Recently, I was browsing Reddit when I happened across a post about a wife whose husband had just returned from a business trip. Even pregnant with two toddlers, she kept their household running and found that while she may have had a little less downtime, her days were more peaceful — and it made her want a divorce. Commenters told her to read up on “walkaway wife syndrome” and the “walkaway wife phenomenon.”

Walkaway wife syndrome isn’t a clinical diagnosis; it’s a relationship pattern many splits seem to follow. It happens when one partner, most often the wife, seems to leave a marriage out of nowhere — they just “walk away.” The name walkaway wife refers to the phenomenon, but not the truth of why it happens.

“We rarely see someone ‘walk away’ without having spent years trying to stay, often quietly, and often alone. What tends to come up again and again is a pattern where one partner — often the wife— becomes the emotional gauge of the relationship. She notices what’s off, brings it up gently, then more directly, then eventually stops bringing it up altogether,” says Sharon Yu, licensed marriage and family therapist and founder of Therapy on Fig in Los Angeles.

The departure can look sudden to outsiders, and maybe even the other partner, Yu says, but “there’s usually been grief, resignation, and a slow unhooking for a long time. Many of these women have tried therapy, books, conversations, spreadsheets, date nights, and compromise before the walking away happens. When nothing seems to shift meaningfully, they leave. It’s not usually an impulsive decision; it’s that something inside them has gone quiet and resigned.”

Two-thirds of divorces are initiated by women following “a long arc of emotional and psychological disengagement,” according to divorce researcher and Chicago-based LMFT Dr. Rachel Diamond. It can happen even while the other person’s partner is still physically present, and can look like:

Chronic unmet emotional needs, particularly around feeling valued, appreciated, or a sense of “we-ness” within the relationship

Repeated attempts to address problems that are minimized and dismissed, leaving a person feeling unheard and resentful

A shift from emotional engagement, both positive forms of engagement and connection as well as conflict, towards emotional withdrawal and disengagement

Taking on the role of relationship manager, managing both the invisible labor of the home as well as the emotional labor of the relationship

Whatever the underlying problem may be, Diamond says that when women take on the role of the relationship manager, it means they’re the first person to notice any negative shift in the connection, which is why women reliably report lower levels of marital satisfaction than men. “When one partner carries the burden of naming problems, tracking the relationship climate, and initiating repair, their partner may underestimate the toll this work takes and the severity of their distress,” she says.

To partners, it might seem like everything is fine — the house still runs, the children are cared for, and no one is threatening to leave, Yu says, so things seem stable. In reality, their wife has simply checked out and is no longer asking for change, help, or whatever she might have wanted in the past. “In therapy, I often hear partners say they thought things were manageable, all while the other person was quietly grieving the relationship that they were hoping for. By the time the walking away happens, one partner is beginning to feel the loss, while the other has already lived with it for some time.”

Being numb, resigned, or emotionally disengaged is the No. 1 sign that you’re headed into walkaway wife territory. In fact, Diamond worries more about couples who never have conflict than those who have it all the time. If wondering if you can change course, you absolutely can, these experts say. Yu acknowledges that most women who feel this way have already done so much work, so the answer probably isn’t just to “try harder” or “communicate better.”

“The first step is to be honest with yourself without shaming yourself. Ask yourself, ‘What would it mean to take your own experience seriously right now?’ That might call for naming what would need to change for you to stay emotionally invested, asking for support that feels maintainable, or setting firmer boundaries,” she says. “Whether couples work through it depends on what happens after it’s named. When both partners can step out of blame and really understand the emotional history, repair is possible.”

With her own clients, what seems to make or break relationships is whether the partner who feels left “can sit with the pain of what was missed without immediately defending or minimizing it,” and whether the partner who has been carrying the emotional load finally feels understood. Sometimes these conversations lead to reconnection, and sometimes they lead to separation.

“In either case, I try to hold space for the idea that walking away is often about choosing to listen to something that’s been asking for attention for a very long time,” Yu says.