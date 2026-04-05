55 Weird Things For Your Cat With Near-Perfect Reviews That Are So Genius

If there’s one thing cat owners know, it’s that cats have wildly specific (and often very weird) taste. The obvious items often get ignored, while the random oddity you impulse-bought becomes their entire personality. That’s exactly why this list is full of these strange-but-genius finds — and why so many of them have near-perfect reviews from people who were just as skeptical at first. So if the usual toys and basics aren’t cutting it, consider this your sign to lean into the weird. Ahead, we rounded up some brilliantly bizarre cat products that are equal parts random and actually genius, and honestly, very likely to become your cat’s new favorite thing.

01 A Pickle-Shaped Cat Toy With Crinkle Filling & Catnip Catstages Crunchy Pickle Kicker Cat Toy See price on Amazon See on amazon This crunchy pickle kicker is sure to be a hit, thanks to its crinkly, catnip-stuffed body that’s basically designed for full-blown, bunny-kicking chaos. It’s long enough for cats to grab, wrestle, and go feral on, while the textured mesh sneaks in a little dental bonus, sloughing off buildup as they chomp away. Trust — it will get dragged from room to room like a prized possession.

02 A Self-Warming Cat Bed That Keeps Pets Cozy Without Electricity Mora Pets Self-Warming Cat Bed See price on Amazon See on amazon This self-heating cat mat goes above and beyond by using carbon-infused material to absorb and reflect your pet’s body heat, giving off natural warmth without plugs or cords. Soft, plush, and extra comfy, it’s perfect for cat naps on the sofa, floor, or windowsill. With a removable, machine-washable cover and a nonslip bottom, it'll give your kitty a cozy, toasty spot to curl up all year long.

03 A Cat Ball Launcher That Turns Playtime Into Fetch Mode MeoHui Cat Ball Toy Launcher (31 Pieces) See price on Amazon See on Amazon This mini cat ball launcher is here to take things up a notch. It shoots soft, fuzzy balls across the room (a solid few feet), which will trigger your cat’s chasing instincts. It comes with 30 balls — so losing a few under the couch isn’t a crisis — and they’re lightweight and safe for indoors. It’ll keep your cat entertained and let you participate without leaving the couch.

04 A Magnetic Toy With A Reversible Cardboard Scratcher Kitty Kurlz Magnetic Toy & Reversible Cardboard Scratcher See price on Amazon See on Amazon This magnetic toy and reversible cardboard scratcher has got it all. Twist it, flip it, and reshape it however your cat likes, then watch as your kitty has a field day, batting and chasing the ball around the built-in track. The dual-sided cardboard scratcher means claws get their fix without wrecking your furniture, and bonus, it folds flat for easy storage so your cat gets all the fun without the clutter.

05 A Tempting Bird Toy With Real, Flapping Wings Potaroma Flapping Bird Cat Toy See price on Amazon See on Amazon If your cat can’t get outside to exercise their hunting instincts, this flapping bird toy might just be the next best thing. It’s motion activated, so once your cat gets near, it’ll start moving around, encouraging them to chase and pounce. And since it’s rechargeable, you won’t have to worry about fiddling around with batteries.

06 A Litter-Deodorizing Spray That Makes Everything Smell Better Poo-Pourri Cat Litter Deodorizer Spray See price on Amazon See on amazon Say goodbye to gross, lingering litter box smells with this cat litter deodorizer spray. Just a few spritzes help to neutralize urine and litter odors on the spot, leaving a nice, calming bamboo scent behind. Safe for use directly in the litter box, on fabrics, or around the house, it’s made with pet-safe ingredients, so your home will stay fresh and free from stinky smells.

07 A Double-Layer Cat Litter Mat That Keeps Floors Clean Powools Cat Litter Mat See price on Amazon See on amazon This cat litter mat is a major game changer for messy litter box areas. Its double-layer design traps loose litter from paws, while the waterproof bottom protects floors from spills and accidents. Made from flexible, durable vinyl, it’s gentle on paws, doesn’t slip, and is easy to clean — just tip, dump, or rinse. Big enough to fit most litter boxes, it even doubles as a feeding mat to catch crumbs and spills, keeping your home extra tidy.

08 Cute Dino Nugget Toys Filled With Irresistible Catnip MALLMALL6 Catnip Dino Nuggets (5 Pieces) See price on Amazon See on amazon These small dinosaur chicken nugget toys are a total must — just look how cute they are. Filled with catnip and cotton, they’re sized for kittens and adult cats alike, so they can drag them all over. They’re a fun, safe, and cute way to beat boredom — not to mention, a quirky surprise that any cat (and cat lover) will adore.

