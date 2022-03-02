Parenting

Naming Your Baby Elizabeth? Bookmark These Cute Nicknames

Regardless of your age, you probably know at least one person named Elizabeth (or who goes by one of the many nicknames for Elizabeth, or has it as a middle name). How can we be so sure? The name Elizabeth has been one of the top-25 most popular girl names in the United States for more than a century. And unlike some names that are specific to a particular language or a handful of cultures, the name Elizabeth — or more accurately, its many variations in different languages — is used throughout the world.

And though it’s an undoubtedly classic name, there are so many nicknames for Elizabeth that it’s easy to give the timeless name a modern twist so that it never feels stuck in the past. In fact, with options ranging from Alisa to Zizi, there are nicknames for Elizabeth to fit every personality.

So, whether you’re still on the hunt for the perfect baby name or simply curious about this name, here’s what to know about its meaning, history, variations, and nicknames.

Meaning and History of the Name Elizabeth

The original form of Elizabeth is the Hebrew name Elisheva (אֱלִישֶׁבַע), which means “my God is an oath” or “My God is abundance.” The name appears in both the Old Testament and New Testament of the Christian Bible. Part of the popularity of the name Elizabeth also stems from the fact that many members of European royalty use it — most famously, Queen Elizabeth I of England (who reigned from 1558 to 1603), and Queen Elizabeth II, who has been the country’s reigning monarch since 1952. It’s also the name of a member of Hollywood royalty: actor Elizabeth Taylor.

While we tend to think of it only as a first name, Elizabeth can also be a last name. Its use as a surname is most common in the Netherlands (where it’s spelled “Elisabeth”). However, its popularity peaked in the Middle Ages — especially after Elisabeth, Duchess of Thuringia, was canonized around 1230.

Variations of the Name Elizabeth

With such a long history, many versions of the name Elizabeth exist in many different languages. Here are a few examples of the variations and where they’re from:

  • Elisabeta, Elisa, Liza, Izabela (Albanian)
  • Ilisapesi (Tongan)
  • Irihāpeti (Māori)
  • Aelswith, Aelswithia, Elesabeth, Elyzabeth (English)
  • Ilisabek (Coptic)
  • Alžběta, Eliška (Czech)
  • Alžbeta (Slovak)
  • Ealasaid (Scottish Gaelic)
  • Ealisaid (Manx)
  • Elesbed (Breton)
  • Elizabete, Isabel, Elisabete (Portuguese)
  • Eliisabet, Eliise (Estonian)
  • Elikapeka (Hawaiian)
  • Elisa (Turkish)
  • Elizabeti (Swahili)
  • Elisabet (Catalan, Danish, Finnish, German, Spanish, Swedish)
  • Elísabet (Icelandic)
  • Elisabeta (Romanian)
  • Élisabeth (French)
  • Elisabeth (Catalan, Danish, Dutch, German, Norwegian, Swedish)
  • Elisabetta (Italian)
  • Elisávet (Greek)
  • Zabéta (Greek)
  • Elisaveta (Bulgarian)
  • Alžbieta (Belarusian)
  • Elisheba, Elisheva (Hebrew)
  • Elixabete (Basque)
  • Elizabeta (Albanian, Croatian, Bosnian, Slovene)
  • Elizabete (Basque, Latvian)
  • Ellijabeseu (Korean)
  • Elsbeth (Dutch, German, Scots, Swiss German)
  • Elspeth (Scots)
  • Êlizabét (Vietnamese)
  • Elizabeta, Jelisaveta (Serbian, Macedonian)
  • Yelizaveta, Yelyzaveta (Russian, Ukrainian)
  • Elizabet (Russian, Ukrainian)
  • Elžbieta, Elzbute (Lithuanian)
  • Elżbieta (Polish)
  • Erizabesu (Japanese)
  • Erzsébet (Hungarian)
  • Isabella (Italian, Dutch)
  • Isabelle (French, Dutch)
  • Isabel (Spanish, Dutch)
  • Yeghisabet (Armenian)
  • Elsabet (Armenian)
  • Yīlìshābái (Chinese Traditional)
  • Ēlijābētha (Bengali)
  • Ēlizābēth) (Hindi)
  • Elizabyet (Mongolian)
  • Ēlijābētha) (Nepali)
  • Ilīsabata) (Punjabi)
  • Elicapet) (Tamil)
  • Elisābeṭh (Thai)
  • Eʻlyzabeta (Yiddish)

Nicknames for Elizabeth

With so many nicknames for Elizabeth to choose from, it’ll be hard to pick your favorite. Here are some to consider:

  1. Abby
  2. Alisa
  3. Babette
  4. Bea
  5. Bee
  6. Belita
  7. Beta
  8. Betusca
  9. Belita
  10. Belize
  11. Belle
  12. Bess
  13. Bessie
  14. Bet
  15. Beth
  16. Bethan
  17. Bethee
  18. Betka
  19. Betsy
  20. Bette
  21. Betta
  22. Bettina
  23. Betty
  24. Billie
  25. Birdie/Birdy
  26. Bizzy
  27. Buffy
  28. Effy
  29. Eilís/Éilis
  30. Ella/Ela
  31. Elisa
  32. Elise
  33. Elixane
  34. Eliza
  35. Elize
  36. Elle
  37. Ellie
  38. Elsa
  39. Elsie
  40. Elsy
  41. Elza
  42. Etta
  43. Etti
  44. Ibby
  45. Ilsa
  46. Isa
  47. Isabelita
  48. Isla
  49. Izzie/Izzy
  50. Lea
  51. Lela
  52. Lettie
  53. Lib
  54. Libby
  55. Liddy
  56. Liesl
  57. Lilibet
  58. Lilli
  59. Lisa
  60. Lisbet
  61. Lise
  62. Lisett
  63. Liz
  64. Liza
  65. Lizbeth
  66. Lizina
  67. Lizzie
  68. Lizzo
  69. Lydda
  70. Tibby
  71. Tess
  72. Tetty
  73. Thea
  74. Tina
  75. Yza
  76. Zabby
  77. Zabella
  78. Zabeth
  79. Zea
  80. Zella
  81. Zibby
  82. Zizi