One Christmas tradition that has stubbornly refused to leave me? Feeling an existential dread come 3 p.m.-ish on Christmas Day. It was really rough as a kid, and I assumed as an adult, I’d feel it less, but it seems to be stronger than ever. I truly believe that, like when I was a kid, the anticipation and excitement of what is to come completely overtakes my body. But now, I’m responsible for all the work and chaos behind that glorious holiday magic, too, and when it’s all over and I’m gathering up wrapping paper I excitedly bought a week ago and stayed up until 1 a.m. wrapping presents with so that my girls could be happy? It just hits me like a ton of bricks.

The holiday crash for moms is too much.

I know that once Christmas Day is finished, our Instagram and Facebook feeds are full of influencers complaining about the clutter of the decorations and wanting to wipe the house clean for January, or “funny” reels throwing away festive food and outfits. But look, I think that makes the holiday crash worse. (And remember, influencer life isn’t real.)

Because Christmas Day being over? It’s hard enough. The entire Christmas season being over? After I’ve spent the last six weeks thinking about nothing but stocking stuffers and Santa visits and cookie recipes and ugly sweater contests and teacher gifts and paper chains and printing Christmas cards and and and...

No. We deserve more Christmas. And I’ve found that more Christmas is exactly what my holiday-crashing heart needs. She needs more whimsy, more twinkle lights, more Christmas movies. She needs to sit under a Christmas blanket and eat a Christmas cookie while reading a Christmas book — and nowhere else to be. She needs to enjoy all of the Christmas leftovers without feeling panicked about school spirit days. She needs to take a nap by the Christmas tree without worrying she’s going to miss the preschool program. She needs to recite every line of A Christmas Story without wrapping gifts as she watches.

She needs to revel in all of the hard work she’s poured into her family since October.

She needs to enjoy Christmas.

So if you also find yourself feeling a little blah and sad come Christmas evening, cheer up. There is no rule that says you have to tear down your tree on Dec. 26 or put all of your Christmas pillows away. Have some good food in the house, like stuff for sandwiches and frozen pizzas. Tell your family you want to watch Christmas Vacation all the way through without having to get up to complete a holiday task. Keep the garland and twinkling lights up for as long as you need. Sink down into your couch, eat canned soup and grilled cheese for dinner, and actually try one of the millions of Christmas cookies you made.

Spend a few more days lingering in this beautiful spot of magic you made.