09 A Lickable Cat Treat That Supports Digestion Greenies Smart Purees Treats (20-Pack) See price on Amazon See on amazon For cats who prefer their snacks on the slurpable side, these squeeze-up puree treats are bound to hit the spot. Made with real chicken and complete with a smooth, creamy texture, they double as both a treat and a little digestive boost, thanks to added nutrients and ingredients like fiber and vitamin E that support overall gut health. They’re great alone or as a topper to make meals more exciting.

10 A Set Of Hilarious Knife-Shaped Cat Toys Potaroma Knife Crinkly Toys (4-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon This set of plush knife cat toys is truly absurd but an absolute must. Packed with organic catnip and a crinkly paper core, these toys trigger zoomies, pouncing, and tons of solo play. Plus, they make for a great visual gag. One shopper wrote, “These are hilarious, and my cat loves them. It’s extra funny when he chases the dog around with one in his mouth.”

11 A Motion-Activated Rolling Cat Ball With Accessories Migipaws Interactive Cat Ball Toy See price on Amazon See on amazon This motion-activated ball is like tiny, glowing prey for your cat. When they touch it, it’ll roll in random directions and light up. This’ll make cats want to chase, pounce, and run all over the place. Bonus: You can attach a fluffy tail, a tiny mouse, or other toys to it. Perfect on carpet, hardwood, or even inside a box or paper bag, it’s rechargeable and endlessly entertaining.

12 A Little Cat Portal Door With Helpful Locks Purrfect Portal Cat Door See price on Amazon See on amazon Who knew a cat door could be this cute? This indoor door gives your kitty private access to their favorite spots (or sneakily hides the litter box) while adding a fun touch to your home. Perfect for cats up to 20 pounds, it’s lockable for peace of mind and easy to install. Basically, it’s a tiny magical portal your cat will love, and you’ll secretly enjoy, too.

13 A Less-Is-More Interactive Cat Toy Reviewers Love Cat Dancer Products Interactive Toy See price on Amazon See on amazon Simple, tiny, and super effective, this interactive cat toy is a serious favorite for a reason. All you have to do is wiggle it, and your cat will chase, pounce, and bat it around. It’s proof that sometimes the simplest toys are the best. As one shopper wrote, “BEST CAT TOY EVER! I have tried so many different cat toys, and the Cat Dancer is the ONLY toy that is always guaranteed to get my lazy cat off the couch. It's basically a guitar string and a piece of cardboard, but it drives my cat bonkers.”

14 A Self-Cleaning Cat Brush To Tackle Loose Fur Dipoo Self-Cleaning Shedding Brush See price on Amazon See on amazon This self-cleaning shedding brush makes grooming a breeze. Soft, rounded bristles remove loose fur without scratching your pet, while the release button lets you pop out the hair in seconds. It works on long- and short-haired cats (and dogs) and will definitely help keep your home free from those dreaded hair tumbleweeds.

15 Soft Catnip Pillows That Double As Kicker Toys Potaroma Cat Toy Pillows (3-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon These soft, crinkle cat pillows are cozy enough for cats to snuggle with but durable enough for serious kicking, biting, and wrestling. Filled with organic catnip and crinkly paper, they make indoor playtime fun for hours. Plus, since they’re lightweight, they can be dragged all over the house with ease.

16 An L-Shaped Cat Scratcher For Claw Maintenance FUKUMARU L-Shaped Cat Scratcher See price on Amazon See on Amazon This L-shaped cat scratcher is just what your cat (and home) needs. Made from durable cardboard, it protects furniture by giving cats a place to lounge, scratch, and play. The L-shape lets you use it vertically as a wall scratcher or horizontally as a cozy lounge. Just set it up, and let them scratch away.

17 Grooming Gloves That Massage, De-Shed, & Make Hair Cleanup Easy NVNAN Pet Hair Removal Gloves See price on Amazon See on amazon Tired of fur tumbleweeds taking over your couch? These two-in-one grooming gloves do double duty: The soft silicone reaches deep into coats to pull out loose hair while giving pets a mini massage they’ll love. Perfect for all kinds of furry friends, the gloves work on wet or dry hair (think: during bath time, brushing, or just everyday fluff control). Plus, the hair sticks to the glove for an easy peel-and-toss cleanup.

