You know, a lot of people think their country is the greatest in the world, but the U.S. News & World Report’s 2026 Best Countries ranking truly might humble everyone.

Except Switzerland.

In the annual report, using eight categories and 24 subcategories, U.S. News & World Report managed to pull research from 30 different sources to evaluate 100 countries against each other and determine which was the best overall, and which was the best in each category. The categories included:

Economic Development

Governance

Health

Culture & Tourism

Infrastructure

Opportunity

Natural Environment

Civic Health

It’s funny — you’d imagine each category would hold the same #1 for their to be an overall winner, but that’s not the case. In fact, some countries showed up in categories like Civic Health — which means there’s a lot of trust in the government, high voter turnout, a thriving democracy — but didn’t show up in any other category. Likewise, the overall winner didn’t show up in every single category, but did take #1 in many.

And, not surprisingly, the #1 overall best country was not America.

It’s Switzerland.

Switzerland ranked #1 in economic development and governance, #4 in health, and #2 in culture and tourism. (It’s all that snow!)

Wondering where America, land of the free and home of the brave, hits? Luckily, we are #1 in one category (no, not health, don’t be silly) — culture and tourism. Which... fair. We have great snacks, television, and a lot of incredible national parks to explore.

America is also #2 in economic development. Which seems good!

But America did not rank in the top five of any of the other categories, and not even in the top 10 of the best overall countries. Instead, those were as follows:

Switzerland

Denmark

Sweden

Germany

Netherlands

Norway

United Kingdom

Finland

Luxembourg

Austria

If you’ve ever thought about moving to Europe, there’s a good reason.

It’s hard not to be stung a bit that America can’t even rank in the top 10 of best countries in the world, but when you think of the things the rankings are based on — governance, civic health, health — it’s easy to understand why. And maybe we need the work of Germany’s PR department to help fix us up at this point.

Instead, these were the rankings for America:

Overall #18

Economic Development #2

Culture & Tourism #1

Health #33

Infrastructure #39

Civic Health #41

Governance #17

Natural Environment #72

Opportunity #15

So, like, maybe we could fix some priorities here. (Infrastructure includes things like high-speed internet, public transit, and reliable power grids, by the way.) It’s no secret that most of us moms in America know we’re not doing as well as other moms in other countries. Our abysmal health and civic health scores are more than enough to remind us that we’re hanging by a thread (as if we didn’t already know), and it’s frustrating to know that so many people will still think those scores are just fine — as long as we’re ranking high in economic development.

Overall, the U.S. News & World Report focused on figuring out why even the most booming of economies (hello, we’re close) doesn’t necessarily mean a country is the best in the world. “National prosperity is not inherently zero-sum, but performance in one dimension often comes at the expense of another,” the research noted. “Resource-rich countries can generate extraordinary wealth while concentrating political power and financial spoils just as fast-growing industrial economies can reduce poverty while increasing emissions and public-health risks. The central problem of national performance is not achieving excellence in one domain – it is achieving balance across multiple categories of national well-being.”

OK, America. Let’s get balanced.