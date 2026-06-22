65 Weird Hacks That Declutter Your Home — & They're So Easy & Cheap

There’s a good chance your closet is crammed, your kitchen countertop is crowded, and that one junk drawer is overflowing with charging cables. Well, there’s no better time than the present to deal with all that — and you might be surprised that dealing with it is easier than you might think. We rounded up some of the best hacks that make decluttering feel almost fun. Armed with a few cheap organizing tools, you can take your space from littered to livable in just a few minutes. Scroll on for our favorite tricks and tools.

01 Turn Your Stove Into Storage For Seasonings AWOKE Stovetop Shelf See price on Amazon See on Amazon If your spice collection has slowly migrated across the countertop, this magnetic stove shelf is a surprisingly simple fix. Designed to sit neatly behind your stove, it creates an extra storage zone for seasonings, oils, and other kitchen essentials that never seem to have a permanent home. Three divided sections help keep everything organized, while built-in magnets hold the shelf securely in place without damaging your appliance.

02 Stash Your Cables In This Divided Organizer PAVSTINE Cable Organizer Storage Box With Wire Ties See price on Amazon See on Amazon Every home seems to have that one drawer packed with tangled charging cables, random adapters, and cords nobody wants to sort through. This adjustable organizer turns that chaotic mess into something that actually makes sense. The clear design lets you see exactly what's inside at a glance, while removable dividers allow you to customize each compartment to fit everything from phone chargers to earbuds and power cords.

03 Give Hats A Permanent Home On These Hanger Hooks Mkono Hat Organizer for Baseball Caps (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Baseball caps have a sneaky way of ending up everywhere — on shelves, doorknobs, dressers, and somehow even the floor. This hanging organizer gives them a dedicated home without eating up valuable closet space. Each rack can hold up to 10 hats, and has a nonslip coating and raised ends that help prevent them from sliding off.

04 Organize Medicine & First-Aid Supplies In This 3-Tier Bin CTIME 3-Tier Medicine Organizer See price on Amazon See on Amazon Medicine cabinets have a tendency to become black holes of expired prescriptions and loose bandages, but this three-tier organizer helps bring some much-needed order to the chaos. With multiple compartments and a layered design, it makes it easier to sort everything from medications to first-aid supplies and vitamins. The secure lid helps protect contents, while the sturdy handle makes it easy to move wherever you need it.

05 Streamline The Look Of Outlets & Bulky Plugs With This Concealer Plate Sleek Socket Flat Extension Cord Concealer See price on Amazon See on Amazon Few things make a room look cluttered faster than a bulky plug and a tangle of cords snaking across the wall. This clever outlet concealer practically makes those eyesores disappear with its ultra-slim design that creates a more streamlined look. Installation couldn't be easier — just plug it in and use the included adhesive clips to keep cords neatly tucked away. The attached extension cord even adds extra outlets, so you're gaining functionality while reducing visual clutter.

06 Use An End Table With Storage Drawers That Hide Clutter Apicizon End Table with Storage Drawers See price on Amazon See on Amazon When books, chargers, remotes, and random essentials have nowhere to go, clutter accumulates fast. That's why this compact end table is such a smart solution. Two roomy drawers provide hidden storage for all the little things that tend to pile up on top of dressers and bedside tables, while the surface keeps everyday necessities within easy reach.

07 Organize All The Little Things With This 21-Pack Of Mesh Bags SUNEE Multi-Size Mesh Zipper Pouches (21-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon You know those random items that never seem to have a designated spot? This set of zippered storage pouches can help bring order to it. With seven different sizes and 21 total bags, it's easy to create a system that actually works for your home. The semi-transparent design lets you quickly see what's inside without turning every pouch into a visual mess, while the durable, water-resistant material helps protect contents from spills and everyday wear.

08 Make Use Of Wasted Space With Under-Bed Storage Containers Yecaye Under-Bed Storage (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on amazon If you're running out of closet space, there's a good chance you're overlooking one of the biggest storage opportunities in your home: the area under your bed. These rolling storage bins transforms that forgotten space into a convenient home for off-season clothing, extra shoes, toys, books, linens, and more. They glide smoothly on wheels, making it easy to access whatever you've stored away, and the clear tops eliminate the frustrating game of guessing what's inside, too.