18 A Hairball Remedy Treat That Doubles As A Snack Pet Honesty Cat Hairball Support Chews (30 Pieces) See price on Amazon See on Amazon These crunchy-on-the-outside, creamy-on-the-inside hairball chews look like a treat, but they’re secretly helping move hair through your cat’s system and supporting digestion at the same time. Ingredients like apple fiber keep things running smoothly, while fish oil keeps their coat shiny. As one shopper gushed, “My 14-year-old cat loves these! There has been a noticeable improvement in her overall health since I started giving these to her once a day.”

19 A Merino Wool Cat Cave That’s Like A Feline Fortress MEOWFIA Felt Cat Bed See price on Amazon See on amazon This wool cat cave is a cozy hideaway your kitty will want to spend tons of time in. It’s warm in winter and cool in summer, making it the perfect spot for cats to nap, hide, or just claim as their own little kingdom. Shop it in medium and large (depending on the size of your cat), as well as different colors with abstract, organic prints.

20 A Japanese Pub-Themed Cat Condo That’s Part Playground, Part Hideout SMILE PAWS Cardboard Cat House See price on Amazon See on amazon This cool cat house is like a cardboard paradise. Your kitty can scratch, play, nap, and lounge all in one roomy space. Easy to assemble and spacious enough for two furry friends to hang out in — or just one lazy kitty to lounge in — it turns a cardboard box into a full-fledged cat condo. Plus, it comes in three different styles: izakaya bar, coffee shop, and tea store.

21 A Plush Window Perch That Turns Any Sill Into A Cat Hangout Spot AMOSIJOY Cordless Cat Window Perch See price on Amazon See on Amazon This cat windowsill perch is both luxurious and practical. The soft cushion slips right over the sturdy frame for cozy naps, and it’s easy to remove for washing thanks to the zipper closure. Drill-free and capable of supporting up to 30 pounds, this suction cup bed fits most windowsills, giving cats a spot to lounge, bird-watch, or soak up the sun.

22 A Can-Shaped Cat Bed That’s Cozy, Cute, & Private PECHVINO Can-Shaped Cat Bed See price on Amazon See on amazon This hilarious can-shaped cat bed is as adorable as it is comfy. The plush, ultra-soft cushion gives cats (or small dogs) a snug spot to curl up or stretch out, while the enclosed design creates a private hideaway if they want to escape. As one shopper gushed, “It’s bigger than I expected, which I’m happy about because it’s big enough to fit my two adult cat kitties. It’s also pretty firm, and the liner that came with it is plush and soft [...] It’s a very quality bed, and my cat instantly took to it as soon as it hit my floor.”

23 A Lick-Safe Cat Paw Balm That Protects & Soothes planopaws Lick Safe Cat Paw Balm See price on Amazon See on amazon This cat paw balm will be your pet’s new best friend for dry, cracked, or weather-beaten paws. Made from natural, organic ingredients like coconut oil, shea butter, almond oil, and vitamin E, it’s safe to ingest if your cat licks it. Quick to apply and fast drying, it keeps paws soft and healthy, and can even double as a nose balm for extra protection.

24 Freeze-Dried Chicken Heart Cat Treats Packed With Protein Vital Essentials Freeze-Dried Raw Chicken Hearts See price on Amazon See on amazon These freeze-dried cat treats are simple, nutritious, and downright irresistible. Made from a single ingredient — premium butcher-cut chicken hearts — they’re freeze-dried to lock in flavor, nutrients, and freshness. Packed with natural protein, they help support healthy skin, shiny coats, and strong teeth, making them a tiny snack your cat will absolutely go wild for.

25 A Waterless Cat Shampoo Spray For Quick Cleanups Burt's Bees Waterless Cat Shampoo Spray (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on amazon This Burt’s Bees waterless cat shampoo is like magic in a spray bottle. Just spritz, wipe, and voilà — your kitty’s fur is fresh and soft without the hassle of a stressful bath. Made with shea butter and honey, it moisturizes as it cleanses, and is perfect for post-litter box touch-ups, travel, or just keeping your fur baby looking and smelling fabulous.

26 A 3-Way Collapsible Cat Tunnel For Hours Of Entertainment Tempcore Pet Cat Tunnel Tube See price on Amazon See on amazon This cat tunnel is sure to turn playtime into a wild romp. With three roomy tunnels, peep holes, and dangling ball toys, it keeps cats entertained while encouraging them to exercise and play alone. It’s built to handle scratching, and since it’s collapsible and portable, it’s easy to store or take on the go, too.

