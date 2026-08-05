It’s hard enough as a person to figure out when you should go to the doctor, urgent care, or the emergency room. How do you know what constitutes an emergency when it comes to your pet? Our dogs and cats can’t exactly tell us how bad they feel or what’s going on inside. So when should you take your pet to the ER? Scary Mommy spoke with an emergency vet expert about red flags and what to do when you’re just not sure how to help.

Some of the most common reasons dogs and cats might need to go to the emergency vet include gastrointestinal issues like vomiting or diarrhea, injuries, breathing difficulties, urinary blockages (especially in male cats), and seizures.

“During the summer, we also see an increase in heat-related illnesses, paw burns, and accidents involving outdoor activities,” says Dr. Lori Ross, emergency veterinarian and executive medical director at Emergency Veterinary Care Centers.

When should you take your pet to the ER?

These are the red flags that your pet needs to be seen right away, according to Ross:

Difficulty breathing or persistent coughing Suspected toxin or foreign body ingestion, including medications, chocolate, xylitol, grapes, household chemicals, stuffed toys, socks, underwear, bedding, or fabric items Trauma, like being hit by a car, a significant fall, severe injuries, or bite wounds Continuous vomiting or diarrhea, especially if accompanied by lethargy, blood, or inability to keep water down Seizures, collapse, or sudden inability to stand/weakness Bloated abdomen Pale or blue gums Inability to urinate Severe bleeding

If your pet isn’t exhibiting one of these five signs but you’re on the fence, never hesitate to call the emergency room and ask if they should be seen.

“When in doubt, it’s always better to call an emergency veterinary hospital. We’d much rather answer questions early than have a pet arrive after their condition has worsened. Pets instinctively hide pain, so by the time they show obvious signs, they may already be very sick,” Ross says. “It’s also very important to be proactive by bringing your pet into the ER if they have a known medical condition, even if they are having mild clinical signs.”

Does my pet need to go to urgent care or the actual ER?

Some cities may have both options, and which one is right for your dog or cat?

“Urgent care is often appropriate for minor injuries, ear infections, skin issues, mild vomiting, limping, or conditions that need same-day attention but aren’t life-threatening,” Ross says. “An emergency hospital is the right choice when a pet is having trouble breathing, has experienced major trauma, is actively seizing, has collapsed, can’t urinate, or has ingested something potentially toxic.”

Again, call your nearest emergency vet and let them tell you the right move. There may also be times that the animal urgent care clinic determines your pet needs surgery or overnight hospitalization, in which case you might still be transferred to the ER.

What do more emergency vets wish pet parents knew?

If there’s one thing vets would impress upon us all, it’s that we shouldn’t wait to see if things get better when it comes to our pets’ health.

“While some minor illnesses resolve on their own, delaying care for true emergencies can make treatment more difficult and costly. It is especially important not to wait if your pet already has a known medical condition,” Ross says. “Calling a veterinary professional early can help owners decide whether they can monitor at home, visit urgent care, or head straight to the emergency room.”

Also, keep in mind that your pet can’t tell you when they’re beginning to feel nauseous, pained, or unwell. It’s only when things worsen enough to show outward signs, like actually vomiting, that many owners decide to seek treatment, Ross says. And honestly, it makes sense: veterinary care can be expensive, and not many Americans have a vet bill’s worth of extra money just lying around in their bank account. If you notice behavioral changes in your pet, like a difference in their appetite, personality, or sleepiness, it’s worth a call to the vet to see if they think your pet needs to be seen, rather than leaving it to chance.