09 Utilize Vertical Space With An Expandable Shelf Hershii Adjustable Tension Shelf See price on Amazon See on Amazon One of the easiest decluttering tricks is making better use of the space you already have, and this adjustable tension shelf does exactly that. The tension design installs without tools or drilling, instantly creating an extra storage level inside cabinets, closets, laundry areas, and other overlooked spots. Because it adjusts to fit a variety of areas, it's especially useful for awkward gaps that normally go unused.

10 Tidy Up Your Medicine Cabinet With Customizable Organizers PAVSTINE Medicine Cabinet Organizers (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon It's often the smallest items that create the biggest mess in your medicine cabinet: makeup, cotton swabs, and other items that seem to multiply on countertops overnight. These stackable organizers help contain the chaos with adjustable dividers that let you customize each compartment to fit exactly what you're storing. The combination of an open-top section and pull-out drawer give these organizers lots of versatility.

11 Create Space In Tight Gaps With This Skinny Storage Cart SPACELEAD Slim Storage Cart See price on Amazon See on Amazon Every home has those awkward little gaps that seem too small to be useful — between the washer and dryer, beside the refrigerator, next to the toilet, or tucked between cabinets. This slim rolling organizer turns those overlooked spaces into valuable storage real estate with four tiers of shelving. The rolling design makes it easy to move wherever it's needed, but it can also be converted into a stationary shelf if you prefer.

12 Double Your Space With This Over-The-Door Storage Organizer Ofiray-home Over-the-Door Organizer See price on Amazon See on Amazon When floor space and shelf space are already maxed out, the back of a door can become prime real estate. This over-the-door organizer transforms that often-forgotten area into a surprisingly roomy storage station with multiple compartments for keeping everyday essentials neatly sorted. The variety of pockets makes it easy to separate items by category, helping prevent the dreaded “everything gets tossed into one bin” problem.

13 Store Strappy Items On This 8-Hook Hanger ZEDODIER Tank Top Hanger See price on Amazon See on Amazon If your bras and tank tops are currently stuffed into drawers, this organizer offers a much smarter system. Designed to hold multiple pieces on a single hanger, it helps free up valuable closet space while keeping everything visible and easy to access. Instead of digging through piles or unfolding neatly stacked clothing, you can quickly scan your options and grab exactly what you need.

14 Stash Items In These Stylish Baskets That Hang On The Back Of A Door OrganiHaus White 3-Tier Wall Hanging Baskets for Organizing See price on Amazon See on Amazon These woven hanging baskets bring extra organization to your home while doubling as decor. Designed to hang over a door or on a wall, they create easy-access storage for all the little items that tend to pile up on countertops, dressers, and shelves. Use them in a bathroom for toiletries, a nursery for baby essentials, a bedroom for accessories, or an entryway for everyday grab-and-go items.

15 Mulitply Closet Space With These Vertical Baskets X-cosrack 3-Tier Foldable Wire Storage Bins See price on Amazon See on Amazon If your shelves are already packed, use this hanging organizer to take advantage of unused vertical space by creating multiple levels of storage on a single closet rod. It's perfect for folded sweaters, jeans, T-shirts, hats, scarves, and accessories that would otherwise end up stacked in unstable piles. The open design keeps everything visible, making it easier to find what you need without pulling apart an entire shelf.

16 Make Use Of Cabinet Doors With These Stick-On Storage Pockets Nmgkokew Adhesive Cabinet Door Storage (4-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Some of the best storage opportunities in your home are hiding in plain sight — like the insides of cabinet doors. These adhesive storage bins help turn those unused areas into practical organization zones without requiring tools or drilling. They're ideal for corralling the small items that tend to create the most clutter, from cotton swabs and toothpaste tubes to kitchen wrap and snack packets.

17 Turn Dead Space Into Storage With This Corner Shelf ZHWS Kitchen Countertop Organizer See price on Amazon See on Amazon Corners are often some of the most underutilized spots in a home, especially on crowded countertops. This tiered organizer helps reclaim that wasted space by creating multiple levels of storage where there was previously none. Whether you use it to corral spices in the kitchen, skin care in the bathroom, or office supplies on a desk, it helps keep essentials organized without taking over valuable surface area.