27 The Cutest Little Hat That Transforms Your Cat Into A Bunny XIMISHOP Cat Bunny Hat See price on Amazon See on Amazon This adorable hat turns any kitty into a floppy-eared, cartoon bunny. The hat is made from soft, plush material and it’s surprisingly easy to put on — simply secure the Velcro straps in place underneath kitty’s chin. It’s perfect for holidays, photoshoots, or just general adorableness.

28 Interactive Hanging Cat Toys That Encourage Solo Play & Exercise Potaroma Hanging Cat Toys (5 Pieces) See price on Amazon See on amazon These hanging feather toys keep cats entertained even when they’re left alone. With five retractable, catnip-filled toys that hang over doors or windows, your kitty can jump, bat, and chase to their heart’s content. Adjustable height and durable elastic ropes make them customizable and fun, while the included residue-free tape lets you stick the toys anywhere without damage.

29 A Mess-Free Wooden Cat Grass Planter That Doubles As Decor BENPIN Wooden Cat Grass Planter See price on Amazon See on amazon This smart cat grass planter kit keeps your space clean while giving your kitty fresh greenery to nibble on. The anti-digging grid protects the soil underneath from spilling all over the place, and the removable liner helps prevent leaks. Cats can safely munch on blades without touching mud, and the clear liner lets you watch the grass grow. Seeds aren’t included, but the planter and soil discs give you everything else you need.

30 An Escape-Proof Cat Harness With A Leash For Outdoor Adventures Best Pet Supplies Voyager Harness See price on Amazon See on amazon The cat harness makes walks with your kitty stress-free and safe. Lightweight, breathable, and fully adjustable, it fits cats of all sizes and keeps them secure while they go exploring. The 5-foot leash is an ideal length, whether you’re taking them for long strolls, vet trips, or car rides. Plus, the reflective stitching adds extra visibility for dark outings.

31 A Probiotic Cat Litter That Fights Odor & Clumps Boxie Probiotic Clay Cat Litter See price on Amazon See on amazon If keeping the litter box fresh feels like a full-time job, meet your new BFF: this probiotic cat litter. This unscented, clumping clay litter doesn’t just mask odors; rather, it actually fights the bacteria that cause them. Low dust? Check. Hard clumps that make scooping a breeze? Double check. Works in regular, sifting, or even automatic litter boxes? Absolutely.

32 A No-Rinse Paw Cleaner That Handles All Kinds Of Messes PawSono Foam Paw Cleaner See price on Amazon See on amazon If your kitty tends to linger in the litter box, you need this no-rinse foaming paw cleaner. Just pump, scrub, and wipe. The built-in silicone brush gets between toes and paw pads without being harsh, so it actually cleans (not just smears dirt around). The formula is packed with gentle, plant-based ingredients like aloe and tea extract, so it cleanses, soothes, and deodorizes at the same time, all without drying paws out.

33 A Cat-Calming Diffuser That Aims To Reduce Stress & Scratching FELIWAY Cat Calming Pheromone Diffuser See price on Amazon See on amazon If your cat has been acting like a tiny, furry stress ball, this pheromone diffuser is designed to calm them down. As one shopper shared, “This calming diffuser has been super helpful for my cat that has been dealing with anxiety. After purchasing three diffusers and plugging them in at spots she likes to rest in, I could see a change after a week’s time. My cat is becoming calmer and a lot less anxious to daily noises and changes, which has been a blessing!”

34 Freeze-Dried Chicken Treats In Cute Lollipop Packaging Bonkers Flavored Lollipop Treats (45 Pieces) See price on Amazon See on amazon These little chicken lollipops are 100% freeze dried and formulated by nutritionists to help keep your kitty healthy and happy. Plus, the packaging is so cute. As one shopper gushed, “I have two cats, and they both absolutely love this. They actually have a special mat they sit on in the morning and night to remind us it is time for a pop! They hold onto the stick with their paw and enjoy every bite!”

35 A Gold Chain & Sunglass Set That Gives Your Cat Main Character Energy Weewooday Cat Sunglasses (7 Pieces) See price on Amazon See on amazon This set of tiny round sunglasses and gold chains will turn your cat into an instant icon. The glasses are lightweight with colorful lenses and the adjustable chains fit most small to medium cats comfortably. Because nothing quite upgrades your camera roll faster than a pet in accessories.

