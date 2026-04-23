“Threesomes Saved Our Marriage” & 34 Other Mom Confessions

You know how much you love hearing gossip that doesn’t come back on you at all? Like your dental hygienist who tells you about her cousin’s ex-husband and all the court dates he’s having with his neighbor? It’s so satisfying and so exciting to hear about someone else’s mess, and that’s pretty much the vibe of this week’s Scary Mommy Confessions.

Except, these confessions are also from moms just like you. So you might find one or two a little more relatable than you’d like. (You also might find some so wildly unrelatable that you wonder if that person could actually be real.)

Honestly, when you think about how much each of us is carrying — whether in our personal lives, our work lives, or our mom lives — it’s no wonder we’re ready to spill it all the second we get a chance. Who knows, maybe we’ll be the friend-of-a-friend-of-a-friend gossip for someone else one day.

Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun. If you want to anonymously confess, look for our weekly callouts on Instagram. And to browse past Confessions, head here.

Taking care of my aging mom is a reality check as to what I may expect in the future. Confession #50032224

I’m overwhelmed with all the senior events for high school. Confession #52813279

Having a hard time being excited or interested in sex with my husband. Confession #51129998

Contemplating an affair... and also divorce. Tired of no support and emotional abuse in marriage. Confession #51476528

So nostalgic for the ‘90s. Confession #54880100

I want to set all my clothes on fire and start my closet over again. Confession #54440896

I have one child. I keep thinking I want another baby! But I’m 40! Confession #51111971

I’m about to start a psilocybin trial for depression. How did it get Schedule 1 drugs bad? Confession #52000216

I enjoy a monthly shroom trip! Confession #53100003

I cannot let my guard down to be fun with my husband! I’m so uptight and I don’t know why! Confession #52000016

Worried my husband is manic. Confession #50189076

Parenting my defiant 4yo is miserable. Confession #53098550

Finally couples therapy is starting to pay off. We are able to breathe together again. Confession #51120005

I don’t know how to tell my husband I think I’m asexual. Confession #54111997

Threesomes have saved my marriage. Confession #52272191

I have no desire to keep climbing the corp ladder. Doing bare minimum and hope to stay under the radar. Confession #51994997

I realized I’ll never have a passion-filled kiss ever again. My husband is basically just my roommate now. Confession #50003411

I don’t want sex with my husband. I fantasize about sex with famous guys. Zero interest. Confession #51192222

We moved to this old house with acreage and we are in complete regret. Confession #51777900

‘Heated Rivalry’ has changed sex for my husband and I 🤤🥵😍 Confession #52213290

I think I forgot how to laugh and relax — how do you get that back? Confession #50911224

My best friend is a pushover. Confession #50011130

I think my friends get annoyed by how often I say I love my job. Or they just really hate theirs. Confession #52009964

My husband doesn’t believe my daughter has ADHD. Confession #54109999

Having a teen with mental health challenges is aging me and breaking my heart. Confession #52389911

I’m excited about being invited out by other moms from my son’s class. Confession #51300081

I’m so sad yet so happy my youngest is moving out this weekend. Confession #51203487

Being very irresponsible with birth control so I can have a third child. Confession #52908800

I need to be kinder to my husband, but he drives me crazy. Confession #50281732

My husband had a female coworker stay with him when he was away at work. Confession #50679093

I’m 34 and had my son at 17. He’s 16, and I just found out he’s going to be a dad. I failed. Confession #53440081

I’m getting married but don’t know if I want to. Confession #50400028

My ex used to make me pretend I was a prostitute when I needed money for bills. Confession #50000018

My son’s girlfriend just had an abortion. I support her choice, but I want to be a grandma. Confession #50049996

I’m tired of the way we live being controlled by autism. Confession #50000282