18 Have Greeting Cards At The Ready With This Stress-Free System Scrapblooms Greeting Card Storage & Organizer Box See price on Amazon See on Amazon If you're constantly buying greeting cards ahead of time but can never remember where you put them, this organizer can be a total game changer. Instead of stuffing birthday cards, thank-you notes, holiday greetings, and stickers into random drawers, you can keep everything neatly sorted in one easy-to-access place. The removable dividers make it simple to organize by occasion, while the secure closures help keep contents protected and contained.

19 Free Up Valuable Cabinet Space With These Magnetic Racks HuggieGems Magnetic Spice Storage Rack (4-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon When kitchen storage is limited, every inch counts. These magnetic spice racks take advantage of an often-overlooked spot — the side of your refrigerator — to create instant storage without sacrificing cabinet or counter space. It's a smart solution for keeping frequently used seasonings within easy reach while reducing clutter inside crowded cupboards. Choose from a whopping 19 colors to suit your style.

20 End Linen Closet Chaos With These Bed Sheet Organizers SpaceAid Bed Sheet Organizers (4-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon If opening your linen closet feels like playing a game of sheet-set Jenga, these organizers can help restore order. Instead of balancing uneven stacks of fitted sheets, pillowcases, and duvet covers that topple over every time you grab one, you can store each complete set in its own labeled container. A viewing window lets you quickly identify colors without pulling everything out.

21 Put Wall Space To Work With A Customizable Pegboard Organizer Daanxw Pegboard Kit (66 Pieces) See price on Amazon See on Amazon This customizable pegboard system transforms blank wall space into an organized command center for all the items that usually create clutter. Whether you're storing tools in a garage, craft supplies in a hobby room, kitchen essentials, office accessories, or everyday household items, the modular design lets you create a setup that works for your specific needs. The included hooks, bins, and containers can be arranged and rearranged into the layout that works best for you.

22 Hide The Shoe Mess With This Bin That Stores Pairs Vertically StorageWorks Shoe Organizer See price on Amazon See on Amazon Shoes seem to have a way of multiplying, but this storage organizer helps contain the chaos by storing pairs vertically to save space. Adjustable compartments allow you to customize the layout for everything from sandals and flats to bulkier sneakers, making it easy to maximize every inch of storage space. The clear top lets you quickly spot the pair you're looking for without digging through the bin.

23 Hide Clutter In Plain Sight With A Storage Bench DUMOS Folding Storage Ottoman See price on Amazon See on Amazon The most effective decluttering products are often the ones that pull double duty, and this storage ottoman does exactly that. On the outside, it's a stylish bench that can serve as extra seating, and on the inside, it's hiding a surprisingly generous amount of storage space for blankets,seasonal decor, board games, dog toys, and more. Its works beautifully at the foot of a bed, in an entryway, or in a living room, and you can choose from eight sizes and three colors, too.

24 Organize All The Little Things That Go Missing With These Tiny Cases Kigley Toiletry Container (4-Pack) See price on Amazon See on amazon These compact storage containers give those loose odds and ends a dedicated home, like floss picks, cotton swabs, and hair elastics. The translucent design makes it easy to see what's inside at a glance, and the secure seal helps keep contents protected from dust and moisture. They're especially handy for organizing bathroom and vanity essentials at home and small enough to stash in any drawer.

25 Hide Messy Cords & Power Strips With This Adorable Cover Tukdak House Cable Management Box See price on Amazon See on amazon Power strips, charging cables, and tangled wires can instantly make a room feel cluttered, no matter how clean everything else is. This wooden cable management box helps hide that visual chaos while looking more like a cute decorative accent than an organizing product. Instead of staring at a jumble of cords behind the TV, under a desk, or next to a nightstand, you can tuck everything neatly inside and enjoy a cleaner, more charming space.

26 End The Sock Scavenger Hunt With These Drawer Dividers Criusia Drawer Organizer Dividers (3-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Few household frustrations are as oddly annoying as digging through a messy drawer searching for a matching pair of socks. This three-pack of compartment organizers brings order to the chaos by giving every item its own designated spot. Use them to separate socks, underwear, bras, tights, belts, ties, accessories, or any other small items that tend to get tangled together in drawers.

