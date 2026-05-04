The Swedish Sleep Hack That Might Save Your Marriage

Generous parental leave, amazing meatballs, decluttering that just makes sense… Sweden famously gets a lot of things in life right. But what if the secret to a happy marriage is also hiding in a Scandinavian bedroom?

You see, in Sweden (and other parts of Scandinavia), it’s totally normal for couples to each have their own duvet. Yes, two blankets for one bed. The idea is simple: no more middle-of-the-night tug-of-war over covers, and everyone can sleep under whatever thickness — or thinness—they prefer.

Swedish photographer Cecilia Blomdahl shows how it’s done in this TikTok:

“Yes, we have two duvet covers here, and I could never live with one,” she explains. Her video blew up, with commenters chiming in: “2 duvets save relationships” and “I’ve been with my husband 15 years and I always recommend separate blankets!”

As a Swede myself, I thought this was normal. My husband, however, is not Swedish, and so in our house, we’ve just always had one duvet. That is, until our sleep started to get complicated. Thanks to some bizarre weather (is it winter or spring? Who knows) and a radiator acting up (don’t ask), we were basically living zombies every morning. Except we were waking up sweaty, cranky, and resentful. (Is there anything that screams “marriage” more than two people arguing over who is more tired the next day?)

My husband is a hot sleeper who insists his feet escape the duvet. I am a cold sleeper who wants to cocoon myself in warmth. One duvet was supposed to satisfy both of us. Instead, it became a nightly tug-of-war, alternating between shivering and sweating as we wrestled for blanket dominance. (You’d think he could just sleep with less of the blanket and I could just sleep with more — but somehow, this never happened.)

Maybe your situation is different: maybe you’re the hot sleeper, and your partner is living the blanket taco dream. But just like two people cannot be married and agree on how to properly load the dishwasher, I firmly believe two people cannot be married and agree on the perfect sleeping environment.

Enter the Scandinavian sleep hack. Now, we each have our own duvet and, well, it’s been awesome. Here’s why:

Temperature control: Thick, cozy blanket for me; thin, airy blanket for him. Everyone wins.

Thick, cozy blanket for me; thin, airy blanket for him. Everyone wins. Uninterrupted sleep: No more waking up buried under stolen covers or being jerked awake by a rogue foot trying to get some air.

No more waking up buried under stolen covers or being jerked awake by a rogue foot trying to get some air. Kid-friendly flexibility: When a tiny person inevitably joins the bed, it’s a little easier for everyone to get the right amount of warmth. (They’ll still kick us, however, but you know… slightly less.)

We don’t have any furry friends at home, but I’d bet this Scandi set-up would be ideal for pet owners too, even allowing the dog to jump in without starting a full-blown blanket battle.

As for cuddling, it’s basically the same — especially if you’re like us and have a king-sized mattress that naturally gives you a little personal space. (But that’s a story for another article.)

The only real hiccup is aesthetics. You’re probably going to want matching duvet covers. Our first attempt involved stealing one of the kids’ covers, which worked fine but definitely lowered the “adult cozy” vibe of the bedroom. And yes, it does add another bed sheet to the laundry basket each week, but with three kids, I’m forever doing laundry anyway.

Bottom line: Two duvets and one bed means zero blanket wars. Honestly, I’d call that a marriage win.

Alexia Dellner is a mom of three, writer, and editor with bylines in PureWow, Women’s Health, SHAPE and more. She writes about parenting, travel, wellness, life hacks, and surviving the chaos. You can find her on Instagram @adellner.