36 No-Rinse Pet-Cleansing Wipes You Can Wear Like Gloves HICC PET Cleaning Deodorizing Glove Wipes (6 Pieces) See price on Amazon See on amazon If bath time is a whole ordeal (it always is), these deodorizing glove wipes are a shortcut. They slip on like a mitt, so it basically feels like petting while cleaning. Made with plant-based ingredients like coconut oil, aloe, and oat extract, they wipe away dirt, odor, and buildup while keeping fur soft and healthy. What’s more, they’re hypoallergenic and gentle enough for sensitive skin, so they work for everything from quick paw cleanups to full-body refreshes.

37 A Deliciously Enriching Sushi Toy Set Made From Soft Felt Woolbuddy Sushi Cat Toy Set (9 Pieces) See price on Amazon See on amazon Is your pet not into catnip or crinkling? No problem. This sushi-inspired toy set is a good switch-up. Made from wool felt, these little pieces are soft but durable, and totally free of plastic. As one shopper put it, “I purchased these adorable cat sushi toys to complement my cat's izakaya bar-themed house, and they are an absolute delight! [...] Not only do they provide entertainment for my furry friend, but they also serve as charming conversation starters for guests.”

38 High-Protein Cat Kibble With A Freeze-Dried Chicken Liver Boost Made by Nacho Dry Cat Kibble See price on Amazon See on amazon Packed with cage-free chicken and protein-rich, freeze-dried chicken liver, this dry cat kibble is made to help keep muscles strong and energy levels high. Toss in a mix of fruits, veggies, prebiotics, probiotics, and omega-rich goodies for a shiny coat, happy tummy, and overall wellness, and you’ve got kibble that makes cats (and their humans) very, very happy.

39 A Filtered Cat Water Fountain With An LED Light & Easy-To-Clean Pump NOBXBON Wireless Cat Water Fountain See price on Amazon See on Amazon If your cat refuses to drink still water (it happens), this cat fountain usually does the trick. It keeps water moving and fresh with a dual filtration system that removes debris, softens water, and helps keep things clean. And since it’s wireless and rechargeable with a 30-day run time, it’s a low-maintenance way to keep your cat hydrated without constantly refilling a bowl.

40 Gentle Ear-Cleaning Wipes That Help Prevent Odors & Irritation MEDUWEDU Ear Cleaner Finger Wipes (60 count) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Ear cleaning doesn’t have to be a huge pain, and thanks to these pet ear wipes, it won’t be anymore. They make it quick, easy, and way less messy than drops or rinses. They’re designed to sit on your finger and remove dirt and wax buildup while helping prevent irritation, itching, and that not-so-great ear smell. All you have to do is swipe and go. The formula is gentle (think witch hazel and lemon extract), so it’s safe for sensitive ears and won’t cause extra discomfort.

41 A Genius Backpack That Lets Your Cat See The World Lollimeow Cat Carrier Backpack See price on Amazon See on Amazon This isn’t just a cat carrier, it’s basically a cheat code for transport and enrichment all in one. Designed with a handy transparent cover, this fully wearable backpack allows your cat to see the world while still providing a cozy spot and lots of ventilation. It’s lightweight, travel-friendly, and even expandable depending on your cat’s size.

42 A Reusable Pet Hair Remover That Traps Loose Fur ChomChom Pet Hair Remover See price on Amazon See on Amazon Don’t settle for fur-covered furniture when you can simply use this pet hair remover instead. It uses static charge rather than sticky sheets to snap up fur, which means you can empty it and keep reusing it as long as you like. No wonder it’s earned a 4.5-star overall rating from more than 200,000 shoppers.

43 A Rechargeable Electric Cat Teaser That Spins & Bounces HAPPYCODE Rechargeable Electric Cat Teaser See price on Amazon See on amazon Want to keep your cat entertained without lifting a finger? This interactive teaser clips onto doors, shelves, and furniture edges, giving you two modes of motion: a full 360-degree spin or an irregular jumping pattern that keeps cats curious. It comes with dangling toys, adjustable cords, a bell, and a USB charger, meaning fun and exercise are always in close reach.

44 Add-On Cat Litter Crystals That Keep Things Fresh Fresh Step Cat Litter Crystals See price on Amazon See on amazon Keep litter box odors in check with these cat litter crystals. Just toss them on top of the regular litter, and they help neutralize odors while leaving a pleasant, fresh scent in its place. Bonus: They stay dry, don’t make a mess, and are perfect for multi-cat households, so your home can actually smell much, much better.