27 Keep Food From Disappearing With This Easy-Glide Fridge Bin YouCopia Fridge Caddy See price on Amazon See on Amazon The back of the refrigerator is where good food often gets forgotten. This rolling storage bin helps solve that problem by bringing hidden items front and center with a simple pull. Instead of digging through crowded shelves searching for yogurt cups, snack packs, and condiments, you can glide the bin forward and instantly see what's inside.

28 Keep Shelves Tidy With These Stackable Organizers caktraie Folding Closet Organizers (4-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Closet shelves often start out neat and organized, but it doesn't take long before clothes, accessories, and miscellaneous items turn into a jumbled mess. These stackable storage drawers help create structure by transforming open shelving into easy-access compartments. The pull-out design makes it simple to reach items tucked in the back without disturbing everything in front, while the modular format allows you to build a storage system that fits your space.

29 Tame Lid Chaos With This Cabinet Organizer Lifewit Food Container Lid Organizer See price on Amazon See on Amazon Somehow food container lids always end up scattered throughout drawers and cabinets, creating a frustrating mess every time you're trying to pack leftovers. This adjustable organizer helps bring order to the madness by giving lids clearly defined storage zones. The customizable dividers let you create compartments that fit your collection, so items stay upright, visible, and easy to grab without digging through chaotic piles.

30 Save Future You A Headache With A Gift-Wrapping Organizer Zober Wrapping Paper Storage Container See price on Amazon See on Amazon If every gift-wrapping task starts the same way — you pull out crumpled rolls of wrapping paper and tangled bows — this gift wrap organizer can help. Designed with pockets and compartments to keep paper, ribbons, gift tags, bows, scissors, and other essentials together in one place, it makes holiday and birthday prep far less chaotic. Just slide it under the bed or place it on a closet shelf between wrapping sessions.

31 Organize The Under-Sink Area With 2-Tier Caddies Delamu 2-Tier Cabinet Organizers (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon If the area under your sink feels more like a black hole than a tidy organization zone, you need these two-tier organizers. Each one is slim to make way for the pipe, and has a pull-out drawer on the bottom, making it easy to reach whatever’s in back. They’re perfect for spare toiletries, cleaning supplies, trash bags, and anything else you’ve got lurking in that cabinet.

32 Keep Remotes Where You Can Find Them With These Magnetic Mounts YYILIS Magnetic Remote Control Holder (4-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Instead of tossing your remotes anywhere and hoping for the best (you know they’ll end up between the cushions), put these magnetic holders to use. Just use the adhesive backing to secure the connector to the back of your remote, then stick the corresponding piece to an end table, wall, or the TV itself. At the end of the night, just click the two magnets together to store.

33 Store Comforters In These Compression Bags That Take Up Less Space Easortm Comforter and Blanket Storage Bag (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Extra bedding is notoriously tricky to store, with comforters taking up a ridiculous amount of space. Enter these compression bags with zippable layers that help shrink down the size of contents, giving you back so much more space. The windows and labels help you identify what’s inside, while the handles make them easy to grab from a shelf.

34 Free Up Closet Space With Tiered Pants Hangers Kalimdor Pants Hangers (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon For closets that are crammed, it doesn’t get much more transformative than these cascading hangers with a 4.6-star overall rating. Each layered hanger holds up to five pairs of pants, while taking up minimal space on your closet rod. The rubber-tipped ends help ensure you’re only grabbing the pair you want.

35 Create Sneaky Storage With Faux Coffee Table Books Fveuc Decorative Books (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon These decorative faux books blend seamlessly into any setup and are available in seven colors to suit your space. Use them to stash remotes, receipts, chargers, spare keys, jewelry, or other small items that tend to accumulate on surfaces and make a room feel messy. From the outside, they look like stylish decorative accents, but inside, they're working overtime to keep clutter out of sight.

36 Turn Leftovers Into Uniform Freezer Blocks That Are Easier To Store YouCopia Freezer Food Block Maker See price on Amazon See on Amazon If your freezer is packed with oddly shaped bags of soup, sauce, leftovers, and meal-prep ingredients, this clever tool can help bring some order to the chaos. Instead of freezing foods in bulky, uneven clumps that waste valuable space, it helps create slim, uniform blocks that stack neatly like files in a drawer. The upright design also makes filling storage bags much less messy, so you're not trying to balance a floppy bag while pouring in hot soup or sauce.

