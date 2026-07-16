“I Want A Divorce But Don’t Want To Blow Up My Life” & 46 Other Mom Confessions

If you’ve ever whispered to yourself, “I can’t believe I just thought that,” you’re in good company. Motherhood has a way of bringing out all types of different feelings, emotions, impulses, and even thoughts that may seem unusual at times. But the truth is: everybody has something going on up in their minds.

Some moms are gushing over how they’re having the best sex of their lives. Others are yearning to get that spark back. Some are overwhelmed by their fears of not making enough money, their futures, their kids’ futures, and whether or not they’re doing enough. And some moms are fantasizing about a different life or simply trying to make sense of the complicated emotions they may be facing.

Whether you’re experiencing feelings of guilt, exhaustion, sadness, or pure joy, Scary Mommy Confessions are a safe space where you can let it all out — zero-judgment present.

Because if we’re being honest here, there’s always something moms are just dying to get off their chests.

Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun. If you want to anonymously confess, look for our weekly callouts on Instagram. And to browse past Confessions, take a look here.

Almost one year into an affair. Never felt so loved. Best. Sex. Ever. Confession #51665477

I think I'm falling for my sneaky link. Confession #52969426

Sexting with a married man (while in a long term relationship myself) and loving it! Confession #52721028

The produce worker at the supermarket flirted with me and I can’t stop thinking about it. Confession #50001943

I'm not buying my daughter a new backpack and I feel bad about it. Confession #52232797

Zoloft is the only thing keeping a handle on my anxiety. Confession #54396575

Teenager, perimenopausal me, and my aging mother – all in one house 💩. Confession #53680640

I wish I could start parenting all over. Confession #53451700

I'm tired of financially splitting everything 50/50 with my husband. I want to be spoiled! Confession #53633543

My married friend is having an affair with my married cousin...WTF. Confession #54602055

I feel fat, old, and wrinkled! Confession #52390082

I love my husband so much but I’m not sexually attracted to him. Confession #51139675

I'm questioning everything I've been taught about faith. Confession #50527573

I want a divorce but I don't want to blow up my life. Confession #51721559

Surprised my teens with Harry Styles tickets! Confession #52850956

Terrified of getting cyclospora! Confession #51038577

I've realized it's not that I don't want sex... I just don't want it with my husband. Confession #50799430

I'm not going to survive the ‘f*ck-you fours.’ Confession #53778286

I have mixed feelings about my ex-husband getting married. Confession #50663529

The better mom I am, the worse employee I become. Confession #54369881

My son starts middle school in September, but he is so emotionally immature, I worry. Confession #52224168

Two under two was SO much easier than dealing with the emotions and attitudes of a 3- and 4-year-old. Confession #51624547

My kid just diagnosed with ADHD and I can't help but think it's my fault 😭💔. Confession #54843824

This family vacation has confirmed I can't stay married to my husband. Confession #54990670

My husband is so mean to me and the kids when he's upset. I feel like he's just another child. Confession #52621077

I wish I never had kids so I could travel and have money to spend on myself. Confession #54224343

Love my husband so much but also missing my situationship. Confession #50680150

Love after divorce is even more magical than I could have imagined. Confession #50064119

Summer break freakin' sucks when you're broke. Confession #52863669

Put on waitlist for multiple uterine fibroid removal surgery. I'm in pain but scared. Confession #50972660

I can't stop thinking about my secret crush. Confession #53541817

I cannot wait for cooler weather — this summer is brutal. Confession #52089801

My husband treats me like a roommate and wonders why I get mad. Confession #50719692

I'm dreading my daughter's b-day party next week. Confession #54239658

We are buying our retirement property 15 years early 🎉. Confession #53669436

Just had an abnormal smear result, positive for HPV — I’m devastated 😢. Confession #51950284

I'm still secretly mad about the bowls my husband picked for our wedding registry after 10 years. Confession #50383467

Please teach your kids not to scream ‘I NEED HELP’ in a pool unless they're drowning. Confession #53302865

My mom is showing some signs of dementia. Confession #52179820

Now that I have three kids, I hate everything about my dogs. Confession #52962445

After having twins, I don't care to have sex anymore. Confession #54009490

I have a crush on my boss and it's freaking me the f*ck out. Confession #50803979

Making it as a single mom — and not relying on anyone else, might be impossible now. Confession #54187654

Why did I ignore all the red flags? Now I'm married to an asshole. Confession #51977184

I wouldn't mind being a single mom. Confession #51774697

Hubby and I had the best sex EVER last night! He's opening up to try new things...WINNING! Confession #52502636