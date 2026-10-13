If there’s anything more intimidating than a newborn baby, it might be newborn baby diapers. Newborns love to deliver a massive blowout at the worst times, the clever little darlings. They have umbilical cord stumps that sit right in the worst spot for a snug diaper fit. Then there are the different sizes of newborns — the best newborn diaper for a teeny tiny preemie just won’t fit a big ole 10-pounder who needs extra leg room for their generous thighs. You’ll change so many diapers in those early days that you’ll start dreaming about doing it in the 20 minutes you get to sleep every night.

Diapers can be your worst enemy as a new parent if they don’t work for your baby, and your best friend when they do. Here we have compiled a list of your very best friends.

How We Chose

Cord-stump fit Leak/blowout protection Availability in preemie and bigger-newborn sizes Cost per change Skin-safety formulation

Best Newborn Diapers of 2026

1. Best Overall Newborn Diaper: Pampers Swaddlers

Pampers Swaddlers are the top pick for newborns in 2026, thanks to a contoured umbilical cord notch, a clever wetness indicator strip that turns from yellow to blue when baby is wet (giving tired parents a heads-up), and All-Around LeakGuard with Blowout Barrier at the back waist.

Parents and pediatricians alike have raved about the softness of the material in these diapers, which are hypoallergenic, elemental chlorine-free, paraben-free, and free of natural rubber latex.

As of a June 2026 reformulation, Pampers Swaddlers are now fragrance-free in every size.

2. Best Newborn Diaper for Cord-Stump Care: Pampers Swaddlers

The AAP notes the cord-stump typically falls away in 7-21 days, and recommends 8-12 diaper changes per day, so cord-stump protection is vital in newborn diapers.

Available in the smallest sizes (N, size 1, size 2), Swaddlers’ cord-stump cutouts help prevent chafing around baby’s healing umbilical cord-stump.

Pampers says Swaddlers’ cord-stump cutouts offer the added benefit of keeping moisture away from baby’s belly button, exposing it to the air and helping to dry it out in those first few weeks.

3. An Option for Bigger Newborns: Rascals Premium Size 1 or 2

Rascals Premium in Size 1 (10 to 14 pounds) or Size 2 (12 to 18 pounds) offers a more generous leg opening for bigger newborns.

Rascals Premium features stretchy side tabs, adjustable waistbands, and stretchy backs, which the brand says accommodate bigger newborns.

Rascals Premium diapers do not have a cord stump cutout in Size 2, so fold the waistband below the stump.

4. An Option for Preemie and NICU Sizing: Huggies Little Snugglers Preemie

Huggies Little Snugglers come in Nano Preemie (for babies up to 2 pounds), Micro Preemie (for babies up to 4 pounds), and regular Preemie (for babies up to 6 pounds).

Huggies says the diapers are specially fitted to stay snug on smaller legs, and they offer a cord stump cutout to help protect sensitive little belly buttons.

5. Best Newborn Diaper for Leaks and Blowouts: Pampers Swaddlers

Pampers Swaddlers’ All-Around LeakGuard with Blowout Barrier sits at the back waist to prevent mess from spreading up baby’s back.

Pampers says it “helps to stop leaks from every angle.”

6. An Option for Budget-Conscious Families: Rascals Premium Size N

Store-brand diapers like Walmart’s Rascals Premium typically cost a little less per diaper than name brands.

Rascals says its diapers have a four-layer HydroLock Core and high waistband, and are dermatologist-tested.

7. An Option for Subscription Convenience: Hello Bello

Hello Bello sells diaper and wipes bundles by subscription, delivered on a schedule you choose and can adjust as your baby sizes up.

Hello Bello says its diapers are “cloud soft,” made with plant-based ingredients and free of chlorine, synthetic fragrances or odor inhibitors, parabens, and soy products.

8. An Option for Premium, Eco-Minded Families: Coterie

Coterie says its fragrance-free, hypoallergenic diapers have a “cashmere-like” cloth feel.

The diapers feature a special cord-stump notch on newborn sizes.

Coterie diapers are generally sold as a direct-to-consumer subscription product at a higher cost than more budget-friendly options.

Newborn Size vs. Size 1

Check the weight overlap

Newborn diapers typically fit babies up to 10 pounds, and Size 1 typically starts around 8 pounds. So, a 9-pound baby may fit either.

Ranges vary by brand.

Look for leg gaps

Newborn diapers are shorter in length and narrower around the cuff.

Gaps or leaks at the leg openings mean the diaper isn’t fitting your baby’s thighs.

Watch for red marks

Newborn diapers often feature special umbilical cord cutouts to keep babies comfortable before their cord stump falls off.

Red marks at the waist or thighs mean the diaper is too tight. If you see gapping or red marks, it’s likely your sign to size up.

What a Newborn Diaper Budget Really Looks Like

Newborns need 8 to 12 diaper changes a day in the first weeks, according to the AAP. That means parents can expect to change around 56-84 diapers per week in the first month of a baby’s life, or roughly 240 to 360 diapers in the first month alone.

Store brands generally cost less per diaper than name brands, and bulk counts lower the per-diaper cost. Pampers Swaddlers are widely available in bulk counts.

Babies often grow out of newborn size diapers in the first 2-4 weeks, so it’s a good idea to stock up on a few packs of both size N and size 1 before baby arrives.

Prices change often, so check current retail pricing before stocking up.

Umbilical Cord Care 101

Yes, the cord stump can look alarming, but what you’re looking at is likely normal. Here’s what really matters.

Practicing dry cord care

Keep baby’s umbilical cord stump clean and exposed to air so it dries and falls off naturally, typically within 7 to 21 days per the AAP.

Clean away any stool or fluids around the cord stump with a wet cotton swab, then pat it dry. Don’t use rubbing alcohol unless your pediatrician specifies it.

Folding the diaper below the stump

Folding the waistband below the stump is an important part of dry cord care because it keeps it from rubbing and lets air reach the area.

Many newborn diapers include a special contoured cord notch, like the one on Pampers Swaddlers newborn sizes, that makes that fold easier. (It doesn’t replace dry cord care, though.)

Calling your pediatrician if...

You notice bleeding from the stump that gets worse, thick fluid that oozes from the stump, redness, any foul smell or tenderness, or if your baby has a fever. For preemies, follow your NICU care team’s guidance.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is a contoured-waist diaper actually better than a straight-cut for cord stump protection, or is that just marketing?

It’s all about the fit and the folding technique here. A contoured notch mostly makes it easier to fold the diaper correctly below the stump.

Should I stock up on newborn-size diapers before the baby arrives, or wait and see?

Since you can’t know exactly how quickly your baby will grow, start with one small box of newborn-size diapers to save yourself from a surplus of diapers that baby might outgrow within weeks.

My 9-pound baby doesn’t fit in newborn diapers — did I buy the wrong size?

It’s more important to go by leg and waist fit rather than the weight printed on the box. If you see gapping at the legs or red marks on baby’s waist or thighs, move up to Size 1.

Do NICU nurses recommend a specific diaper for preemies coming home?

Preemie-specific diapers for micro and nano sizes exist for babies under 4 lbs and are used in NICU settings. For babies heading home under 6 lbs, it’s best to follow the NICU’s discharge sizing guidance.

How many diapers will I actually go through in the first month?

Plan for approximately 240-360 diapers per month, or roughly 8-12 changes per day. We know. It’s a lot.