37 Put Wasted Space To Work With An Over-The-Toilet Shelf Godboat Bathroom Organizer See price on Amazon See on Amazon The area above a toilet is often one of the most overlooked storage spots in a bathroom. This compact shelf transforms that unused space into a convenient home for toiletries, skin-care products, air freshener, and extra rolls. The tiered design doubles the amount of storage available, while the secure mounting system helps everything stay put.

38 Bring Hidden Items Into View With This Fridge Turntable FIRJOY Turntable for Refrigerator See price on Amazon See on Amazon We've all discovered a forgotten container lurking in the back of the refrigerator weeks after it should have been eaten. This rectangular lazy Susan helps prevent that by making every item easier to see and access. Unlike traditional round turntables, it's designed specifically for refrigerator shelves. A quick turn brings drinks, yogurt cups, sauces, and snacks within reach, eliminating the need to shuffle everything around just to find what you're looking for.

39 Turn Your Dryer Into Storage With Magnetic Organizers Detukna Magnetic Laundry Supply Storage (3 Pieces) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Laundry rooms aren't exactly known for having an abundance of storage space, which is why this magnetic organizer set feels so clever. Each piece magnetizes directly to the side of your washer or dryer, turning it into valuable storage. Use the baskets to corral dryer balls, stain removers, laundry bags, clothespins, and other essentials, and use the hanger holder to keep empty hangers neatly contained instead of scattered.

40 Stash Soft Goods In This Zippered Pillow Cover THE STORAGE PILLOW Storage Pillowcase See price on Amazon See on amazon Some organizing products hide your clutter; this one turns it into a cozy lounging accessory. At first glance, it looks like an ordinary pillow cover, but unzip it and you'll find a surprisingly roomy storage compartment inside. It's perfect for stashing extra blankets, seasonal clothing, guest bedding, stuffed animals, decorative pillows, or any other soft items that seem to take over closets and drawers. Once filled, it becomes a functional pillow you can place pretty much anywhere.

41 Make Overflow Look Intentional With Stackable Organizers GGIU Stackable Wire Storage Baskets (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Kitchen counters have a way of becoming landing zones for everything that doesn't quite fit in the pantry. These stackable wire baskets help contain it while keeping frequently used items within easy reach. The tiered design takes advantage of vertical space, allowing you to store more without sacrificing precious countertop real estate. Open wire sides promote airflow, making them especially useful for produce, while the wide front openings make grabbing what you need quick and easy.

42 Free Up Cabinet Space With This Tumbler Holder Gracenal Water Bottle Organizer See price on Amazon See on Amazon Reusable water bottles can quickly take over cabinets and countertops if they don't have a designated home. This organizer helps keep everything neatly arranged by creating individual storage spots for tumblers and travel mugs. Instead of bottles rolling around shelves or tumbling out every time you open a cabinet, each one stays visible, accessible, and securely in place. The stackable design helps maximize vertical storage space, making it especially useful in smaller spaces.

43 Make Sense Of Your Battery Collection With These Tiny Organizers GlossyEnd Battery Storage Boxes (4-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Batteries seem to have a magical ability to scatter themselves throughout the house. These storage cases help bring order to that chaos by giving them a dedicated home. Designed for specific sizes like AA and D, each compartment keeps batteries neatly separated, protected, and easy to find, so you're no longer digging through drawers wondering which ones still work.

44 Give Stuffed Animals A Place To Live With This Hammock mirolam Stuffed Animal Storage Hammock See price on Amazon See on Amazon A handful of stuffed animals can quickly turn into an entire plush population taking over beds and floors. This corner hammock offers a clever way to reclaim that space while turning beloved toys into part of the room's decor. It puts them on display in an unused corner, freeing up valuable floor space in the process. The soft cotton macramé design adds a cozy, boho-inspired touch that feels much more stylish than traditional toy storage.

45 Store Your Manicure Essentials In This Slim Carrying Case Beloving Nail Polish Organizer See price on Amazon See on Amazon What starts as a few bottles of nail polish can quickly turn into a colorful avalanche taking over bathroom cabinets. This organizer keeps everything neatly contained in one place, with individual compartments that make it easy to sort shades. The clear design allows you to see your entire collection at a glance, and adjustable dividers also create space for other manicure essentials, too, helping keep your entire nail-care routine organized.

