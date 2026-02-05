“F*cking My Manny, Never Been Happier” & 41 Other Mom Confessions

What a year, huh? It may only be February, but a whole lot has been happening and changing in everyone’s lives, and it’s no surprise that the moms are clearly struggling with everything on their minds. From sports practices to figuring out how to leave a marriage to dealing with toxic families and everything in between, the moms’ brains are just constantly churning — and you can probably relate to at least a few of them.

Don’t worry: Even if some of these confessions feel a little extreme, at least you know you’re not the only one with a lot of thoughts rattling around inside your brain. Take a deep breath, pour a cup of coffee, and see what the other moms are confessing. (And then, maybe, you can confess something, too.)

Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun. If you want to anonymously confess, look for our weekly callouts on Instagram. And to browse past Confessions, head here.

Everything feels so heavy right now. When was the last time we felt joy? I can’t remember. Confession #50909714

My husband needs open-heart surgery, and I’m dreading solo parenting. Confession #50009279

Just because I have kids doesn’t mean I shouldn’t be invited to the activity. It’s hurtful. Confession #52229988

My son is a bad sleeper, and I’m afraid that makes me a bad mom. Confession #50001228

A guy I went on two dates with last year swiped right on my 21-year-old daughter. He’s 35. Confession #52440900

My mom’s comments are more hurtful than helpful. Confession #50010096

Tired of getting paid and literally having nothing left for anything after paying bills. Confession #50011971

I hate being in debt. Confession #54441142

My niece is my dad and stepmom’s favorite, and that sucks for my kids. Confession #52882723

My in-laws are so helpful to my SIL, but no help at all to us with our kids. I’m resentful. Confession #52230987

I so dislike myself for feeling such hatred so much of the time. Confession #52993314

My husband is the best dad, but a lazy husband. He used to not be, and that’s what’s infuriating. Confession #54722090

My patience for my special needs son runs low, and I feel guilty for having this feeling. Confession #52119945

If my son doesn’t stop coming in our bed every night soon, I think I’ll lose my mind. Confession #54000233

My mom wanted me to elect to have a C-section to ensure she’d make it from FL for the birth. Confession #54301311

I just want to lose weight... my confidence is at an all-time low. Confession #53774404

We need to be better neighbors to each other. Confession #50718199

I’m a new sports parent. I already love it and hate it at the same time. Confession #53008622

I shit my pants in public today. I’m 30. I blamed my 3-month-old for the smell and gtfo there. Confession #51813920

Fucking my manny. Never been happier. Confession #52888891

My son is rocking high school! I’m so proud of him. Confession #50389764

I’m pregnant with a boy, but really wanted a girl. Confession #51222390

Going through a best friend breakup. I’ve grieved and now know I’m better off. Confession #53740764

Sometimes I don’t feel worthy of having friends. Confession #54122010

I still sleep with a security blanky. Confession #52030212

I really, really hate indoor recess days. Confession #50010921

My daughter had her first breakup, and my heart breaks seeing her so depressed. Confession #51120908

Faking my way through marriage until my son graduates high school. Confession #53333430

If my father refuses to try counseling, the next step may be to cut him out of our lives. Confession #51333418

I had an affair and ending it was the right thing, but I miss him so much. Confession #53322788

I am half-assing everything in my life and I feel utterly inadequate Confession #50209177

I feel a ray of hope for my alcoholic son. Confession #50779918

Divorce is final and yet he’s still trying to control me. Confession #51210809

The mess my partner makes when cooking takes away all of the joy of eating the meal! Confession #52201333

Sooo sick of doctors that won’t freaking listen. Confession #52389992

I had the worst 40th birthday snowed in with my family. I wanted it to be fun. It sucked. Confession #50332929

I feel 1000 years old and the weight of the world. Confession #50029898

All I want to do is get high and ignore everything. Confession #50332929

One son is excelling, the other is a loser who’s probably going to drop out. Confession #50449393

I’ve had enough of my under-functioning husband. I want a divorce. Confession #50046767

I’m scared my sister is going to get a divorce and I’ll have to watch her autistic son. Confession #50067668