Why Do Dogs Tilt Their Heads So Cute Like That?

There is truly nothing better than looking down at your four-legged best friend, asking them how their day was, and getting that oh-so-irresistibly-cute head tilt as if they are giving you a direct reply in the form of a shot of serotonin to the soul. If the head tilt has you just as enraptured as the rest of us, you may find yourself wondering why it is that your dog does that, if they’re truly comprehending you, or if your dog is trying to communicate something more than “I love you” with the gesture.

Dr. Megan Petroff, a residency-trained behavior veterinarian and Director of Clinical Behavioral Medicine at Gold Coast Center for Veterinary Care on Long Island, New York, tells Scary Mommy that while there is no definitive why when it comes to dogs tilting their heads, there are probably several reasons depending on the context.

One possibility is that tilting the head helps a dog better localize or process a sound.

“Dogs are extremely attentive to human communication, and when we speak to them, their brains are processing not only the sounds and words themselves but also features like our tone, emotional expression, and potentially familiar words or phrases. A head tilt may be part of that orienting and information-gathering response,” Petroff explains.

The NY-based veterinarian, who also shares content online to help educate pet owners as @LongIslandBehaviorVet, says there is also evidence that head tilting may be associated with processing meaningful or familiar information.

“One study found that dogs who were particularly successful at learning the names of toys tilted their heads more frequently when their owners asked for a toy by name,” she says. “That doesn’t necessarily mean a head tilt translates to ‘I understand you,’ but it suggests the behavior can occur when dogs are concentrating on or processing information that is meaningful to them.”

But Petroff cautions against interpreting head tilts as a sign of recognition or understanding.

“Dogs absolutely can learn the meaning of specific words and phrases, and they also respond to the rhythm, pitch, and emotional tone of our speech. A head tilt may occur when something catches their attention or when they are processing a familiar or relevant cue, but we can't look at a head tilt alone and conclude that the dog understands a particular word,” she says. “It may be more accurate to think of it as a sign of attention or information processing rather than a direct indication of comprehension.”

So if we cannot pinpoint the exact reason, is it possible our own dogs learn that we react positively to the head tilt, and could they be doing it partly because they know we find it adorable?

It’s absolutely possible.

“Dogs are remarkably good at learning which of their behaviors produce a response from us,” Petroff says. “If a dog tilts their head and their person immediately smiles, laughs, talks to them, pets them, or gives them attention, that response can reinforce the behavior.”

While head-tilting is undeniably adorable, there are instances where it can indicate an underlying health issue. “A brief, intermittent head tilt that occurs specifically when you're talking to your dog is very different from a persistent head tilt in which the dog's head remains tilted to one side,” Petroff says, adding that a new or persistent head tilt can be a sign of vestibular (balance or inner ear) or neurological disease or problems involving the ear.

Owners should contact their veterinarian, particularly if the tilt appears suddenly, persists when the dog isn't interacting with someone, or occurs along with signs such as loss of balance, falling or circling, abnormal eye movements, vomiting, difficulty walking, changes in alertness or behavior, or signs of ear pain.

Petroff says the most interesting thing about the head tilt is what it can tell us about the way dogs pay attention to us.

“Dogs aren't simply responding to the volume of our voices,” she says. “They are very in tune with our words, tone, gestures, facial expressions, and context, and they are constantly learning which of those signals predict something meaningful.”

So, the next time your dog tilts their head when you ask about their day, feel free to enjoy the moment. They may not be translating every word you say, but they are paying attention and, if that adorable little tilt gets them extra attention, they may have figured out exactly what they're doing.