46 Neatly Stack Pans On This Tiered Organizer DecoBros Kitchen Counter and Cabinet Pan Organizer See price on Amazon See on Amazon Few kitchen frustrations compare to reaching for one pan and triggering an entire pile of cookware to come crashing down. Instead of stacking everything on top of one another, this organizer helps put an end to that chaos by giving pots, pans, and lids their own designated shelves. The compact design makes the most of cabinet space while helping prevent scratches and damage caused by cookware rubbing together.

47 Give Your Desk Room To Breathe With An Adjustable Shelf Jerry & Maggie Desktop Organizer See price on Amazon See on Amazon A cluttered desk has a way of making even simple tasks feel overwhelming. Instead of letting books, notebooks, and office supplies spread across every available surface, this adjustable desktop shelf helps create instant organization by adding extra storage without taking up additional floor space. The flexible design can be configured in different ways to fit your workspace, making it especially useful for small spaces.

48 Fold Perfect Stacks Of Clothes With This Laundry Board Geniusidea Clothes Folding Board See price on Amazon See on Amazon If your dresser drawers start out organized but somehow end up looking like a tornado hit them a week later, this folding board can help. It takes the guesswork out of folding by creating consistently sized stacks of shirts, sweaters, and jeans in just a few seconds. Uniform folds don't just look satisfying — they also help maximize drawer and shelf space, making it easier to see everything you own without creating messy piles.

49 Tidy Your Freezer Drawer With Stackable Baskets MSERCUOR Freezer Organizer Bins (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon If your freezer drawer has become a frosty abyss where food disappears for months at a time, these storage baskets can bring some much-needed order to the chaos. Instead of digging through layers of frozen vegetables, mystery meats, and forgotten ice cream containers, you can sort everything into designated sections that are easy to see and access. The open-wire design allows cold air to circulate freely, while the stackable construction helps maximize every inch of freezer space.

50 Gain Extra Storage With Baskets That Slide Onto Any Shelf Simple Houseware Under-Shelf Basket (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon One of the easiest ways to declutter a home is by making better use of the space you already have. This under-shelf basket set does exactly that by transforming the empty area beneath existing shelves into valuable storage. Just slide them onto a cabinet, pantry, closet, or office shelf, and suddenly you have a whole new spot to stash items that would otherwise create clutter.

51 Control Countertop Cord Clutter With Stick-On Holders Lancord Cord Organizer for Appliances (8-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon The dangling cords kitchen appliances leave behind can make countertops look messy fast. These adhesive cord organizers offer a simple solution by giving appliance cords a designated place to live when they're not in use. Instead of wrapping cords around handles or stuffing them awkwardly behind machines, you can neatly secure them right on the appliance itself.

52 Organize Food Storage Bags With This Drawer Bin Woodenhouse Storage Bag Organizer See price on Amazon See on Amazon If your kitchen drawer is overflowing with half-empty boxes of sandwich bags, freezer bags, and snack bags, you're definitely not alone. This bamboo organizer streamlines all that packaging into one tidy storage system, making it easier to find exactly what you need without digging through a jumble of cardboard boxes. Each compartment has a designated purpose, with included labels that make things even easier.

53 Eliminate Cord Chaos With These Reusable Ties Self-Gripping Cable Ties by Wrap-It Storage (40-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon These reusable cable ties help wrangle the tangled mess of cords that seem to multiply around the house. Instead of dealing with knots, piles, or mystery cables stuffed into drawers, you can bundle everything neatly and keep it organized. They're also reusable, adjustable, and color coded, too.

54 Crush Shower Clutter With These Wall Shelves YASONIC Shower Caddy (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon If your shower ledge is overflowing with shampoo bottles, razors, face wash, and body scrub, these wall-mounted organizers can help reclaim some much-needed space. Holding up to 40 pounds, the set of two creates dedicated storage for all your daily essentials, keeping everything neatly organized instead of balancing precariously along the edge of the tub. They mount directly to the wall and have an open design to help drain water.

55 Organize Trash Bags & More With These Sleek Bins spospo Trash Bag Holder (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon This organizer set gives those bulky trash bag rolls a designated storage spot while making them much easier to grab. The clear design lets you instantly see when supplies are running low, and the wide front opening means no more wrestling with half-open boxes. Even better, the stackable design takes advantage of vertical space, helping keep crowded cabinets and pantry shelves under control.

