You have a family, a job, maybe a shred of a social life, and most days, you’re not left with much energy to get frisky at bedtime. It happens to the best of us, but something else tends to happen alongside it — you find what works to get you off, and you just stick with it. Because when you’re pressed for time or energy and you just need to get there, well, you follow the script.

But what happens if that becomes the only thing that works? Here’s what it means if you only get turned on by one specific thing, and how you can break that pattern if you’re tired of the same old same.

Is it normal to only get turned on one way?

Maybe it’s watching porn to cue up your arousal or needing to be touched in one very specific way. But what does it mean if you can only get turned on by one thing? It's a good sign, actually, says Ilana Grines, LMFT, certified sex therapist.

“It means that you most likely know yourself, and that in and of itself is not a problem. A lot of people discover what works for them, and their arousal narrows around that because it’s a reliable way to get turned on. Where it becomes a little tricky is when that one thing is the only way that you get turned on because you’ve never explored beyond it,” she says.

Why do our brains latch onto one specific turn-on?

“Sexual arousal is often shaped by experience, repetition, habit, and what the brain gets used to, so it makes sense that the brain can start connecting arousal to a certain cue, routine, or setting,” says Lisa Lawless, PhD, CEO of HolisticWisdom.com, a body-safe sex toy brand. “For some people, that is simply a preference. What matters more is whether it still feels like a preference or whether it has started to feel like a requirement. That is usually where it can become limiting, because arousal is no longer flexible. It starts to depend on one very specific path.”

Arousal also depends on context, Grines explains. You don’t exist in a vacuum — you’re subject to stress, relationship issues, hormone fluctuations, illness, and more that all impact your libido. “Sometimes what looks like ‘I can only get aroused by this one thing’ is actually ‘the only thing that captures your attention when there are so many things competing for it.’” Having a predictable routine can make you feel safe, Lawless adds, which helps your brain come out of stress mode and into a relaxed state.

What are some common “arousal patterns”?

Lawless and Grines say some of the most common things people find they need to get aroused are:

Watching porn or engaging in a specific fantasy

A specific type of stimulation, like that one setting on a favorite vibrator

A predictable foreplay routine

Using alcohol or substances to feel less inhibited

Feeling like you need to be alone to feel pleasure, possibly because you rely on one masturbation style that is hard for a partner to recreate

“Sometimes it is not even about the sexual content itself. It can be needing privacy, a certain routine, the right timing, a very specific mood, or just needing to feel calm and not stressed. A lot of people are not really dependent on one turn-on so much as they have gotten used to their body only responding under one narrow set of conditions,” says Lawless.

I feel... limited. How do I break out of the pattern?

So, what if you don’t want to be that way? What if sex is starting to just feel frustrating? Maybe having the recipe to the big O is perfectly fine by you, and that’s OK. But if you’d like to be able to feel pleasure in new, novel ways, or if something about how you get aroused is affecting your relationship, there are things you can do to break out of your usual patterns.

“If you panic when your usual route to arousal isn't available — your vibrator dies, or your partner isn’t in the mood for your specific scenario — that rigidity causes anxiety, which creates the opposite of what arousal needs. It also has the potential to create a dynamic where your partner feels like they don't matter because it could be anyone engaged in this with you. As long as the formula stays the same, you wouldn’t notice if it was them or someone else,” Grines says.

“What matters more is whether it still feels like a preference or whether it has started to feel like a requirement.”

Step one: Acknowledge what your arousal crutch is, whether it’s a pattern of foreplay or a toy, and really think about why you use it, Grines recommends. “Is it because it’s efficient? Is it because it's safe? It bypasses vulnerability?”

Both Lawless and Grines say you should begin to branch out by maybe changing one small part of your usual routine. Don’t pressure or shame yourself — just focus on what feels good in your body. Practicing presence without focusing solely on getting to orgasm can also take some pressure off the finish line and let you notice other things that feel good outside your usual repertoire, says Grines.

Approaching this as a new shared project and exploring with curiosity is the key.

“For couples, it usually goes better when they come at it with curiosity instead of pressure. The more someone feels like they have to perform or respond a certain way, the harder it often becomes to relax into the experience. If the pattern feels really stuck, upsetting, or starts creating problems in the relationship, working with a certified sex therapist can be helpful. The goal is not to get rid of desire or force a person to change what they like. The goal is to make arousal feel a little more open, flexible, and easier to access in more than one way if both partners desire it.”