45 A Percussion Massager That Relaxes, Relieves, & Rejuvenates Pets PAW WAVE Percussion Pet Massager See price on Amazon See on amazon Give your furry friend the ultimate at-home spa day with this percussion pet massager. Tiny percussion waves work their magic to help ease muscle tightness, loosen stiffness, and get them moving more comfortably. Plus, it just feels really, really good. Perfect for dogs and cats of all ages, it may help soothe aches, prevent injuries, and boost circulation. Honestly, it’s a little slice of pampering your pet deserves.

46 A Rotating Cat Toy That Sparks Hunting Instincts FEELNEEDY Hide and Seek Game See price on Amazon See on amazon Turn indoor playtime into more of an adventure with this hide-and-seek rechargeable cat toy. It has spinning feather wands and a movable red LED dot that tempts cats to pounce, chase, swipe, and play. It also has three adjustable speed modes that cater to playful kittens or more relaxed adult cats, so you can switch it up as your pet grows up.

47 Freeze-Dried Treats Made From Real Quail Eggs PAWUP Freeze Dried Quail Egg Yolk Treats See price on Amazon See on amazon These freeze-dried quail egg yolk treats are 100% pure and packed with protein. They also help support healthy skin and a shiny coat. One shopper wrote, “I bought these freeze-dried quail egg yolks as a topper and treat, and they were a hit right away [...] The yolks are clean, intact, very fresh and easy to crumble over food or give whole. They’re a great natural source of nutrition and perfect for picky pets who need a little encouragement at mealtime. No mess, no strong odor, and very convenient to store.”

48 Glow-In-The-Dark Cat Collars That Are Cute, Safe, & Stylish Baeuppit Breakaway Cat Collars (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on amazon These breakaway collars have got it all. A glow-in-the-dark design, breakaway buckles that release under pressure to keep your cat safe, and cute little pendants. As one shopper raved, “Let me tell you something! These collars are amazing for the price. My kitty boy is just 7 months and it fits perfectly. Easy to use, I love the strength in the clasp, but at the same time is easy for the owner to get it off.”

49 Senior Cat Treats That Are Nutritious & Delicious Delectables Cat Stew (12-Pack) See price on Amazon See on amazon These cat stew pouches are a mealtime upgrade and a treat all in one. Made for senior cats, they keep them hydrated while supporting overall health. Use as a topper, a snack, or a special reward. One shopper raved about them, writing, “We have this on subscription for our cats. They both love it; to the point they wake us up in the morning and run to the dish where we put this stew for them. They don't do this for any other treat or food they get.”

50 A Spatula & Lid Set To Open & Store Pet Food Containers DORUI Pet Food Can Lids (3-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon This pet food set is the perfect practical addition to meal time. Simply use the included spatula to lift tough pull-tab cans for easy opening. When you’re done, the reusable silicone lids fit perfectly on top of the can to keep things fresh between feedings — no more smelly fridges.

51 A Pack Of Squeezable Treats That Promote Bonding INABA Churu Squeezable Cat Treats (50-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Get involved with snack time thanks to these squeezable cat treats. Flavored with tempting tuna and chicken, these tubes are packed with nutrients like vitamin E and more to help promote digestion and overall health. And since you squeeze out the paste little by little as they lick it up, your cat will be all the more happy to spend time with you.

52 An Interactive Laser Toy Cats Will Love To Chase YVE LIFE Laser Cat Toy See price on Amazon See on Amazon Give your cat hours of entertainment with this laser toy. Part fun distraction, part eerie Eye of Sauron replica, this laser darts around the room to keep your cat chasing and engaged. And since it’s motion activated, it’s a totally maintenance-free distraction that practically runs on its own.

53 A Cat Scratching Post With Fun, Leafy Fronds LEMONDA Cat Scratching Post See price on Amazon See on Amazon Furnish your space with cat products that spark joy for both of you, like this scratching post. Wrapped in irresistible sisal your cat will want to claw, the whimsical palm-tree design is bound to stand out anywhere you put it. It even comes with coconut-shaped hanging toys for pets to bat around as well.

54 A Helpful Litter Scoop & Holder That Mounts To The Wall iPrimio Universal Cat Litter Scoop Holder See price on Amazon See on Amazon Keep your space just a little cleaner with this universal litter scoop and holder. It mounts to the wall, giving you clever spot to tuck it away out of sight so you’re not spreading germs all over the floor. Reviewers adore it, too, with nearly 26,000 of them weighing in to give it an overall 4.7-star rating.