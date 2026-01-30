We Took A Cruise During The Holidays & Now I’m Never Not Doing That Again

The thing about parenting — as any parent will tell you — is that you don’t really vacation anymore. You just relocate with snacks that someone else provides.

So when we boarded the Norwegian Breakaway in the middle of New York City, I wasn’t expecting magic. But something strange happened the moment we stepped onboard. One minute, we were amidst the chaos of New York during the holidays; the next, everything slowed down. The noise softened. My shoulders dropped. And without even realizing it, we had crossed from chaos into calm.

We’ve done this cruise before. Last year, we took the Norwegian Prima for the holidays with our daughter. This time, we set sail on a 12-day cruise that stopped at six Caribbean spots: St. Maarten, Saint Kitts, St. Thomas, Tortola, San Juan, and Puerto Plata. On paper, it sounds like a dream itinerary. In real life, it was even better, especially when experienced through the eyes of a child who has never seen water that blue or beaches that endless.

There is nothing quite like watching your child experience “firsts” on a scale that big: The first time she ran barefoot on warm sand; the first time she stared out at the ocean, convinced it went on forever; the first time she pointed excitedly at a new island and asked, “Where are we now Mommy?”

Courtesy of Jennifer Saporta

Traveling as a parent changes everything about the way you travel. While yes, it can be excruciating, you also start to notice what you might have once rushed past. You see joy in the smallest moments, like your child waving to the crew each morning, squealing with excitement over a towel animal waiting in your room, and finding rubber ducks hidden all over the ship.

There were days filled with pool time, kids’ activities, and more entertainment than we could possibly fit into a schedule. There was just enough stimulation to feel festive without feeling exhausting. There were evenings where our daughter happily disappeared into kids’ programming while we sat down for a real conversation or a meal that didn’t involve negotiating bites. There were nights we kept it simple; ending the day early, watching the ocean drift by, listening to our daughter recount her favorite moments like she was narrating the highlight reel of her own life.

Courtesy of Jennifer Saporta

It was one of the rare trips where everyone got what they needed: Our daughter got fun, nonstop discovery, and we got moments of quiet connection and the luxury of not having to plan every second. I found myself not worried about nap time or what the plan was. And my daughter got to enjoy being in the moment.

There’s something powerful about showing your child the world while also teaching them that rest matters. That joy can be found in new places and quiet moments. That adventure doesn’t have to mean chaos.

I’ve realized that cruises are our family’s sweet spot. We came home not just well-rested, but more connected. I felt the huge sense of joy that comes from seeing the world reflected back to you through your child’s eyes. That in and of itself is priceless.