56 Free Up Pantry Shelves With A Double-Decker Organizer Savvy Shelf Adjustable Pantry Rack See price on Amazon See on Amazon If your pantry shelves are becoming a game of hide-and-seek, this adjustable shelf organizer can help solve your problems. It creates an extra storage level inside your cabinets, and the U-shaped design makes it easy to spot everything. Instead of stacking items on top of one another, you can take advantage of unused vertical space and keep everything visible at a glance.

57 Store Bulky Laundry Pods In This Sleek-Looking Container TIPGO Glass Jars for Laundry Room Organization See price on Amazon See on Amazon The plastic laundry pod containers from the store don’t exactly help your laundry room look organized. This glass storage jar offers a simple upgrade that instantly makes the space feel more intentional. The large opening makes it easy to grab pods, dryer balls, clothespins, or other laundry essentials, while the included labels help create a clean, uniform look. Made from glass with a bamboo lid, it adds a touch of style while reducing the visual clutter that comes from mismatched packaging.

58 Store Cotton Swabs In This Lotus-Shaped Holder Bloss Lotus Cotton Swab Holder See price on Amazon See on amazon Cotton swabs, toothpicks, and other small essentials tend to create surprising amounts of visual clutter when they're left in bulky containers or scattered across a countertop. This lotus-inspired holder offers a more elegant solution. The decorative flower design makes it feel more like decor than storage, while the adjustable petals allow you to customize the amount of space you need.

59 Tame Tumbler Lid Chaos With This Vertical Holder ELYPRO Tumbler Lid Organizer See price on Amazon See on Amazon If you've invested in a collection of reusable tumblers, chances are you've also accumulated a chaotic pile of mismatched lids taking over a cabinet somewhere. This organizer solves that oddly specific but very real problem by giving every lid its own designated spot. Just slip the lids onto the tower through the sipping holes — the compact design takes advantage of unused vertical space.

60 Store Strappy Items On This Layered Hanger CLODSPAC Tank Top Hanger See price on Amazon See on Amazon Tank tops, camisoles, sports bras, and other strappy pieces can quickly become one of the most frustrating categories to organize. This clever hanger creates a dedicated storage spot for those tricky items while taking up very little closet space. Multiple tiers allow you to keep several pieces neatly organized on a single hanger, while the curved ends help ensure nothing slides off.

61 Keep Backup Toilet Paper Rolls On An Over-Tank Holder Conworld Toilet Paper Holder See price on Amazon See on Amazon Few things make a small bathroom feel more cluttered than extra toilet paper rolls stacked on the floor. This over-the-tank holder, though, creates convenient storage right where you need it. It can hold multiple rolls at once, keeping backups within easy reach while freeing up valuable space.

62 Store Jewelry Overflow On A Tangle-Free Organizer BB Brotrade Hanging Jewelry Organizer With 80 Pockets See price on Amazon See on Amazon If your jewelry collection currently lives in a knotted pile at the bottom of a drawer, you're not alone. This hanging organizer makes it easy to see everything you own without digging, untangling chains, or hunting for a missing earring five minutes before you need to leave the house. Featuring 80 clear pockets spread across both sides, it creates a designated space for each piece of jewelry. The slim design hangs neatly inside a closet, taking up virtually no space.

63 Give Every Bottle In Your Routine A Dedicated Home Delamu Bathroom Countertop Organizer See price on Amazon See on Amazon If your bathroom counter is constantly crowded, this organizer can help bring some much-needed order to the chaos. The tiered design keeps frequently used items visible and easy to reach, while drawers provide hidden storage for smaller essentials that tend to create clutter. Instead of digging through cabinets or knocking over bottles while searching for your favorite product, everything has a designated place. Choose from seven colors to suit your space.

64 Create A Parking Spot For Every Wandering Cleaning Tool Berry Ave Broom Holder See price on Amazon See on Amazon Brooms, mops, dusters, rakes, and pretty much all cleaning supplies have a way of taking over your garage. This heavy-duty organizer creates one designated spot, with five secure gripping slots and six additional hooks for dustpans and rags. The rubber-padded holders grip handles tightly, so you won't have to worry about tools slipping down or creating a pileup every time you open the closet door.