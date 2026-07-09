Why Do Dog Farts Smell So Bad? A Vet Answers This Pressing Question

Every time my nearly 100-pound dog lets one rip next to me on the couch, I immediately think of the facehuggers from Alien. Her farts are so thick they’re solid, and I swear they attach to my nose and force themselves inside. I genuinely believe they could peel the paint off the walls in a high enough concentration. So if you’ve ever wondered, “why do dog farts smell so bad?”, no, you’re not alone. I have definitely Googled the same thing, wondering if the stench emanating from my dog warranted a visit to her veterinarian. So, I asked a vet expert why dog farts smell like toxic waste, and if there’s anything in our pups’ routines we can change to support their gut health (and reduce the eau de butt).

Why do dog farts smell so bad?

Seriously, what gives?

“Some dog farts can clear a room. The reason is multifactorial,” says Dr. Carly Fox, senior veterinarian in the Schwarzman Animal Medical Center’s Emergency & Critical Care Service. “Some dogs swallow excessive air when eating, which can contribute to excess GI gas. This gas mixes with their ingesta, which leads to the smell.” (Ingesta is the medical term for stomach contents.)

Naturally, this means your dog’s diet plays a major role in how often they pass gas and how stinky it gets. Diets high in soybeans, fat, or fiber can lead to excessive gas production, Fox explains, and feeding them table scraps — especially dairy, since dogs are lactose intolerant — doesn’t help either. Also, brachycephalic breeds like bulldogs and pugs tend to take in more air while eating, and can therefore be a little more gaseous.

“If your dog has underlying GI disease, this can also lead to excessively odorous farts,” she says.

How often should dogs pass gas?

Dog farts are a normal part of living with your furry friend, and the fact that they stink so bad is also par for the course, Fox says. There’s no right or wrong number, really. But it’s worth taking your dog in for a checkup if you’ve noticed their gas has gotten worse in some way, especially if they’re having new GI symptoms as well.

“If their farting is excessively odorous and accompanied by other clinical signs like diarrhea, vomiting, weight loss, or loss of appetite, a visit to the vet is absolutely warranted,” she explains.

Some of the most common GI issues in pets include food intolerances or allergies, eating something they shouldn’t have (like garbage), stress or anxiety, and infections, according to the Pet Resource Center of Kansas City. Yes, it could also point to an underlying condition, but don’t panic — the fix could be as simple as feeding them a different kind of kibble.

Can I reduce my dog’s gas?

If your pup’s rump is disturbing the peace in your home, there are some simple things you can do to help alleviate their gas.

“To reduce gas, you can try using a slow feeder to reduce the amount of air ingested when eating,” Fox says. If you work from home, she adds that feeding smaller, more frequent meals throughout the day can help too. Walks and exercise will help them reduce the gas in their system as well — and they’ll work those farts out outside for a change.

“You can also consider adding a probiotic to their diet; I recommend Proviable over the counter. If their gas is truly unbearable, you can speak with your veterinarian about switching their diet. When switching, make sure to transition slowly over about a week to decrease the chance of GI upset,” says Fox.

So yes, dog farts are rancid, and that’s normal to an extent. But if you’re worried about your dog or just want to see how you can improve the situation, it’s worth a conversation with your vet.