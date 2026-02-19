Girls Drop Out Of Sports At Twice The Rate Of Boys. Here’s How We Change That.

The Winter Olympics have been so empowering to watch, from seeing Lindsay Vonn going for gold despite an injury to Eileen Gu proudly listing her badass accomplishments, and I think we all have a new role model in Elana Meyers Taylor. Women in sports never cease to inspire, especially when you think about how much perseverance it took these Olympians to reach the podium.

According to a recent survey by i9 Sports, one of the largest youth sports organizations in the U.S., girls are stepping away from youth sports earlier than boys. The survey collected responses from more than 1,500 parents and players to learn why, and the results are enlightening. The top three reasons girls return to sports are that they’re fun, they love the sport they play, and it makes them feel more confident. Unfortunately, the way many youth sports leagues operate today creates environments that snuff out those key features.

The i9 website states that 70% of kids drop out of sports by age 13 because it’s no longer fun or has become a negative experience. Kids are pushed to specialize in one sport (instead of playing many different ones) to earn scholarships or go pro, though only a minuscule percentage of players achieve either, and they often end up with physical injuries from repeated strain on certain body parts.

Why are girls more likely to drop out of sports?

Research from the Women’s Sports Foundation found that by age 14, girls drop out of sports at twice the rate of boys. Why? Girls have 1.3 million fewer openings on high school and college teams than boys, they say, meaning they either can’t play or have to be able to afford private leagues to do so.

While the win-at-all-costs pressure and burnout culture of youth sports today affect all young athletes, girls also face unique pressures.

“As a teenage girl, you feel more of that body image piece,” says Madison Gates, vice president of marketing at i9 Sports, which aims to keep kids in sports for life by creating a positive playing environment. Gates is a lifelong athlete and was a collegiate player herself. She recalled that her uniforms growing up were baggy until she reached high school and college, where they all became more fitted, no matter what sport she played, which can draw more players’ attention to how they look.

“It also depends on socio-economic status. Girls have more pressure from their families to maybe take care of younger kids and get a job,” Gates says. Findings from the Women’s Sports Foundation also cite pressure to conform to societal beauty standards and socioeconomic status as reasons girls drop out.

How can parents tell if a child’s team is healthy or burning them out?

“Parents may observe increased anxiety, reluctance to attend, loss of enthusiasm, negative self-talk, or stress-related physical complaints,” Gates says.

A healthy challenge typically energizes and motivates, while overwhelm leads to avoidance or emotional distress, Gates says. If your child is trying to get out of going to practice — or outright refusing — that’s a red flag. If they’re still going into the backyard to kick the soccer ball around, it could mean they still love the sport, but something is wrong with their team environment, she adds.

Dips in their energy, grades, or performance at practice should also clue you in that something isn’t right.

Choosing A Healthy League For Your Child

Coaches at i9 receive training from the Positive Coaching Alliance and Coaching Her, organizations that promote healthy coaching practices and educate coaches on the specific challenges female athletes face. Look for coaches with these resources or similar ones at their disposal, Gates says. It can’t hurt to attend a practice or two and watch how the coaches and volunteers interact with players. i9’s survey also found that girls use sports as a way to spend time with friends. If a youth league allows your child to be placed on a team with a friend, that’s a good sign, she adds.

And while pushing your child in their sport and signing them up for competitive leagues can feel like you’re helping them toward success or scholarships, Gates encourages parents to remember the risks of that mindset outweigh the benefits.

In fact, thanks to the Winter Olympics, the way youth sports operate in Norway has drawn some attention. The nation follows an eight-page document called “Children’s Rights in Sport,” which states:

Friendship and fun are the two primary goals of playing sports.

Children have as much say in their activities as coaches and parents.

Playing a variety of sports is more important than mastering one.

All kids have a right to play sports, even if they can’t afford them. Leagues try to minimize costs however they can, like limiting travel.

There are no scores, winners, or rankings until kids reach 11 years old, and no competitive or travel leagues until they’re 13. Even then, kids decide if they want to compete.

Sports are not viewed as a road to scholarships or professional careers. They’re positioned as an important part of a healthy, happy life.

As a result, about 93% of Norwegian kids play at least one sport. While the youth sports landscape in the U.S. doesn’t all look like this, you can certainly seek out leagues that have similar priorities.

“How do we create an environment that they are excited, they build the confidence, they get teammates and friendships so that long into their future, all the skills that they learn, the foundation in sport really propels them to be successful in the future?” says Gates. “We need that balance in the community and in our society, and we want to get away from that burnout so that we can continue to lean into sport for healthy, active foundation-building for the future.”