hands have any cuts, scrapes, irritated or cracked areas, you should also avoid using retinol on those areas until they heal, according to Guo.

Both derms agree the best thing you can do when adding retinol to your routine (for hands or face) is start slow. “The biggest ‘don’t’ is don’t overdo it. Hands already deal with constant washing, sanitizer, detergents, and sun exposure, so adding a strong retinoid on top of that can quickly turn into irritation,” says Queller.

As for what you should do when applying? Queller says this: simply apply a small amount of retinol to clean, completely dry hands, then follow with a moisturizer. The best hand creams contain ceramides, glycerin, or hyaluronic acid, she notes, “and don’t be shy with it at bedtime.”

Sunscreen is the “single most important agent to use” to prevent hand aging, Guo says. Queller agrees, saying it’s “the most overlooked anti-aging product for your hands.”

“Even I forget sometimes when I’m working all day and constantly washing my hands, which is why I wear UV-protective driving gloves. They’re one of my favorite little anti-aging hacks,” she says. “My rule for hands is simple: protect, moisturize, and treat — just like your face.”