Listen, nobody likes being in a bad mood. We all work really hard (well, most of us) at not letting ourselves become angry, foaming-at-the-mouth complainers.

But sometimes, there can be just one very specific thing that instantly ruins your mood. Maybe you come back quickly from that bout of irritation or anger, maybe it takes you all day to get over it — but whatever the thing is, it’s often small and just the cherry on top of an already bad day.

Or sometimes it’s the only bad thing that’s going to happen to you for the next 24 hours, and it still just fills you with rage.

I think moms are the ones dealing with this more than anyone. We’re holding everything and everyone together all. day. long. and it just makes sense that one tiny thing can completely send us flying over the edge. So take a deep breath, make sure there are no Lego pieces underfoot, and read the incredibly relatable — and weirdly specific — things real moms say instantly ruin a mood.

Physical Pain

“When I bonk my head!!!! OOOOOOOOH. Pisses me clean off every time.”

“Pulling out a dry tampon too early. What am I, brand new to periods? So annoying.”

“A stuffy nose makes me so mad. And then I just think about all the times I had a regular nose and how I should’ve been grateful.”

“You know when you accidentally bite your cheek or tongue while eating? THAT.”

Minor Inconveniences

“When my clothes get stuck on a knob when I am already in a pissy mood, I literally just want to burn it all down. BURN IT ALL DOWN.”

“Sometimes when I pour water into my coffee maker, a little comes out of the filter system and dribbles down the front of my cabinets and onto the floor, and it sends me into a rage.”

“We have a cabinet full of food storage containers, and it’s always a mess. I know it’s my own fault for not organizing it, but it always manages to send a plastic lid or a big tub flying right into my head when I’m already so annoyed. It completely sets me off.”

“When you have a very specific food craving for weeks, so you finally just cave and go get the thing... and then the order is wrong or it just doesn't live up to the hype.”

“Getting a substitute on a grocery order that has *nothing* to do with the original thing I wanted. On what planet is a can of fruit cocktail comparable to a jug of orange juice?! Enrages me.”

“When you order something you love, like a certain pair of leggings, and then they arrive and are not the same material.”

Our (Sometimes) Useless Kids & Partners

“We have a big plastic bin for dog food with the measuring cup inside. Every time my husband or my kids use it, when they return the measuring cup after feeding the dog, they set it ON TOP OF THE BIN. Just open it!! Put it back in the bin for the love of GOD!!”

“Our kitchen faucet can be set to spray or stream via a little button on the top of the handle. I'm a stream girlie, and my husband is a spray guy. He ALWAYS leaves it on spray, thus getting water all over me. It drives me insane for reasons I can't really explain.”

“We have a shoe rack by our front door and nobody uses it. They just kick their shoes in the direction of the rack, and every time I walk by and see it, I seethe.”

“One of my kids has this way of walking into the room and just going, 'Hi, ' and then hovering around me for 10 minutes without saying anything else. I love them so much, but babe — what do you WANT?”

“When I specifically ask someone in the house to unload the dishwasher at night and the next morning it’s still full. Immediate bad mood trigger.”

“Dried out Play-Doh. Such a waste, and I find it all over our house.”

“My family putting empty sh*t back in the fridge. WHY.”

Animals Being Animals

“My dog getting in the way. Just SIT DOWN.”

“Cat puke. Always in the most inconvenient, hard-to-clean place they can find.”

“My dog has this way of drinking water where he suddenly decides he needs to go do something while mid-slurp and leaves a trail of slimy water drool across the floor, and oh my GOD it makes me feel crazy inside.”

“Stepping on litter scattered across the floor. Makes me so damn mad.”

Other People, In General